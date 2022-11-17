Advanced search
    TME   US88034P1093

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
5.270 USD   -9.29%
03:09aTencent Music Entertainment : 3Q22 TME Investor Presentation
PU
11/16Goldman Sachs Adjusts Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Target to $5 From $4.40, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/16China Renaissance Adjusts Tencent Music Entertainment Price Target to $6.10 From $5.30, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Tencent Music Entertainment : 3Q22 TME Investor Presentation

11/17/2022 | 03:09am EST
Disclaimer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 322 M 3 998 M 3 998 M
Net income 2022 3 479 M 491 M 491 M
Net cash 2022 15 556 M 2 196 M 2 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 63 288 M 8 933 M 8 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 5 966
Free-Float 49,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhu Liang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Pang Executive Chairman
Man Ling Ngan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-23.07%8 933
META PLATFORMS, INC.-66.34%310 443
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-26.72%28 695
MATCH GROUP, INC.-62.69%14 502
WEIBO CORPORATION-50.45%3 735
BUMBLE INC.-28.59%3 329