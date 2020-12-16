Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tencent Music Entertainment Group    TME

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent Music Entertainment : Down Nearly 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2019 -- Data Talk

12/16/2020 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Class A (TME) is currently at $17.75, down $1.30 or 6.81%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 7, 2020, when it closed at $16.81

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 12, 2019, when it fell 8.07%

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Up 5.92% month-to-date

-- Up 51.21% year-to-date; on pace for best year on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 2018)

-- Down 7.11% from its all-time closing high of $19.11 on March 18, 2019

-- Up 47.81% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 18, 2019), when it closed at $12.01

-- Down 6.81% from its 52 week closing high of $19.05 on Dec. 15, 2020

-- Up 87.85% from its 52 week closing low of $9.45 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as low as $17.52; lowest intraday level since Dec. 8, 2020, when it hit $16.65

-- Down 8.03% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.52%

All data as of 3:14:17 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-20 1533ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.05% 571.5 End-of-day quote.52.16%
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -6.61% 17.855 Delayed Quote.62.27%
All news about TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
03:34pTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Down Nearly 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrea..
DJ
10:35aAsian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
12/09Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
11/23Tencent Music Entertainment's 2021 Revenue to Get Boost From New Streams, Mor..
MT
11/19Tencent Music Forms Partnership With Interactive Music Platform Wave
MT
11/19TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Group Announces Strategic Partnership and Investme..
PR
11/18TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : to Exclusively Present a China Special Live Perfor..
PR
11/10Tencent Music revenue beats estimates as paid subscribers jump
RE
11/10Tencent Music Entertainment Group Q3 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
11/10Tencent Music revenue beats estimates as paid subscribers jump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29 208 M 4 471 M 4 471 M
Net income 2020 4 069 M 623 M 623 M
Net cash 2020 22 508 M 3 446 M 3 446 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 209 B 31 957 M 31 991 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,38x
EV / Sales 2021 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 610
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 123,29 CNY
Last Close Price 124,57 CNY
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kar Shun Pang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tao Sang Tong Chairman
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Liang Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP62.27%31 957
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED52.16%687 457
NETFLIX, INC.60.64%229 636
PROSUS N.V.38.85%180 024
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.71.49%89 952
NASPERS LIMITED33.49%87 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ