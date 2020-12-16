Tencent Music Entertainment : Down Nearly 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2019 -- Data Talk

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Class A (TME) is currently at $17.75, down $1.30 or 6.81%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 7, 2020, when it closed at $16.81

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 12, 2019, when it fell 8.07%

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Up 5.92% month-to-date

-- Up 51.21% year-to-date; on pace for best year on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 2018)

-- Down 7.11% from its all-time closing high of $19.11 on March 18, 2019

-- Up 47.81% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 18, 2019), when it closed at $12.01

-- Down 6.81% from its 52 week closing high of $19.05 on Dec. 15, 2020

-- Up 87.85% from its 52 week closing low of $9.45 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as low as $17.52; lowest intraday level since Dec. 8, 2020, when it hit $16.65

-- Down 8.03% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 11.52%

All data as of 3:14:17 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-20 1533ET