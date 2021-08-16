Tencent Music Entertainment Down Over 8%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Class A (TME) is currently at $9.01, down $0.79 or 8.06%

-- Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 2018)

-- Would be first new all-time closing low since March 23, 2020

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 25, 2021, when it fell 12.17%

-- Currently down seven of the past eight days

-- Currently down five consecutive days; down 16.5% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since July 8, 2021, when it fell for six straight trading days

-- Worst five day stretch since the five days ending July 12, 2021, when it fell 18.44%

-- Down 14.76% month-to-date

-- Down 53.17% year-to-date

-- Down 71.66% from its all-time closing high of $31.79 on March 23, 2021

-- Down 37.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 17, 2020), when it closed at $14.36

-- Down 71.66% from its 52-week closing high of $31.79 on March 23, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $8.90; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 2018)

-- Down 9.18% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 11.78%

All data as of 12:47:01 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 1306ET