  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tencent Music Entertainment Group
  News
  Summary
    TME   US88034P1093

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent Music Entertainment Down Over 8%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk

08/16/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Class A (TME) is currently at $9.01, down $0.79 or 8.06%

-- Would be new all-time low (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 2018)

-- Would be first new all-time closing low since March 23, 2020

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 25, 2021, when it fell 12.17%

-- Currently down seven of the past eight days

-- Currently down five consecutive days; down 16.5% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since July 8, 2021, when it fell for six straight trading days

-- Worst five day stretch since the five days ending July 12, 2021, when it fell 18.44%

-- Down 14.76% month-to-date

-- Down 53.17% year-to-date

-- Down 71.66% from its all-time closing high of $31.79 on March 23, 2021

-- Down 37.26% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 17, 2020), when it closed at $14.36

-- Down 71.66% from its 52-week closing high of $31.79 on March 23, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $8.90; new all-time intraday low (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 2018)

-- Down 9.18% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 11.78%

All data as of 12:47:01 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 1306ET

Financials
Sales 2021 34 307 M 5 298 M 5 298 M
Net income 2021 3 371 M 521 M 521 M
Net cash 2021 15 565 M 2 404 M 2 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 107 B 16 587 M 16 592 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 769
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 63,47 CNY
Average target price 131,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liang Zhu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Pang Chairman
Liang Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-49.06%16 587
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.54%575 054
NETFLIX, INC.-4.59%228 344
PROSUS N.V.-14.06%144 844
AIRBNB, INC.4.06%94 626
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.22%79 557