Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tencent Music Entertainment Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TME

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent Music Entertainment Group : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021 Eastern Time

04/23/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music", "TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Tencent Music's management will hold a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 

800-963-976

Access Code:

6514753

The replay will be accessible through May 24, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code:

10154625

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
ir@tencentmusic.com
+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 883606

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-music-entertainment-group-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-17-2021-eastern-time-301275753.html

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
06:01aTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Resu..
PR
04:01aTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP  : Unveils Future Strategy For Long-Form Audio..
PR
04/20TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Tencent Music Entertainment G..
MT
04/15TENCENT  : Music Chairman Steps Down; CEO Named as Successor
MT
04/15Tencent Music Names New Chairman, CEO
MT
04/14Tencent Music appoints new CEO, chairman
RE
04/14Tencent Music appoints new CEO, chairman
RE
04/14TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP  : Announces Leadership Changes
PR
04/09Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
04/06TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT  : Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, S..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ