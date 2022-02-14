Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tencent Music Entertainment Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TME   US88034P1093

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 21, 2022 Eastern Time

02/14/2022 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 21, 2022.

TME's management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 

800-963-976

Access Code:

5337947

The replay will be accessible through March 28, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code:

5421564

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
ir@tencentmusic.com 
+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 818415

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-music-entertainment-group-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-21-2022-eastern-time-301481352.html

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
05:01aTencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial..
PR
01/30Tencent Music Unveils Recent Global Accolades for Music Industry Support and Cultural E..
PR
01/20China Renaissance Downgrades Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Hold from Buy, Sets $..
MT
01/11TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Management and Director Responsibility Changes - F..
PU
01/10Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Thinking about buying stock in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Tencent Music Entertainment, Nake..
PR
2021TENCENT TAKES STAKE IN UK DIGITAL BA : Bloomberg
MT
2021Asian ADRs Move Sharply Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
2021Benchmark Initiates Tencent Music Entertainment Group at Hold
MT
2021Tencent Musician Program Posted 51% Surge to Record 300,000 Indie Musicians in 2021
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
More recommendations