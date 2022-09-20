Advanced search
    TME   US88034P1093

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
4.580 USD   -0.65%
09/20Tencent Music Entertainment Has Muted Debut in Hong Kong
DJ
09/20Tencent Music shares set to open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut
RE
09/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Tesla, Shell, Adobe, Disney...
MS
Tencent Music Entertainment Has Muted Debut in Hong Kong

09/20/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
By Yifan Wang


Tencent Music Entertainment Group made a muted debut in Hong Kong as the music-streaming platform became the latest U.S.-listed Chinese company to have its shares traded closer to home.

The stock moved little in early trading Wednesday and was recently 1.2% higher at 18.22 Hong Kong dollars (US$2.32).

The company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., last week said it would start trading in Hong Kong through a listing by introduction. Such a deal allows a company to join the public market without raising capital or issuing new shares.

This method of going public has gained traction this year in Hong Kong as Chinese companies seek to head off the threat of U.S. delistings while market turmoil in the city makes it hard to raise new funds at attractive prices.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO Inc., real-estate broker KE Holdings Inc. and fintech company OneConnect Financial Technology Co. have all listed by introduction this year.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 2318ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KE HOLDINGS INC. -0.22% 18.05 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NIO INC. -2.34% 20.41 Delayed Quote.-35.57%
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -2.02% 2.42 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.43% 289.2 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -0.65% 4.58 Delayed Quote.-33.14%
Financials
Sales 2022 27 732 M 3 951 M 3 951 M
Net income 2022 3 082 M 439 M 439 M
Net cash 2022 15 483 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 487 M 7 763 M 7 763 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 5 966
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 32,14 CNY
Average target price 40,35 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhu Liang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Pang Executive Chairman
Man Ling Ngan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-33.14%7 814
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.73%347 339
NETFLIX, INC.-59.69%108 344
PROSUS N.V.-21.79%78 838
AIRBNB, INC.-29.90%75 960
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.90%62 348