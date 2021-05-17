Tencent Music Entertainment : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results (Form 6-K) 05/17/2021 | 05:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Tencent Music Entertainment Group ('Tencent Music,' 'TME,' or the 'Company') (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial and Operational Highlights In the three months ended March 31, 2021: · Online music paying users reached 60.9 million, increasing by 42.6% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, the number of online music paying users grew by 4.9 million, the largest quarterly net increase since 2016. Paying ratio was 9.9%, up from 8.0% and 9.0% in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. · Total revenues were RMB7.82 billion (US$1.19 billion), representing an increase of 24.0% year-over-year. · Online music services revenues grew by 34.5% year-over-year. Revenues from music subscriptions were RMB1.69 billion (US$258 million), representing 40.2% year-over-year growth. Revenues from advertising services recorded over 100% year-over-year growth. · Net profit of the Company was RMB979 million (US$149 million) and net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB926 million (US$141 million). · Non-IFRS net profit of the Company1 was RMB1.24 billion (US$188 million) and Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company1was RMB1.18 billion (US$180 million). '2021 began on a solid note as we hit multiple milestones across the spectrum of our business, while investing in future initiatives aimed at improving our long-term positioning. For online music services, our revenue growth accelerated quarter-over-quarter, driven by strong momentum in music subscriptions and advertising services. Net addition of online music paying users reached a record high of 4.9 million during the quarter, and the quarterly paying ratio was 9.9%. With a focus on community building, and expanding content coverage, whether mainstream or new hits, licensed or self-produced, and audio or video, we will broaden and deepen our engagement with users,' said Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of Tencent Music. 'Our social entertainment services delivered a solid performance in the first quarter against the backdrop of an evolving and challenging environment, and we will strive to sharpen our edge in this space. For our long-form audio business, we have made significant breakthroughs, with 20% of our music MAUs listening to long-form audio in the first quarter, which allows us to further advance our evolution into an all-in-one online music and audio entertainment destination in China. Looking into the future, we are committed to revitalizing our overall user engagement, sustaining the trend toward music subscriptions, and nurturing strategic activities such as long-form audio,' concluded Mr. Pang. _______________ 1 Non-IFRS net profit and Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was arrived at after excluding the combined effect of amortization of intangible assets and other assets arising from acquisitions, share-based compensation expenses, net losses/gains from investments, fair value change on puttable shares and income tax effects. 1 Recent Operational Highlights · TME's online music and social entertainment services key operating metrics* 1Q21 1Q20 YoY % Mobile MAU - online music (million) 615 657 (6.4%) Mobile MAU - social entertainment (million) 224 261 (14.2%) Paying users - online music (million) 60.9 42.7 42.6% Paying users - social entertainment (million) 11.3 12.9 (12.4%) Monthly ARPPU - online music (RMB) 9.3 9.4 (1.1%) Monthly ARPPU - social entertainment (RMB) 149.7 110.3 35.7% · The year-over-year decline in online music mobile MAUs was primarily due to some churn of our casual users served by pan-entertainment platforms. For our core music users, they have become more engaged with our platform, as evidenced by a year-over-year increase in total music user time spent during the first quarter of 2021. In addition, our services offered in a wider range of use cases will better cater to evolving user demand and improve user engagement. · While social entertainment mobile MAUs declined year-over-year, reflecting the changing competitive landscape, both MAUs and daily active users increased on a quarterly basis for the first quarter of 2021. · Riding on the popularization of smart devices, we are actively expanding potential user coverage for all our services in IoT devices. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, IoT MAUs through in-car systems, smart speakers, TV and other connected devices were 69 million, representing an increase of 50.0% year-over-year. · We further strengthened our content offering by enriching our music offering in both variety and size: - Enhanced coverage of genres such as hip-hop, Chinese ancient style, music for popular television programs, variety shows and online games has enabled us to boost user engagement amongst the younger generation: a) we strived to build a wider audience for hip-hop in China through the program Rappers' Alliance while providing both rising and top-tier established rappers with stage and publicity support as well as commercialization opportunities; b) we continued to invest in Chinese ancient style music and advocated the popularity of the Chinese traditional culture, by providing content creation and promotion venues for a number of renowned musicians in this genre and in many cases, helping promote their works to the top of music charts; c) the highly acclaimed theme song 'Battle For Glory' for 'PUBG Mobile' that we jointly created with Tencent Games, was another example of our collaboration efforts with the broader Tencent ecosystem. - In May, we announced the multi-year extension of the digital distribution agreement with Sony Music Entertainment ('SME'), exploring new ways of music marketing and promotion of new artists, as well as deepening our reach to Japanese pop culture fans in China. 2 - On a year-over-year basis, the number of artists on our Tencent Musician Platform more than doubled to over 200,000, and their music streaming volume recorded double-digit growth for the first quarter of 2021. · With a music-centric approach, we upgraded our products to be more social, personalized and visually appealing during the first quarter of 2021: - Putong Community has continued to gain popularity, growing in user penetration and retention rate quarter-over-quarter, and has become one of the leading channels for fan-idol interaction and content promotion. - Kugou Fans Club has also drawn many leading artists, labels and content IPs to interact with their fans live, resulting in an increasing proportion of young users in this community, as well as sequential increases in penetration and time spent per user. · For long-form audio, we made noteworthy progress in both our integrated and standalone approaches, as well as its monetization during the first quarter of 2021: - After exceeding 100 million MAUs at the end of 2020, MAU penetration reached 20.0% compared to 5.5% in the first quarter of 2020. We also witnessed a positive impact from long-form audio on our users and their levels of engagement. - Significantly enriched long-form audio content offering with the number of licensed titles more than quadrupled year-over-year. - Accelerated the addition of PUGC and UGC long-form audio content. QQ Music launched the Ground Zero Podcast program, which offers financial resources and tools that enable original podcast content creation. - In March 2021, we completed the acquisition of Lazy Audio and started consolidation. We also integrated Kuwo Changting with Lazy Audio to form Lanren Changting in April, a new brand for our long-form audio business. - We recently started our foray into ad-based monetization giving our users easy access to a vast amount of high-quality audio content. [*] For the definitions of the cited key operating metrics, please refer to the introduction section in the Company's 2020 20-F filed on April 9, 2021. The monthly ARPPU of social entertainment services is calculated based on revenues from social entertainment services and others, including advertising services provided on our social entertainment platforms. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenues Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by RMB1.51 billion, or 24.0%, to RMB7.82 billion (US$1.19 billion) from RMB6.31 billion in the same period of 2020. 3 · Revenues from online music services for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 34.5% to RMB2.75 billion (US$420 million) from RMB2.04 billion in the same period of 2020. The increase was driven by strong growth in music subscription revenues, supplemented by growth in advertising service revenues, partially offset by decrease in sublicensing revenues. Revenues from music subscriptions were RMB1.69 billion (US$258 million), a 40.2% growth compared to RMB1.21 billion in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to increase in number of paying users by 42.6% year over year. · Revenues from social entertainment services and others for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 18.9% to RMB5.08 billion (US$775 million) from RMB4.27 billion in the same period of 2020. The increase was driven by increased revenues from live streaming and advertising on social entertainment platform. On a year-over-year basis, ARPPU increased by 35.7% in the first quarter of 2021 while paying user of social entertainment services decreased by 12.4%. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 23.6% to RMB5.36 billion (US$818 million) from RMB4.33 billion in the same period of 2020, primarily due to increased content costs related to royalties and revenue sharing fees. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 24.7% to RMB2.47 billion (US$376 million) from RMB1.98 billion in the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 31.5% for the first quarter of 2021, which increased from 31.3% in the same period of 2020. Operating Expenses for the Period Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 33.8% to RMB1.56 billion (US$237 million) from RMB1.16 billion in the same period of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased to 19.9% in the first quarter of 2021 from 18.4% in the same period of 2020. · Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB672 million (US$103 million), representing an increase of 39.7% year-over-year from RMB481 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher user acquisition expenses and spending related to TMEA event. · General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were RMB883 million (US$135 million), representing an increase of 29.7% year-over-year from RMB681 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the Company's increased investment in research and development to expand its competitive advantages in product and technology innovations. 4 Operating Profit for the Period Operating profit was RMB1.16 billion (US$178 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to operating profit of RMB1.05 billion in the same period of 2020. Income Tax Expenses Effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 11.5%, compared to 12.8% in the same period of 2020, as some of our entities became qualified for certain tax benefits in the second half of 2020. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter. Net Profit and Non-IFRS Net Profit for the Period Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB926 million (US$141 million), compared to net profit of RMB887 million in the same period of 2020. Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB1.18 billion (US$180 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB1.10 billion in the same period of 2020. Please refer to the section titled 'Non-IFRS Financial Measure' for details. Earnings per ADS Basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Shares ('ADS') were RMB0.55 (US$0.08) and RMB0.54 (US$0.08), respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. Non-IFRS basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.70 (US$0.11) and RMB0.69 (US$0.11), respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company had weighted averages of 1.68 billion basic and 1.70 billion diluted ADSs outstanding, respectively. Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares. Please refer to the section titled 'Non-IFRS Financial Measure' for details. Cash Flows Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB1.88 billion (US$287 million), compared to RMB1.07 billion in cash provided by operating activities during the same period of 2020. Net cash used in investing activities for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB2.38 billion (US$364 million), compared to net cash used in investing activities of RMB4.10 billion during the same period of 2020. The fluctuation of cash flows from investing activities was primarily due to the purchase and maturity of term deposits and short-term investments, and payment for acquisitions and equity investments. Net cash used in financing activities for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB372 million (US$57 million), compared to RMB131 million of cash used in financing activities during the same period of 2020. Cash, Cash Equivalents, Term Deposits and Short-term Investments As of March 31, 2021, the combined balance of the Company's cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments amounted to RMB26.97 billion (US$4.12 billion), compared to RMB28.94 billion as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in the combined balance was primarily due to increased cash used in investing activities and financing 5 activities, primarily related to payment for acquisition of Lazy Audio, investment in a consortium to acquire a minority equity interest in UMG and repurchase of ordinary shares, partially offset by the maturity of term deposit and cash flow generated from operations of RMB1.88 billion (US$287 million). The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was also affected by the change in the exchange rate of RMB to USD at different balance sheet dates. The exchange rate was 6.5518 to 1 on March 31, 2021. Share Repurchase Program Pursuant to the 2021 Share Repurchase Program announced on March 28, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 11.1 million ADSs from the open market with cash for an aggregate amount of approximately US$192 million up to the date of this earnings release. Conference Call Information Tencent Music's management will hold a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers: United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-963-976 Access Code: 6514753 The replay will be accessible through May 24, 2021, by dialing the following numbers: United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 10154625 A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/. Exchange Rate This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ('USD') at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release. 6 Non-IFRS Financial Measure The Company uses non-IFRS net profit for the period, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Tencent Music believes that non-IFRS net profit helps identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its profit for the period. Tencent Music believes that non-IFRS net profit for the period provides useful information about its results of operations, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-IFRS net profit for the period should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating profit, net profit for the period or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review non-IFRS net profit for the period and the reconciliation to its most directly comparable IFRS measure. Non-IFRS net profit for the period presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. Tencent Music encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Non-IFRS net profit for the period represents profit for the year excluding amortization of intangible and other assets arising from acquisitions, share-based compensation expenses, net losses/gains from investments, fair value change on puttable shares and income tax effects. Please see the 'Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measure' included in this press release for a full reconciliation of Non-IFRS net profit for the period to its net profit for the period. About Tencent Music Entertainment Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve 7 inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'target,' 'aim,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'is/are likely to' or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Investor Relations Contact Tencent Music Entertainment Group ir@tencentmusic.com +86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 883606 SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group 8 TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Revenues Online music services 2,044 2,749 420 Social entertainment services and others 4,267 5,075 775 6,311 7,824 1,194 Cost of revenues (4,334) (5,358) (818) Gross profit 1,977 2,466 376 Selling and marketing expenses (481) (672) (103) General and administrative expenses (681) (883) (135) Total operating expenses (1,162) (1,555) (237) Interest income 174 154 24 Other gains, net 58 99 15 Operating profit 1,047 1,164 178 Share of net loss of investments accounted for using equity method (11) (27) (4) Finance cost (20) (31) (5) Profit before income tax 1,016 1,106 169 Income tax expense (130) (127) (19) Profit for the period 886 979 149 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 887 926 141 Non-controlling interests (1) 53 8 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares Basic 0.27 0.28 0.04 Diluted 0.26 0.27 0.04 Earnings per ADS (2 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS) Basic 0.54 0.55 0.08 Diluted 0.53 0.54 0.08 Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation: Basic 3,306,901,002 3,354,845,726 3,354,845,726 Diluted 3,350,941,875 3,403,590,157 3,403,590,157 ADS used in earnings per ADS computation Basic 1,653,450,501 1,677,422,863 1,677,422,863 Diluted 1,675,470,937 1,701,795,078 1,701,795,078 9 TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP UNAUDITED NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share data) Profit for the period 886 979 149 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible and other assets arising from acquisitions* 88 110 17 Share-based compensation 137 162 25 Losses from investments** - 21 3 Fair value change on puttable shares *** 9 - - Income tax effects**** (17) (37) (6) Non-IFRS Net Profit 1,103 1,235 188 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 1,104 1,182 180 Non-controlling interests (1) 53 8 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares Basic 0.33 0.35 0.05 Diluted 0.33 0.35 0.05 Earnings per ADS (2 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS) Basic 0.67 0.70 0.11 Diluted 0.66 0.69 0.11 Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation: Basic 3,306,901,002 3,354,845,726 3,354,845,726 Diluted 3,350,941,875 3,403,590,157 3,403,590,157 ADS used in earnings per ADS computation Basic 1,653,450,501 1,677,422,863 1,677,422,863 Diluted 1,675,470,937 1,701,795,078 1,701,795,078 * Represents the amortization of identifiable assets, including intangible assets and prepayments for music content, resulting from acquisitions ** Including the net losses/gains on deemed disposals/disposals of investments, fair value changes arising from investments, impairment provision of investments and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investments *** Represents the fair value changes on the put liability of certain shares issued in 2018 **** Represents the income tax effects of Non-IFRS adjustments 10 TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at December 31, 2020 As at March 31, 2021 RMB RMB US$ Audited Unaudited Unaudited (in millions) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 176 181 28 Right-of-use assets 311 296 45 Intangible assets 2,020 2,551 389 Goodwill 17,492 19,062 2,909 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,255 3,551 542 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 9,771 8,432 1,287 Other investments 349 350 53 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 956 967 148 Deferred tax assets 303 308 47 Term deposits 2,953 3,453 527 36,586 39,151 5,976 Current assets Inventories 18 18 3 Accounts receivable 2,800 2,817 430 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 2,846 2,564 391 Other investments 37 37 6 Short-term investments - 2,517 384 Term deposits 14,858 10,727 1,637 Cash and cash equivalents 11,128 10,274 1,568 31,687 28,954 4,419 Total assets 68,273 68,105 10,395 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 2 2 0 Additional paid-in capital 35,044 35,831 5,469 Shares held for share award schemes (78) (127) (19) Treasury shares (134) (461) (70) Other reserves 6,300 4,929 752 Retained earnings 11,111 12,037 1,837 52,245 52,211 7,969 Non-controlling interests 486 532 81 Total equity 52,731 52,743 8,050 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Notes payables 5,175 5,213 796 Accounts payable 136 136 21 Other payables and other liabilities 68 58 9 Deferred tax liabilities 265 207 32 Lease liabilities 218 203 31 Deferred revenue 78 77 12 5,940 5,894 900 Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,565 3,915 598 Other payables and other liabilities 3,881 2,910 444 Current tax liabilities 445 602 92 Lease liabilities 103 109 17 Deferred revenue 1,608 1,932 295 9,602 9,468 1,445 Total liabilities 15,542 15,362 2,345 Total equity and liabilities 68,273 68,105 10,395 11 TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,066 1,878 287 Net cash used in investing activities (4,096) (2,382) (364) Net cash used in financing activities (131) (372) (57) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,161) (876) (134) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 15,426 11,128 1,698 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 1 22 3 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 12,266 10,274 1,568 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tencent Music Entertainment Group published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:41:53 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 05:43p TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial .. PU 04:38p TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Earnings, Sales Increase in Q1 MT 04:28p TENCENT : Music beats result estimates on subscription, ad boost RE 04:01p TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : and Sony Music Entertainment Sign Multi-Year Exte.. PR 05/15 GEORGE SOROS : Soros buys stocks linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos collapse - Bloo.. RE 05/14 TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : Profits of 9 cents per share anticipated for.. RE 04/29 EXCLUSIVE : China readies Tencent penalty in antitrust crackdown - sources RE 04/23 TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Long-Form Audio User Base Outpaces Industry Growt.. MT 04/23 TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Resu.. PR 04/23 TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : Unveils Future Strategy For Long-Form Audio.. PR

Financials CNY USD Sales 2021 34 971 M 5 431 M 5 431 M Net income 2021 4 451 M 691 M 691 M Net cash 2021 16 827 M 2 613 M 2 613 M P/E ratio 2021 37,5x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 166 B 25 744 M 25 736 M EV / Sales 2021 4,26x EV / Sales 2022 3,34x Nbr of Employees 4 769 Free-Float 34,8% Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 179,06 CNY Last Close Price 97,90 CNY Spread / Highest target 153% Spread / Average Target 82,9% Spread / Lowest Target 23,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Liang Zhu Chief Executive Officer & Director Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer Min Hu Chief Financial Officer Kar Shun Pang Chairman Liang Tang Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -20.95% 25 744 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.47% 714 160 NETFLIX, INC. -8.76% 218 762 PROSUS N.V. -4.82% 164 537 NASPERS LIMITED 1.56% 88 797 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -7.02% 88 759