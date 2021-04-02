Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tencent Music Entertainment Group    TME

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent Music Entertainment : Group Launches Charity Album "Stars and Wishes" on World Autism Awareness Day

04/02/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, today launched a collaborative charity album with pop singer and TME Music Care Ambassador Chen Linong, and a select group of autistic children. Dubbed "Stars and Wishes", this album was launched on World Autism Awareness Day as part of TME Music Care FM, which continues the efforts of TME Music Charity Projects.

The collaborative charity album “Stars and Wishes” was launched by TME with pop singer and TME Music Care Ambassador Chen Linong, and a select group of autistic children.

In China, children with autism are commonly referred to as "children of the stars". In the album "Stars and Wishes", Chen Linong uses music to give an encouraging voice to autistic children, with the warm lyrics in the song "Ten Thousand Sparkles": "We will guard the love in our hearts, and radiate warmth every minute. Lighting up a colorful life for you and accompanying you, getting through this together."  Universal Music Group, the music publishing company under which Chen Linong is signed, will publish and promote this single worldwide.

"I believe that music has the power to heal hearts," said Chen Linong. "I am pleased to join TME's charity project and work with talented children, leveraging music to contribute to social welfare. Autism requires long-term rehabilitation, and thus we should give more care, patience and love to these children." 

TME has invited several young autistic music artists from around the world to take part in the production of this charity album, including Zhou Bohan from China, Clarence Kang from Malaysia, and Takuto Koyanagi from Japan. The album, as part of TME Music Care FM, is available on Tencent Music's QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing.

In addition to the release of the "Stars and Wishes" charity album, TME also launched a variety of online activities, including an online art exhibition that features artwork from autistic children, and a collection of 'I feel good' stories, and more. At the same time, TME has worked with many brands to increase awareness and contribute to the public good.

During the four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020, Tencent Music released four charity albums, to provide support and education for special needs groups such as autistic children, while at the same time raising awareness of music therapy and how it can improve mental health.

TME Music Care FM has expanded its focus on autistic patients to society as a whole, committing to the use of music to remedy mental health issues prevalent in the world today. On March 20, Music Care FM partnered with various global artists to launch a "World Sleep Day" playlist on TME's platforms. The goal was to use the rejuvenating power of music to enhance sleep quality and relieve mental pressure. On March 26, Music Care FM launched a long-form audio program, "Healing with Music", for its users.

As the leading player in China's online music entertainment industry, Tencent Music is tapping the many benefits of music, using its vitality to bring care and warmth to its audiences. In the future, Tencent Music will introduce more charity music projects to draw attention to social issues and better engage music fans.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Media Relations Contact
E-mail: TME.PR@icrinc.com
Phone: +86 13810791408

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-music-entertainment-group-launches-charity-album-stars-and-wishes-on-world-autism-awareness-day-301261262.html

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
04:01aTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT  : Group Launches Charity Album "Stars and Wishes" o..
PR
04/01TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Tencen..
PR
03/31Tech Up As 1Q Rotation Out Sector Reverses On Last Day Of Quarter - Tech Roun..
DJ
03/30Stocks linked to Archegos bounce back
RE
03/30Tech Drops As Stocks Affected By Archegos Unwinding Recoup Some Losses - Tech..
DJ
03/30What Is Archegos and How Did It Rattle the Stock Market? -- Update
DJ
03/30Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
RE
03/29Archegos margin call share dump ripples across markets
RE
03/29What Is Archegos and How Did It Rattle the Stock Market?
DJ
03/29TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT  : Thinking about trading options or stock in bluebi..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ