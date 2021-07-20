Log in
Tencent Music Entertainment : to Report Second Quarter 2021 (Form 6-K)

07/20/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Second Quarter 2021

Financial Results on August 16, 2021 Eastern Time

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ('Tencent Music', 'TME', or the 'Company') (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Tencent Music's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003
International: +1-412-317-6061
Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976
Access Code: 8606527

The replay will be accessible through August 23, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10157998

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

ir@tencentmusic.com
+86 (755) 8601-3388 ext. 883606

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Disclaimer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
