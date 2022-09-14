Advanced search
    TME   US88034P1093

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
4.780 USD   +0.42%
05:44pTencent Music Files Application For Hong Kong Listing Via Introduction
DJ
12:56aTencent Music Eyes Hong Kong IPO Next Week
MT
09/06Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent Music Files Application For Hong Kong Listing Via Introduction

09/14/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat


Tencent Music Entertainment Group has filed an application to list class A shares on the Hong Kong Exchange.

The Class A ordinary shares will be traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from Sept. 21, Tencent Music said Thursday.

"The listing of Class A ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is by way of introduction only and there are no Class A ordinary shares being issued or sold in connection with the listing," it said.

Listings by introduction are similar to direct listings, which have been used as an alternative to U.S. initial public offerings in recent years by companies such as Coinbase Global Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Spotify Technology SA and others.

Listings by introduction are a way of tapping the public markets in which a company doesn't raise any capital or issue any new shares.

Tencent Music's Class A shares will be traded on the Hong Kong exchange in board lots of 100 and the stock code of these shares will be 1698.HK, the company said.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1944ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 4.58% 78.7 Delayed Quote.-70.18%
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 2.01% 7.63 Delayed Quote.-58.92%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 0.48% 102.45 Delayed Quote.-56.43%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.71% 299.6 Delayed Quote.-33.28%
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 0.42% 4.78 Delayed Quote.-30.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 27 737 M 3 984 M 3 984 M
Net income 2022 3 082 M 443 M 443 M
Net cash 2022 15 483 M 2 224 M 2 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55 239 M 7 935 M 7 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 966
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,28 CNY
Average target price 39,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liang Zhu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Pang Executive Chairman
Liang Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-30.51%7 901
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.28%366 504
NETFLIX, INC.-63.79%97 004
PROSUS N.V.-19.38%81 815
AIRBNB, INC.-27.00%77 725
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.30%62 011