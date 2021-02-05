Tencent Music Picks Banks for $5 Billion Hong Kong Listing, Bloomberg Reports

--Tencent Music Entertainment Group has picked banks to arrange a planned secondary listing in Hong Kong that could raise as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are two of the banks chosen by the Chinese music-streaming company to lead the deal, Bloomberg reports.

--The listing could take place as soon as this year, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3jlswKJ

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0446ET