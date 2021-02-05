Log in
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent Music Picks Banks for $5 Billion Hong Kong Listing, Bloomberg Reports

02/05/2021 | 04:47am EST
--Tencent Music Entertainment Group has picked banks to arrange a planned secondary listing in Hong Kong that could raise as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are two of the banks chosen by the Chinese music-streaming company to lead the deal, Bloomberg reports.

--The listing could take place as soon as this year, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3jlswKJ

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0446ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.30% 138.25 Delayed Quote.6.35%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.39% 72.29 Delayed Quote.5.49%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.07% 735.5 End-of-day quote.30.41%
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -4.03% 25.22 Delayed Quote.31.08%
Financials
Sales 2020 29 156 M 4 504 M 4 504 M
Net income 2020 4 090 M 632 M 632 M
Net cash 2020 22 602 M 3 492 M 3 492 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 274 B 42 307 M 42 294 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,62x
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 610
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 149,67 CNY
Last Close Price 163,21 CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kar Shun Pang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tao Sang Tong Chairman
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Liang Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP31.08%42 307
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED30.41%903 478
NETFLIX, INC.2.11%244 549
PROSUS N.V.14.19%195 500
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.43%102 034
NASPERS LIMITED19.13%100 890
