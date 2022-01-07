Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Tenet Fintech Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKK   CA88035N1033

TENET FINTECH GROUP INC.

(PKK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenet Fintech : CEO to Provide Business Update and Address Recent Stock Performance in Q&A Interview

01/07/2022 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release Tenet CEO to Provide Business Update and Address Recent Stock Performance in Q&A Interview
By PKK7 January 2022No Comments
Home » Tenet CEO to Provide Business Update and Address Recent Stock Performance in Q&A Interview

Toronto, Ontario - January 7, 2022 - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC PINK: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech and AI service provider and manager of the Business Hub™, today announced that CEO Johnson Joseph will sit down for a Q&A video interview with StockFam on Monday January 10, 2022 to provide an update on the Company's operations and address the recent performance of Tenet's stock.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence companies. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to financial institutions and businesses through the Business Hub™, an ecosystem where data analysis and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among its members. For more information: https://www.tenetfintech.com

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 ext.: 251
cathy@chfir.com

MZ Group - MZ North America
Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
1-312-261-6430
mark.schwalenberg@mzgroup.us

Tenet Fintech Group
Barry Ellison, Director of Marketing and Communications
514-340-7775 ext.: 521
bellison@tenetfintech.com

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

Twitter: @Tenetfintech
Facebook: @Tenetfintech
LinkedIn: Tenet Fintech
YouTube: Tenet Fintech

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth and listing plans, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

PKK
  • Next PostTenet Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with China's 2nd Largest Vehicle Rental Company

Disclaimer

Peak Fintech Group Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 19:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TENET FINTECH GROUP INC.
02:18pTENET FINTECH : CEO to Provide Business Update and Address Recent Stock Performance in Q&A..
PU
01/06Tenet Fintech Signs Cooperation Agreement with Chinese Vehicle Rental Firm eHi
MT
01/06Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with eHi Auto Services L..
CI
2021TENET FINTECH : Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40FR12B/A)
PU
2021Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Signs Marketing Cooperation Agreement with China Unionpay Subs..
CI
2021TENET FINTECH : Reports 71% Year-over-Year Growth in Q3 with Revenue of $25.6M and Net Inc..
PU
2021Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Announces to Move its Registered Office to Toronto
CI
2021Peak Fintech Group Inc. will Change its Name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc
CI
2021Peak Fintech Signs Collaborative Agreement with Ping An Insurance to Push Policies Aime..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,5 M - -
Net income 2021 2,93 M - -
Net Debt 2021 70,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 144x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 428 M 428 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart TENET FINTECH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,75 CAD
Average target price 11,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 91,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johnson Joseph President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jean Landreville Chief Financial Officer
Bin Xu Finance Director
Charles-André Tessier Chairman
John Roumeliotis Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENET FINTECH GROUP INC.-19.58%428
INTUIT INC.-8.84%166 046
ADYEN N.V.-5.36%76 502
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.6.87%71 033
WORLDLINE6.71%16 579
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-6.58%11 376