Tenet Fintech : CEO to Provide Business Update and Address Recent Stock Performance in Q&A Interview

Toronto, Ontario - January 7, 2022 - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC PINK: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech and AI service provider and manager of the Business Hub™, today announced that CEO Johnson Joseph will sit down for a Q&A video interview with StockFam on Monday January 10, 2022 to provide an update on the Company's operations and address the recent performance of Tenet's stock.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence companies. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to financial institutions and businesses through the Business Hub™, an ecosystem where data analysis and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among its members. For more information: https://www.tenetfintech.com

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

416-868-1079 ext.: 251

cathy@chfir.com

MZ Group - MZ North America

Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

1-312-261-6430

mark.schwalenberg@mzgroup.us

Tenet Fintech Group

Barry Ellison, Director of Marketing and Communications

514-340-7775 ext.: 521

bellison@tenetfintech.com

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

Twitter: @Tenetfintech

Facebook: @Tenetfintech

LinkedIn: Tenet Fintech

YouTube: Tenet Fintech

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

