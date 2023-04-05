Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Tenet Fintech Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKK   CA88035N1033

TENET FINTECH GROUP INC.

(PKK)
  Report
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:01:55 2023-04-05 pm EDT
0.7100 CAD   +2.90%
12:11pTenet Fintech : Earnings Call 2022
PU
04/04Transcript : Tenet Fintech Group Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 04, 2023
CI
03/15Tenet Fintech Group Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 25 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenet Fintech : Earnings Call 2022

04/05/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Earnings Call

Tenet Fintech Group Inc.

(CSE: PKK) (OTC: PKKFF)

April 4, 2023

Agenda

2022 Operating Highlights

  • The Business Hub: Canada
  • Revenue diversification in China

2023 Outlook

  • The Business Hub: Global
  • Launch of first data-driven products
  • Capital Markets Strategy

Financial Overview

  • Growth-FocusedInvestments

Q & A

Forward looking information

Certain statements included in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" under Canadian securities law, including statements based on management's assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets", or other similar words.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, holding company with significant operations in China; general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting the Company's business in China such as pandemics (ex.: COVID-19); legislative and/or regulatory developments; Global Financial conditions, repatriation of profits or transfer of funds from China to Canada, operations in foreign jurisdictions and possible exposure to corruption, bribery or civil unrest; actions by regulators; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; timing and completion of capital programs; liquidity and capital resources, negative operating cash flow and additional funding, dilution from further financing; financial performance and timing of capital; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with securities regulators in Canada, the United States or other jurisdictions. We refer potential investors to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's MD&A. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2022 Highlights

Johnson Joseph, President & CEO

The Business Hub in Canada receives first

advertising orders from clients

The Business Hub: Canada

Tenet's Canadian operations focused on the launch of its Business Hub in Canada.

Tenet officially began operating the Business Hub in Canada on November 30, 2022.

5,000 pre-registered SMEs and six financial institutions.

Milestone marks the start of a new era showcasing the true value of the data that Tenet has been collecting and will collect in the future from SMEs in Canada and globally.

Disclaimer

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TENET FINTECH GROUP INC.
12:11pTenet Fintech : Earnings Call 2022
PU
04/04Transcript : Tenet Fintech Group Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 04, 2023
CI
03/15Tenet Fintech Group Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 25 million in funding
CI
03/14Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors
CI
2022Tenet Fintech Group Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 7 million in funding
CI
2022Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Expands into North America with Launch of Cubeler Business Hub..
CI
2022Transcript : Tenet Fintech Group Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2022
CI
2022Earnings Flash (PKKFF) TENET FINTECH GROUP Reports Q3 Revenue $21.6M
MT
2022Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2022Tenet Fintech Group Inc. completed the acquisition of Asia Synergy Transportation Hub.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,1 M 51,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart TENET FINTECH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johnson Joseph President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Landreville Chief Financial Officer
Carol Penhale Chairman
John Roumeliotis Operations Director
Michael S. Pesner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENET FINTECH GROUP INC.-16.87%51
INTUIT INC.13.00%123 387
ADYEN N.V.11.41%48 743
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-21.96%31 343
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.130.17%17 738
WORLDLINE4.22%11 756
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer