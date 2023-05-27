Tenet Fintech : MD&A Q1 2023 05/27/2023 | 07:52am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TENET FINTECH GROUP INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) provides Management's point of view on the financial position and results of operations of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on a consolidated basis, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 (fiscal 2023) and March 31, 2022 (fiscal 2022). Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this MD&A to "Tenet", the "Company", "we", "us", "our" or similar terms refer to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on a consolidated basis. This MD&A is dated May 26, 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2022. Unless specified otherwise, all amounts are in Canadian dollars. The financial information contained in this MD&A relating to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A have been reviewed by our Audit and Risk Management Committee and approved by our Board of Directors as of May 26, 2023. Forward Looking Information Certain statements included in this MD&A constitute "forward-looking statements" under Canadian securities law, including statements based on management's assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, holding company with significant operations in China; general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting the Company's business in China such as pandemics (ex.: COVID-19); legislative and/or regulatory developments; Global Financial conditions, repatriation of profits or transfer of funds from China to Canada, operations in foreign jurisdictions and possible exposure to corruption, bribery or civil unrest; actions by regulators; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; timing and completion of capital programs; liquidity and capital resources, negative operating cash flow and additional funding, dilution from further financing; financial performance and timing of capital; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with securities regulators in Canada, the United States or other jurisdictions. We refer potential investors to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of this MD&A. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. MD&A, May 26, 2023 Page 1 of 17 Structure The following chart summarizes the corporate structure of the Company as of May 26, 2023. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Tenet (CSE: PKK) (OTC: PKKFF), is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. MD&A, May 26, 2023 Page 2 of 17 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER Chinese Operations The first quarter of 2023 was a difficult one in China from an economic standpoint due to COVID-19 with many employees still not working full-time until mid-February 2023. As usual, the Company's Chinese operations were impacted during the period by customary economic slowdown in China during this time of year due to the Chinese New Year celebrations which meant vacations lasting from two to four weeks for many businesses For example, the supply chain operations in the markets for e-commerce, petrol and oil, and steel were closed for two weeks and only re-opened in February 2023. While the holiday itself was never seen as good for business in the past, the Company was encouraged to see that the government imposed COVID-19 restrictions that had been significantly impacting its operations in China were finally being relaxed. However, the Company's operations in China were impacted negatively for the first month and a half in the quarter, and still need to return to their pre-lockdown levels. Since late last year, the supply chain operations team began shifting the leverage financing from financial institutions, in partnership with the GoldRiver platform towards retailers of consumer products such as the JD.com e-commerceoff-line stores. The Company is financing the expansion of retail distribution networks, including stores spread over the major cities in China. This caused a reduction of the supply chain revenues in the first quarter. Although the macro picture in China is improving, some individual SMEs are still struggling and taking longer to recover. All of this contributed to the decrease in revenue for the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022. Revenue for the three months ending on March 31, 2023 was $9,493,804 compared to $34,741,460 in the same period last year. The revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was particularly high due to the very robust double eleven shopping festival. Although the Company has struggled to regain the momentum in revenue growth it had seen in prior quarters pre-COVID-19, there remains a continued commitment to geographic and industrial vertical expansion of its Chinese operations. The Company's first quarter provided highlights worth noting. The Company has taken the opportunity to work on customer retention and synergy. The Heartbeat insurance platform had strong performance in terms of the number of policies processed and the addition of several newly signed companies, brokers, and clients. The pilot project in Chengdu to bring more efficient distribution to online retailers exceeded the Company's expectations both in terms of transactions and revenue generated, so much so that it was expanding to Beijing. No longer considered just a pilot project, the operations are expected to expand throughout 2023. The Company's clean energy platform also saw the release of a new version capable of scanning mountain terrain in addition to rooftops to distinguish where solar panels could be installed, what the development requirements would be, and how much electricity could be generated. The Company continues to build an ecosystem where it is servicing and gathering data on thousands of SMEs in China operating in various industrial sectors, including retail and wholesale trade, manufacturing, energy, construction and distribution. The Company now has the capability to track metrics such as sales and inventory levels in near real time on Business Hub SME members in China and has been able to show variations across time series, positioning the Company to potentially become a reliable reference of economic activity throughout the country. This will be examined as the Company explores data monetization opportunities. There are a number of ventures with China that are being explored for additional expansion and revenue. They are also being reviewed for viability, revenue potential and to ensure this potential growth is prudent, does not bring risk to any funding necessary for existing projects in China and these ventures have strong business cases behind effort and capital Tenet Fintech Group Inc. MD&A, May 26, 2023 Page 3 of 17 aligned to mitigate overall business risk for China and Tenet as a whole. In summary, the Chinese operations generated revenues of $9,493,804 in the quarter and the largest source of revenue is still the supply-chain services, which realized revenues of $6,461,945 in the quarter. The above explanations regarding the first quarter revenues are as reported directly with both the Tenet China CEO and Tenet China Director of Finance. Canadian Operations The Company's Canadian operations continued to focus on the recently launched Business Hub in Canada. As of the date of this MD&A, there were approximately 850 registered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with 11 financial institutions. The Company continues to seek an increase in membership on the Business Hub. The Company continues to expect to begin showcasing the value of the data it has been collecting and will collect from SMEs in the future as it continues to explore opportunities for data monetization. Development delays and capital constraints have continued to contribute to the delay of completing all four pillars of the Business Hub in Canada. Functionality of the Business Hub remains limited, still having only its financial pillar available to members as of May 26, 2023. However, the Company has been working with its partnering financial institutions to help them fine tune their credit criteria on the platform which will allow them to facilitate more loans on the platform. As of the first quarter of 2023, Tenet's Canadian operations had not yet generated any revenue for the Company. The expenses associated with the Company's Canadian operations, which include the expenses of the Business Hub, and the expenses of Tenet's management team and staff and other general expenses including amortization and depreciation for the quarter amounted to $6,415,939 compared to $4,600,530 in the first quarter, of the prior year. During the first quarter, the Company continued to collaborate with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on the review process of its short form amended and restated prospectus to ensure that the prospectus met the requirements to provide full, true and plain disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities of Tenet. The Company's prospectus offering with the OSC expired on March 27, 2023, as 180 days had lapsed since it was first filed. At the time of expiry, the Company was in the process of answering additional questions from the OSC. The Company currently has plans to refile an updated prospectus later in 2023. The Company had taken other measures at its disposal to ensure that it had the capital it needed to grow its operations in Canada and China with the OSC prospectus expiration. On March 16, 2023, the Company announced its plans to proceed with a brokered private placement financing of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to $25,000,000. The brokered private placement was amended on April, 24, 2023 and then unilaterality terminated by the broker on May 3, 2023 due to it being unsubscribed. BUSINESS PLAN AND OUTLOOK As of the date of this MD&A, the Company has undergone a number of management changes, most notably the departure of its founder and CEO on April 28, 2023. On May 8, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Board Chair Carol Penhale as Interim CEO while a search for a permanent CEO was underway. The Company's business plan and outlook will continue to focus on the growth of its operations in China and Canada, Tenet Fintech Group Inc. MD&A, May 26, 2023 Page 4 of 17 however the Company plans to take a hybrid approach to growth that reflects these two businesses. China is the Company's maturing entity with approximately $110 million in revenue for fiscal period ended December 31, 2022, while the Canadian operation is a start-up, which is evident in the Company's financial results disclosed above. For the Chinese operations, the Company is working to heighten transparency on operational controls and key performance indicators or KPIs. This work remains ongoing and is essential for a level of regulatory comfort in North America. In Canada, the focus will be bifurcated to continue to work on the Business Hub, complete a full review of technology development and viability in the Canadian operations and streamline operations and costs to better reflect the venture the Canadian business represents. Since April 28, 2023, the Company has reduced monthly expenses initially by approximately 25% with a goal of reaching over a 40% to 50% reduction in the near term. As of the date of this MD&A, the Company has reduced expenses by approximately a further 10%. The Company has temporarily suspended its Tenoris3 product development as costs were high and there is no line of sight to viable products in 2023 or 2024, nor capital to fuel business plans, nor profitability forecasts showing revenue until 2025 or later. Selected Quarterly Information March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Three months Three months Revenues $9,493,804 $34,741,460 Expenses before finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortization $15,462,347 $35,707,696 EBITDA (1) ($5,968,543) ($966,236) Change in fair value of contingent consideration payable $75,820 $398,031 Loss on investment in associate company $18,029 $ - Adjusted EBITDA (2) ($5,874,694) ($568,205) Finance costs, tax, depreciation, amortization, change in fair value of contingent $2,829,991 $2,791,396 consideration payable, loss on investment in associate company Net loss ($8,704,685) ($3,359,601) Net profit (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interest ($269,528) $22,670 Owners of parent ($8,435,157) ($3,382,271) Basic and diluted loss per share ($0.085) ($0.045) EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure provided to assist readers in determining the Company's ability to generate cash-flows from operations and to cover finance charges. It is also widely used for business valuation purposes. This measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

EBITDA equals the results before income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of financing issuance costs and finance cost, as defined in Note 18.4 of the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA equals EBITDA as described above adjusted for change in fair value of contingent consideration payable and loss on investment in associate company. Reconciliation of EBITDA to net profit (loss) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Three months Three months Net profit (loss) for the period ($8,704,685) ($3,359,601) Add: Income tax $29,216 $704,182 Finance costs $335,235 $48,952 Depreciation of property and equipment $26,718 $21,551 Tenet Fintech Group Inc. MD&A, May 26, 2023 Page 5 of 17 Attachments Original Link

