Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to inflation.
Hospital stocks were under pressure as 75,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers continued their strike.
Rival Tenet Healthcare could be next to face a significant work stoppage, as reported earlier.
A proposed regulatory shift has injected uncertainty into the laboratory-testing market just as startups are advancing an array of tests to detect diseases sooner and personalize treatments.
