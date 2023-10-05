Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), it operates approximately 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as over 575 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), imaging centers, off-campus emergency departments (ED) and micro-hospitals. The Company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care segment and Conifer. Its Hospital Operations segment includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, imaging centers, ancillary outpatient facilities, micro hospitals and physician practices. Its Ambulatory Care segment consists of USPI's ASCs and surgical hospitals. Its Conifer segment provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients through its Conifer Holdings, Inc. subsidiary.