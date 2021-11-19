Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tenet Healthcare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THC   US88033G4073

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(THC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regina Nethery to Retire as Vice President of Investor Relations

11/19/2021 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) announced today that Regina Nethery, Vice President of Investor Relations, has chosen to retire from her position, effective at the end of 2021.

“We are extremely grateful to Regina for her thoughtful, strategic counsel and tremendous contributions to the organization throughout her tenure,” said Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Regina’s recent recognition as one of the best Investor Relations professionals in Institutional Investor’s survey of Wall Street analysts is a testament to her exceptional contributions to the Company. We will miss Regina and wish her the best on her retirement.”

“I am pleased to have had the opportunity to share Tenet’s corporate strategy and its operational and financial progress with investors,” said Nethery. “I look forward to seeing Tenet’s further growth as I enter this next chapter of my life.”

“I echo Dan’s comments and have found Regina’s dedication, resilience and her balance in furthering our transparency to the market to be exceptional,” said Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman. “We wish her the very best in retirement.”

Tenet is working with Russell Reynolds Associates to conduct a national search for Nethery’s replacement.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with more than 100,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 60 hospitals and more than 460 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
09:03aRegina Nethery to Retire as Vice President of Investor Relations
BU
11/18INSIDER SELL : Tenet Healthcare
MT
11/16TENET HEALTHCARE : Announces $1.450 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes - For..
PU
11/16TENET HEALTHCARE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/16Tenet Healthcare Prices $1.45 Billion Private Placement of Secured Senior Notes
MT
11/16Tenet Announces $1.450 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
BU
11/16Tenet Healthcare Corporation Announces $1.450 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secure..
CI
11/16INSIDER SELL : Tenet Healthcare
MT
11/11Tenet to Participate in Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/10Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Tenet Healthcare to $90 from $75, Keeps Buy R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 682 M - -
Net income 2021 803 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 427 M 8 427 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 97 900
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 78,66 $
Average target price 86,75 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saumya Sutaria President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Daniel J. Cancelmi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman
Paola M. Arbour Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Howard B. Hacker Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION96.99%8 427
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION39.59%125 944
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.47.91%75 656
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS41.24%27 513
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-19.84%19 460
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-17.21%18 773