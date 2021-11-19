Regina Nethery to Retire as Vice President of Investor Relations

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) announced today that Regina Nethery, Vice President of Investor Relations, has chosen to retire from her position, effective at the end of 2021.

“We are extremely grateful to Regina for her thoughtful, strategic counsel and tremendous contributions to the organization throughout her tenure,” said Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Regina’s recent recognition as one of the best Investor Relations professionals in Institutional Investor’s survey of Wall Street analysts is a testament to her exceptional contributions to the Company. We will miss Regina and wish her the best on her retirement.”

“I am pleased to have had the opportunity to share Tenet’s corporate strategy and its operational and financial progress with investors,” said Nethery. “I look forward to seeing Tenet’s further growth as I enter this next chapter of my life.”

“I echo Dan’s comments and have found Regina’s dedication, resilience and her balance in furthering our transparency to the market to be exceptional,” said Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman. “We wish her the very best in retirement.”

Tenet is working with Russell Reynolds Associates to conduct a national search for Nethery’s replacement.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with more than 100,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 60 hospitals and more than 460 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005262/en/