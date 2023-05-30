Tenet Announces Appointment of Stephen H. Rusckowski to Board of Directors

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the appointment of Stephen H. Rusckowski to the Tenet Board of Directors, effective immediately. Rusckowski will serve as a member of the human resources committee and quality, compliance, and ethics committee. This appointment expands the Board to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent members.

“We are pleased to announce Steve Rusckowski as a new board member for Tenet,” said Saum Sutaria, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tenet. “Steve has extensive experience with multinational healthcare corporations that complements our Board. He supports Tenet’s commitment to expanding high-quality, specialty care access while protecting the long-term interests of our shareholders.”

Rusckowski is the former Chief Executive Officer and President of Quest Diagnostics where he focused on transforming the company and empowering employees, a position he held from 2012 until 2022. He also served as Chairman of the Board for Quest from January 2017 through March 2023. Prior to this, Rusckowski was the Chief Executive Officer of Philips Healthcare and a member of the Board of Management of Royal Philips Electronics and its executive committee from 2006 to 2012. He joined Philips when it acquired Agilent’s Healthcare Solutions Group in 2001.

Rusckowski served as the Chairman of the American Clinical Laboratory Association from 2014 to 2017, Director of Xerox Corporation from 2015 to 2018, and Director of Covidien plc from 2013 to 2015. He is also an Emeritus Director of Project HOPE, a global health education and humanitarian assistance organization.

Rusckowski earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Science degree in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Our care delivery network includes United Surgical Partners International, the largest ambulatory platform in the country, which operates or has ownership interests in more than 465 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. We also operate 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, approximately 110 other outpatient facilities, a network of leading employed physicians and a global business center in Manila, Philippines. Our Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

