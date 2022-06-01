Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tenet Healthcare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THC   US88033G4073

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(THC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:01 pm EDT
63.11 USD   -2.47%
05:44pTenet Healthcare Upsizes Notes Offering to $2 Billion
MT
05:27pTenet Calls for Full Redemption of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2023
BU
05:26pTenet Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $2.000 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenet Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $2.000 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes

06/01/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the pricing of the previously announced private placement offering and has agreed to issue and sell $2.000 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due on June 15, 2030, which will bear interest at a rate of 6.125% per annum (the “notes”). The aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $2.000 billion from the previously announced amount of $1.800 billion. Completion of the notes offering is expected to occur on June 15, 2022, and is subject to, among other things, customary closing conditions.

Tenet intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, after payment of fees and expenses, to finance the redemption of all $1.748 billion outstanding of its 6.750% senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and for general corporate purposes.

The notes will be guaranteed by certain of Tenet’s subsidiaries and secured on a first lien priority basis by a pledge of the capital stock and other ownership interests of certain of Tenet’s subsidiaries. The notes will be effectively senior to Tenet’s existing and future indebtedness secured on a more junior basis, as well as unsecured indebtedness and other liabilities, to the extent of the value of the collateral securing such borrowings.

The notes to be offered will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other state securities laws. As a result, they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. A confidential offering memorandum for the notes will be made available to such eligible persons. The offering will be conducted in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in such offering memorandum.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This news release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2023 Notes.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” - that is, statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address Tenet’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “see,” “target,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, especially with regard to developments related to COVID-19. Particular uncertainties that could cause Tenet’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in Tenet’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors disclosed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Our care delivery network includes United Surgical Partners International, the largest ambulatory platform in the country, which operates or has ownership interests in approximately 440 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. We also operate 60 acute care and specialty hospitals, approximately 110 other outpatient facilities, a network of leading employed physicians and a global business center in Manila, Philippines. Our Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
05:44pTenet Healthcare Upsizes Notes Offering to $2 Billion
MT
05:27pTenet Calls for Full Redemption of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2023
BU
05:26pTenet Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $2.000 Billion Private Offering of Senior S..
BU
05:22pTENET HEALTHCARE : Announces $1.800 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes - For..
PU
05:18pTENET HEALTHCARE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
10:42aTenet Healthcare Plans $1.8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
MT
08:23aTenet Announces $1.800 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
BU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Tenet Healthcare Corporation Presents at Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicate..
CI
05/24Conifer Health Announces Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Revenue Cycle Solutions to Bro..
BU
05/16Tenet to Participate in the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 892 M - -
Net income 2022 583 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 971 M 6 971 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 88 968
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 64,71 $
Average target price 102,94 $
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saumya Sutaria President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Daniel J. Cancelmi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman
Paola M. Arbour Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Howard B. Hacker Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION-20.79%6 971
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.21%126 869
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.11%62 170
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.48%22 871
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY32.47%19 952
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.88%17 806