Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced that it has completed the sale of six hospitals and related operations in California consistent with previously disclosed terms.

Tenet completed the sale of its four Orange County and Los Angeles County hospitals and related operations to UCI Health – consistent with the approval of the University of California Board of Regents. The completed transaction includes Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital, and related operations.

Tenet completed the sale of its two San Luis Obispo hospitals and related operations to Adventist Health. The completed transaction includes Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, Twin Cities Community Hospital, and related operations.

About Tenet Healthcare

