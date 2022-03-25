Tenet Healthcare : 2022 (opens in new window)

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are pleased to report that in 2021, we improved performance, grew earnings, enhanced cash flow, and continued to grow our mix of high margin ambulatory care. The results demonstrate a continued positive trajectory despite the hurdles of COVID 19 and other external pressures. It solidifies us as an action-oriented company that has grown earnings and improved margins consistently and is strategically positioned for continued growth and returns further stabilizing and strengthening your company. We are pleased to have the opportunity to share some details about this progress, as well as the steps we continue to take to support a positive trajectory.

The primary drivers of our success in 2021 were set into action four years ago as part of an ambitious transformation plan. We remained steadfast in these key fundamental changes that enabled us to perform on a more consistent and sustainable basis as we faced unknown challenges with COVID-19 and other variables throughout 2021. The foundation we have been building allowed the enterprise to maintain a clear and unobstructed vision as it addressed the pandemic while continuing to execute the transformational blueprint.

The enterprise, overall, significantly exceeded the expectations of the market, as well as our own expectations allowing us to raise Adjusted EBITDA Outlook a record three times during the year. We also produced significant cash flow in 2021, consistent with the increasing value of the key parts of our business.

While these performance statistics are very important, we equally viewed the strategic vision as a guide for our forward steps. We remained focused on the transformation of Tenet into much more than a hospital company, ensuring a more balanced and sustainable economic engine while continuing to provide the most effective and efficient offering to the communities we serve with lower cost ambulatory options. We significantly scaled USPI even further by acquiring ownership interests in 86 ambulatory surgery centers from SurgCenter Development (SCD) and have the exclusive option to partner with SCD on the future development of at least 50 de novo centers over a period of five years. This complements additional ambulatory strategic joint ventures with leading physicians and health systems that continue to form a strong and growing core of USPI. We expect strong returns from these high-caliber investments.

Our hospital segment, which we have appropriately trimmed over the last 4 years, remains a leader in acute care driving very strong performance in 2021, with nearly all markets exceeding our expectations for the year. We generated high patient acuity from investments in clinical technology and service line enhancements. Our operators maintained very effective cost management while confronting difficult COVID-related staffing challenges, making real-time adjustments using our analytics platform. We furthered efforts to enhance access to care, including construction projects for new hospitals and medical campuses based on data driven decisions in growth markets and service lines that are needed in these communities. Importantly, we purposely expanded our ecosystem of high-quality physicians across neurosciences, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal and other surgical services. Our hospital segment has transformed from average performance to a strong contributor in the enterprise.

Our multi-year turnaround at Conifer has resulted in significant margin improvement of over 1,000 basis points since 2017. We continued to build on our progress with revamped commercialization efforts, new sales talent and technology, a focus on point solutions services and efficiencies through our Global Business Center. Based on ongoing shareholder value creation opportunities and improved business fundamentals, we announced on March 1, 2022, that we will no longer pursue a spinoff of Conifer. We believe that building on our progress with Conifer as a part of Tenet will provide greater returns for our shareholders.

Looking ahead, we are focused on the continued execution at the tactical and strategic levels to continue delivery of additional value to our shareholders. This is centered around five principles:

We will stand for high We will build upon We will maintain a We will continue to Our commitment to a quality, specialty care USPI's distinctive commitment to attract and retain diverse and inclusive in the community, platform, utilizing value-based care by locally, regionally, workforce reflecting continually enhancing unique development delivering new and nationally the markets we services to meet the and management services into the recognized operate in is needs of our capabilities to set the most clinically physicians with a fundamental to our communities. bar for high-touch appropriate, low-cost shared commitment ongoing success. service in ambulatory setting across our to excellence in care settings. acute care hospitals, compliance, quality, ASCs, or physician safety, and patient practices. experience.

We believe that we can only achieve our objectives with a high-performance culture. We remain committed to empowering our people, regardless of their role or tenure, to engage in improving our operations with measurable results. And equally ensuring we continue to evolve in offering nurses a vibrant and growing clinical environment to do their work and develop their own skills and competencies.

We recognize the need to be purpose-driven in making a positive impact that complements our operational responsibilities built on an overarching goal to create a better, more sustainable path for future generations. We advanced our agenda as it relates to programs that support the key tenets of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and formed a new Board level oversight committee specific to our expanded commitment to the principles embedded in ESG to help meet our goals. Our 2022 ESG report will capture real life profiles of the steps we are taking to foster a diverse and inclusive culture, strengthen the health of our communities, protect the planet, lead with integrity, and apply sound governance. While we have made strong improvements in our Social and Governance areas, including a stronger refreshed and diverse Board of Directors in the last several years, we acknowledge that, while we are not major contributors to environmental risk, we are still actively shaping priorities to improve even further. We are balancing the needs of our patients with the goals of improved climate sustainability and working on the common ground between them ensuring our new facilities meet improved standards in this area while we develop programs to improve our existing operations. Our commitment to improvement and progress remains critical to our continued future success.

The Tenet Healthcare of 2021 reflects a stronger, resilient enterprise, that is energized by the opportunities ahead. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our caregivers, whose resolve and commitment define Tenet as an organization. And we equally appreciate the support of our shareholders, our communities, and our partners as we fulfill our mission. We are proud to serve you.

Respectfully,

Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman Tenet Healthcare

Saum Sutaria, M.D. Chief Executive Officer Tenet Healthcare

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

14201 Dallas Parkway

Dallas, Texas 75254 (469) 893-2200

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Friday, May 6, 2022

March 25, 2022

To our Shareholders:

Our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on May 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting by, registering at www.proxydocs.com/THC. After you complete your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including a unique link that will provide you access to the Annual Meeting, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions, and vote. Our Annual Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

1. To elect the eleven directors named in the accompanying Proxy Statement, each to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified, whichever is later, or until the director's earlier resignation or removal.

2. To vote, on an advisory basis, to approve the Company's executive compensation.

3. To approve the First Amendment to the Tenet Healthcare 2019 Stock Incentive Plan.

4. To ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accountants for the year ending

December 31, 2022.

We will also consider and take action on any other business that properly comes before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the meeting.

Only shareholders of record of our common stock at the close of business on March 11, 2022 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting. You may vote your shares via the Internet, by telephone or by completing and returning a proxy card. Specific voting instructions are set forth in the "General Information Regarding the Annual Meeting and Voting" section of the accompanying Proxy Statement and on the proxy card.

Thomas W. Arnst

Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative

Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 6, 2022 The accompanying Proxy Statement and the Company's proxy card, as well as our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, are available at www.proxydocs.com/THC.

We have adopted a virtual meeting format for our Annual Meeting, conducted via a live audio webcast. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote your shares electronically during the meeting by registering at www.proxydocs.com/THC. We have designed the format of the Annual Meeting to provide shareholders substantially the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting.

2022 Proxy Statement

Table of Contents Proxy Statement Summary ....................................................................................................................... 1 Proposal 1 - Election of Directors ............................................................................................................ 7 Corporate Governance and Board Practices .......................................................................................... 16 Commitment to Sound Corporate Governance Policies and Practices ................................................................ 16 Board Leadership Structure ................................................................................................................................... 16 Board and Committee Organization and Responsibilities ..................................................................................... 17 Committees ........................................................................................................................................................... 18 Role of Board and its Committees in Risk Oversight ............................................................................................ 22 ESG ....................................................................................................................................................................... 24 Policies on Ethics and Conduct ............................................................................................................................. 25 Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions ...................................................................................... 26 Communications with the Board of Directors by Shareholders and Other Interested Parties .............................. 26 Director Compensation ............................................................................................................................ 27 2021 Director Compensation Table ....................................................................................................................... 28 Compensation Plans Applicable to Directors ........................................................................................................ 28 Director Stock Ownership and Retention Requirements ....................................................................................... 29 Executive Officers ..................................................................................................................................... 30 Securities Ownership ................................................................................................................................ 31 Securities Ownership of Management ................................................................................................................... 31 Securities Ownership of Certain Shareholders ...................................................................................................... 32 Compensation Discussion and Analysis .................................................................................................. 33 Overview ................................................................................................................................................................ 34 Detailed Description and Analysis ......................................................................................................................... 39 Human Resources Committee Report ..................................................................................................... 51 Executive Compensation Tables .............................................................................................................. 52 2021 Summary Compensation Table .................................................................................................................... 52 Grants of Plan-Based Awards During 2021 ........................................................................................................... 54 Outstanding Equity Awards ................................................................................................................................... 55 Option Exercises and Stock Vested ...................................................................................................................... 57 Pension Benefits .................................................................................................................................................... 57 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation ................................................................................................................... 59 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control ............................................................................... 60 Pay Ratio Disclosure .............................................................................................................................................. 67 Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans ................................................. 68 Equity Compensation Plan Information ................................................................................................................. 68 Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation ......................................................... 69 Proposal 3 - Approval of First Amendment to the 2019 Stock Incentive Plan ....................................... 70 Audit Committee Report ........................................................................................................................... 79 Proposal 4 - Ratification of the Selection of Independent Registered Public Accountants .................. 81 General Information Regarding the Annual Meeting and Voting ............................................................ 82 Other Information ..................................................................................................................................... 86 Appendix A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures ........................................................................................... A-1 Appendix B: Tenet Healthcare 2019 Stock Incentive Plan (as amended by the First Amendment thereto) ...................................................................................................................................................... B-1

This Proxy Statement includes certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EPS. Definitions of these measures are contained in Appendix A to this Proxy Statement.