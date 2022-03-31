Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tenet Healthcare Corporation
  News
  Summary
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(THC)
  Report
03:06pTENET HEALTHCARE : Access the Report
PU
09:03aTenet to Report its First Quarter 2022 Results on April 20
BU
03/29Wells Fargo Starts Tenet Healthcare at Overweight With $100 Price Target
MT
Tenet Healthcare : Access the Report

03/31/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

2022 Progress Report

ESG at TenetAbout UsProtecting the EnvironmentAnswering a NeedSupporting our PeopleCommunity ImpactGovernance

A Message from our Executive Chairman and our CEO

At Tenet Healthcare, one of our greatest contributions to society is how we support our mission: to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. By the very nature of what we do, our caregivers and staﬀ are present for some of life's most critical moments.

At the same time, we also recognize the need to be purpose-driven in making a positive impact that complements our operational responsibilities. Tenet's goal across environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives is to create a better, more sustainable path for future generations. To help guide these eﬀorts, we formed an ESG Committee of our Board in 2021.

In the subsequent pages, we outline a summary of our ongoing progress. Often shared through real-life stories of our people, we highlight the natural presence of ESG in our business, as well as how we advance ESG priorities on behalf of those we serve.

Protecting the planet. With a new sustainability leader in place, we established key focus areas and initiated an environmental materialityassessment. We also accelerated our hospital energy management program, strengthened industry partnerships and increased our focus on sustainable design for new construction. Our eﬀorts to prevent pharmaceutical waste from entering our waterways continued to yield measurable results, along with our sharps management program.

Enhancing access to care. We continued to grow our network of lower-cost, outpatient surgical sites within USPI, while planning for new hospitals and medical campuses in areas where services may be lacking. Our work to improve healthcare access remained a focal point while caring for our neighbors through extremely challenging cycles of the pandemic.

Fostering a purpose-driven, diverse and inclusive culture. With guidance from our newly formed Diversity Council, we enhanced our approach to recruiting and hiring to reﬂect the communities we serve. We administered inclusivity training and started new programs to honor diﬀerent cultures. As healthcare providers faced staﬃng challenges related to the pandemic, we focused on training, education andcareer development for nurses, surgeons and others.

Strengthening the health of our communities. We like to say we are global in scope, but local at heart. While we have a large footprint of care sites, each one gives back to their local communities in diﬀerent ways. Last year, we supported programs to advance education for underrepresented groups, ﬁght hunger and promote healthcare awareness. We also implemented a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination eﬀort.

Leading with integrity. Our corporate governance policies and practices continued to reﬂect our duty to protect the long-term interests of our shareholders. These practices helped us operate eﬀectively while remaining true to our mission.

We are pleased by our continued progress and the ongoing commitment of our employees as we advocate and take action for the beneﬁt of our communities, our society and our planet. We look forward to sharing future updates as we move forward.

Ron Rittenmeyer

Executive Chairman

Saum Sutaria, M.D.

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

2022 Tenet Health ESG Report

2

Table of Contents

ESG at Tenet 4-7

Cementing an ESG approach guided by the areas we believe are most important to our stakeholders

About Us 8-14

Illustrating our impact along diﬀerent elements of healthcare

Protecting the Environment 15-21

Planning for the future and focusing eﬀorts on core areas that support a sustainable healthcare ecosystem

Answering a Need 22-28

Building on our commitment to accessible, value-based healthcare and innovation

Supporting our People 29-36

Fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and providing career advancement opportunities so our people can grow and succeed

Community Impact 37-43

Advocating for causes important to our people and our communities

Governance 44-48

Operating our company eﬀectively by leading with integrity

ESG AT TENET

ESG at Tenet

About UsProtecting the EnvironmentAnswering a NeedSupporting our PeopleCommunity ImpactGovernance

ESG Framework

As healthcare providers, we care for patients during some of the most important moments in their lives. While many elements of ESG are inherently part of our fabric, our behaviors demonstrate that supporting ESG is also a decision to act and advocate for the best interests of our communities, planet and society as a whole.

We believe our ESG eﬀorts are most eﬀective when embraced by leadership and activated by employees across the enterprise. In 2021, the Tenet Board of Directors formed an ESG Committee with a primary purpose to oversee and support our commitment to social, environmental and governance initiatives. Tenet's ESG Committee consists entirely of independent directors and provides input and guidance to help establish the Company's overall approach to ESG matters.

We view ESG as part of our culture and ingrained in our business. We continue to align our approach to the areas that we believe are in the best interests of our stakeholders and our business, while seeking ongoing improvement.

Environmental

Social

Governance

Energy and natural resources conservationDiversity and inclusion

Environmental and supply chain sustainability

Access to quality care and clinical innovation

Community support

Waste management

Employee engagement

Climate change impacts

Employee health, safety and well-beingPersonal and professional growth

2022 Tenet Health ESG Report

5

Disclaimer

Tenet Healthcare Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 19:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
