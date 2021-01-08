Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tenet Healthcare Corporation    THC

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(THC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tenet Healthcare : Appoints Cecil Haney to its Board of Directors

01/08/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the appointment of Cecil D. Haney to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment expands the Board to include 12 directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005393/en/

Cecil D. Haney (Photo: Business Wire)

Cecil D. Haney (Photo: Business Wire)

Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “Cecil has demonstrated the true tenets of servant leadership throughout his incredibly distinguished career in the U.S. military. He is an extraordinary individual and leader who will complement our Board, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and systems planning. We look forward to working with him.”

Haney is a retired four-star Admiral, who completed 38 years of service in the U.S. Navy. He served as commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, where he was responsible for strategic capabilities involving nuclear forces, missile defense, space and cyberspace. He also served as commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, leading the U.S. Navy’s operations and the manning, operations and maintenance of the U.S. Navy fleet located in the Pacific and Indian oceans.

As a career U.S. Navy submariner, Haney held a number of leadership positions in the submarine force and in joint assignments. He also served as a member of the Congressionally-mandated Military Leadership Diversity Commission.

He currently serves on the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Board of Managers, the Naval Studies Board, the Aerospace Corporation Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors for General Dynamics Corporation, Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., and the Center for New American Security. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Military Child Education Coalition.

Haney is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and holds Master’s degrees in National Security Strategy from the National Defense University and in Engineering Acoustics and System Technology from the Naval Post Graduate School.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 560 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
11:02aTENET HEALTHCARE : Appoints Cecil Haney to its Board of Directors
BU
10:05aTENET HEALTHCARE : Credit Suisse Adjusts Tenet Healthcare's Price Target to $52 ..
MT
07:27aTENET HEALTHCARE : Jefferies Upgrades Tenet Healthcare to Buy From Hold; Price T..
MT
01/07OPTIONS : Option Implied Volatility for Hospital Groups
MT
01/06TENET HEALTHCARE : to Participate in the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Tenet Healthcare Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security f..
MT
01/05TENET HEALTHCARE : BofA Securities Upgrades Tenet Healthcare to Buy From Neutral..
MT
2020TENET HEALTHCARE : Drops Proposed $350 Million Sale of Two Memphis-Area Hospital..
MT
2020Tenet withdraws from proposed $350 mln Tennessee hospital deal
RE
2020TENET HEALTHCARE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 687 M - -
Net income 2020 68,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 85,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 721 M 4 721 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 101 104
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 45,31 $
Last Close Price 44,74 $
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saumya Sutaria President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Daniel J. Cancelmi Chief Financial Officer
Paola Arbour Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Robert Kerrey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION12.05%4 721
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.33%96 847
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.5.56%58 742
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA1.61%24 900
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS7.24%21 261
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.49%16 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ