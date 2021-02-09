Tenet Healthcare : Q4 02/09/2021 | 05:47pm EST Send by mail :

Cautionary Statements This presentation includes "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our liquidity, operating results, future earnings, financial position, operational and strategic initiatives, and developments in legislation, regulation, and the healthcare industry more generally. These forward-looking statements represent management's expectations, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, but, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain, particularly with regard to developments related to the COVID pandemic. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Examples of uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, developments related to COVID and the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent Form 10-Q filings and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information subsequent to the dates such statements are made. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION This presentation contains financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and management's reasoning for using these non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings press release dated February 9, 2021. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are also included at the end of this slide presentation. 2 Resiliency in Q4 2020 Resiliency Amidst a COVID Surge COVID inpatient cases peaked in early January at over 3,000; this was greater than the July surge

Ended 2020 with ~2,700 inpatient cases and continue to have ~1,900 active cases across our system

Maintained staff infection rates in single digits by ensuring appropriate safety protocols, staffing and PPE resources

Supported vaccination roll-out having administered over 151K COVID vaccine doses to over 86K peop le Sustained Performance in Q4 Q4 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income of $832 million was better than forecast

Hospital Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income met budget given new services, cost controls and strong COVID management

Ambulatory performance remained strong; revenue per surgical case improved by 5.0% from Q4 2019 given higher acuity

Conifer Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.1% to $111 million; revenues increased by 3.6% and revenues from 3 rd party clients increased 5.2% from Q4 2019 Stable 2020 Despite Challenges FY 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income was $2.247 billion  FY 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA including grant income was $3.146 billion 3 2020 Financial Summary Income Available (Loss Attributable) to THC Shareholders from Continuing Operations ($M) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $450 $399 $200$101 ($716)($226) ($50) ($300) ($550) ($800) 2017 2018 2019 2020 $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,000 $1,500 $3,146 $2,730 $2,550 $2,440 2017 2018 2019 2020 4 Proactively Managing Liquidity There was proactive management of liquidity throughout the pandemic Capital budget was reduced and resources were redirected to manage the pandemic impact

Conifer focused on cash collections and made significant progress

Actions were taken to increase secured debt capacity; now at ~$2.9 billion This enabled strategic actions and decisions Acquired 45 ambulatory surgery centers from SurgCenter Development in December 2020

Plan to retire $478 million of 7% debt, which will reduce annual interest by $33 million Leverage ratio for Q4 2020 is 4.7x and we expect to finish 2021 below 5x Tenet will be paying back a large portion of Medicare Advance funds in 2021 5 A Diversified Healthcare Company Evolving the portfolio mix as a diversified healthcare company Positioning to grow in a high-growth, high margin ambulatory segment

high-growth, high margin ambulatory segment Increasing benefits of scale in the Global Business Center Continuing to reposition and strengthen the Hospital segment  d Expanding in specialty service lines to service chronically ill patients Actively scaling USPI, the leader in ambulatory surgery Executing against a robust pipeline of tuck-in acquisitions and de novos

tuck-in acquisitions and de novos Continuing expansion of higher acuity service lines Continuously improving quality, safety and patient experience Portfolio Adjusted EBITDA Mix ~35% Hospitals 53% ~50% USPI 33% Conifer 14% ~15% 2019 2023 Goal 6 Positioning Conifer for Successful Spin-Off Initial plans to spin-off Conifer targeted late Q2 2021 Completed all filings to date Significant management focus was placed on strengthening Conifer for the spin-off Recruited external talent for key roles including CEO, COO and Chief Consumer Officer

Increased margins from 17.7% in 2017 to 28.1% in 2020

Scaled Global Business Center services with the transition of ~1,000 positions COVID created delays in executing against Conifer's growth strategy New business pipeline paused as health systems addressed the pandemic, now restarted

Investments in technology and new services (e.g., financial services) postponed to 2021 Delaying the spin-off for 12 months so that Conifer is better positioned for success 7 4Q20 Quarterly Highlights Excluding grant income, we generated $832 million of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in the 4th quarter, which was substantially better than our forecast despite hospital adjusted admissions and USPI's surgical cases being only 85% and 95% of our Q4-2019volumes, respectively, due to the pandemic. The Wall Street Consensus estimate as published by FactSet for our Q4 Adjusted EBITDA including grant income was $773 million at the time of the Company's 4Q20 pre-announcement on January 11, 2021

pre-announcement on January 11, 2021 Including grant income, our 4 th quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $1.278 billion Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $1,500 $1,278 $446 Grant $1,000 income $799 $832 $691 $500 $0 4Q18 4Q19 4Q20 8 EBITDA With and Without Grant Income $ In millions Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Oct Nov Dec Q4'20 FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Grant Income Hospital Segment $342 $18 $297 $119 $153 $159 $431 $1,088 Ambulatory Segment 156 118 228 87 74 129 290 792 Conifer Segment 87 73 96 33 32 46 111 367 Consolidated, Excluding Grant Income $585 $209 $621 $239 $259 $334 $832 $2,247 Grant Income Hospital Segment - $474 ($57) $130 ($3) $279 $406 $823 Ambulatory Segment - 37 (9) 0 0 31 31 59 Ambulatory Segment Grants in Equity Earnings - 12 (4) 3 0 6 9 17 Conifer Segment - - - - - - - - Consolidated Operations - $523 ($70) $133 ($3) $316 $446 $899 Adjusted EBITDA Including Grant Income Hospital Segment $342 $492 $240 $249 $150 $438 $837 $1,911 Ambulatory Segment 156 167 215 90 74 166 330 868 Conifer Segment 87 73 96 33 32 46 111 367 9 Consolidated, Including Grant Income $585 $732 $551 $372 $256 $650 $1,278 $3,146 2020 Volume Statistics Initial Outperformance vs. Initial COVID Impact Recovery Percent Change from Prior Year Percent of pre-COVID Levels; Same business day basis Volume YTD March - 2H April May June July Aug Sep Q3 Oct Nov Dec Q4 Statistics (a) February full month March Admissions 1.1% (15.2%) (~25%) (~33%) ~80% ~90% ~90% ~87% ~88% ~89% ~90% ~91% ~87% ~89% OP visits (b) 5.5% (22.3%) (~35%) (~61%) ~60% ~77% ~86% ~82% ~83% ~84% ~86% ~86% ~81% ~85% ER visits (c) 6.0% (16.2%) (~27%) (~48%) ~65% ~77% ~80% ~76% ~74% ~77% ~79% ~78% ~71% ~76% Hospital 0.4% (21.1%) (~38%) (~55%) ~80% ~90% ~87% ~88% ~92% ~89% ~93% ~91% ~85% ~90% surgeries (d) USPI surgical 2.0% (28.6%) (~53%) (~80%) ~70% ~90% ~94% ~93% ~96% ~94% ~96% ~93% ~93% ~95% cases Same-hospital basis for hospital statistics; USPI surgical cases on a same-facilitysystem-wide basis Includes hospital ER outpatient visits and hospital outpatient surgeries Includes hospital ER inpatient admissions and hospital outpatient ER visits. (d) Includes hospital inpatient and outpatient surgeries 10 Improved Financial Position Tenet is well positioned to make strategic investments to increase free cash flow, reduce debt and remains committed to <5x leverage 2020 Actions Taken ~$2.5B Improved cash collection In debt restructured to provide performance; $1.3B of Notes issued ~$50M of interest expense savings to enhance liquidity; Revolver and eliminated all significant debt capacity increased $400M maturities until 2023 Q1'21 - Tenet announced plan to retire $478 million of 7% senior unsecured notes due in 2025; expects annualized interest savings of ~$33 million ~$900M ~$140M Increase in secured debt capacity post In anticipated proceeds from SCD surgery center portfolio divesting urgent care business and acquisition; Total pro forma capacity completing MOB sale now at $2.9 billion 11 4Q20 Cash Analysis (in millions) CASH BALANCE ($ in millions) Cash generated by the business in Q4 was $72M excluding $5,000 cash received from stimulus funding and cash used for non- routine transactions as listed in the graph below. $4,000 $3,300 $13 $84 $97 $(5) $3,000 $72 $2,446 $2,000 $(1,115) $1,000 $0 9/30/20 Ending Medicare Grants Deferred FICA NCI Repurchase USPI Acquisitions* Other Cash 12/31/20 Ending Cash Advances payroll tax match Cash * Includes SCD Acquisition for $1.1 billion 12 Adjusted EBITDA Bridge from FY 2020 to FY 2021 ($ in millions) Hospital Ambulatory Conifer Consolidated Tenet FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA - Actuals $1,911 $868 $367 $3,146 Grant income (823) (76) - (899) Tenet FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA - Actuals excluding Grant Income $1,088 $792 $367 $2,247 USPI acquisition and development activity 240 240 Anticipated Conifer/Tenet contract changes 35 (35) - Conifer impact of client divestitures (5) (5) Arizona Medicaid Direct Payment Program revenue 45 45 Temporary Medicare sequestration delay (44) (2) (46) Gain on sale of medical office building (19) (19) Bad debt recovery in 2020 associated with client bankruptcy (9) (9) Volume, acuity, payer mix, pricing, other 300 210 37 547 Tenet FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook - Midpoints $1,405 $1,240 $355 $3,000 13 FY 2021 Outlook - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Hospital Adjusted EBITDA ($B) $1.50 $1.449 $1.340 to $1.470 $1.00 $0.50 $0.00 2019 2021E Ambulatory Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $1,400 $1,210 to $1,270 $895 $700 $0 20192021E Conifer Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $450 $386 $350 to $360 $300 $150 $0 20192021E Ambulatory Adj. EBITDA less total NCI ($M) $800 $740 to $780 $600$554 $400 $200 $0 20192021E 14 Questions and Answers Ron Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Saum Sutaria President and Chief Operating Officer Dan Cancelmi Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION This presentation contains financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and management's reasoning for using these non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings press release dated February 9, 2021. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for those measures used in this slide presentation are also included on the following slides. 16 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #1 - Reconciliations of Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations to Common Shareholders for 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2020 4th Qtr Full Year Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ 414 $ 399 Net income from discontinued operations - - Net income from continuing operations 414 399 Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs (124) (290) Litigation and investigation costs (31) (44) Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities 10 14 Loss from early extinguishment of debt - (316) Income from divested and closed businesses 20 20 Noncontrolling interest impact 1 1 Tax impact of above items 32 172 Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders $ 506 $ 842 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 3.86 $ 3.75 Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs (1.16) (2.73) Litigation and investigation costs (0.29) (0.41) Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities 0.09 0.13 Loss from early extinguishment of debt - (2.97) Income from divested and closed businesses 0.19 0.18 Noncontrolling interest impact 0.01 0.01 Tax impact of above items 0.30 1.62 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 4.72 $ 7.92 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands) 105,630 105,010 17 Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands) 107,237 106,263 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #1 - Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations to Common Shareholders for 2019 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders Net income from discontinued operations Net loss from continuing operations Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs 2019 4th Qtr Full Year $ (3) $ (215) - 11 (3) (226) (84) (185) Litigation and investigation costs (26) (141) Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities (12) (15) Loss from early extinguishment of debt - (227) Loss from divested and closed businesses - (2) Noncontrolling interest impact - 4 Tax impact of above items 19 42 Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders $ 100 $ 298 Diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.03) $ (2.19) Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs (0.79) (1.76) Litigation and investigation costs (0.25) (1.34) Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities (0.11) (0.14) Loss from early extinguishment of debt - (2.16) Loss from divested and closed businesses - (0.02) Noncontrolling interest impact - 0.04 Tax impact of above items 0.18 0.40 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.95 $ 2.84 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands) 104,048 103,398 Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands) 105,666 104,855 18 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #2 - Reconciliations of Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 2020 4th Qtr Full Year Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ 414 $ 399 Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests (132) (369) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - Income from continuing operations 546 768 Income tax (expense) benefit (130) 97 Loss from early extinguishment of debt - (316) Other non-operating (expense) income, net (2) 1 Interest expense (242) (1,003) Operating income 920 1,989 Litigation and investigation costs (31) (44) Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities 10 14 Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs (124) (290) Depreciation and amortization (233) (857) Income from divested and closed businesses 20 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,278 $ 3,146 Net operating revenues $ 4,915 $ 17,640 Less: Net operating revenues from closed health plan business 21 21 Adjusted net operating revenues $ 4,894 $ 17,619 Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net operating revenues 8.4 % 2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin) 26.1 % 17.9 % 19 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #2 - Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 2019 4th Qtr Full Year Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ (3) $ (215) Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests (127) (386) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 11 Income from continuing operations 124 160 Income tax expense (85) (160) Loss from early extinguishment of debt - (227) Other non-operating expense, net (2) (5) Interest expense (243) (985) Operating income 454 1,537 Litigation and investigation costs (26) (141) Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities (12) (15) Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs (84) (185) Depreciation and amortization (223) (850) Loss from divested and closed businesses - (2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 799 $ 2,730 Net operating revenues $ 4,806 $ 18,479 Less: Net operating revenues from closed health plan business - 1 Adjusted net operating revenues $ 4,806 $ 18,478 Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net operating revenues (0.1)% (1.2)% Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin) 16.6 % 14.8 % 20 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #3 - Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations for 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 2020 4th Qtr Full Year Net cash provided by operating activities $ 446 $ 3,407 Purchases of property and equipment (166) (540) Free cash flow $ 280 $ 2,867 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,202) $ (1,608) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (98) $ 385 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 446 $ 3,407 Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements (81) (333) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations - (1) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 527 3,741 Purchases of property and equipment (166) (540) Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations $ 361 $ 3,201 21 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #3 - Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations for 2019 (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 2019 4th Qtr Full Year Net cash provided by operating activities $ 520 $ 1,233 Purchases of property and equipment (178) (670) Free cash flow $ 342 $ 563 Net cash used in investing activities $ (193) $ (619) Net cash used in financing activities $ (379) $ (763) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 520 $ 1,233 Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements (56) (192) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (1) (5) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 577 1,430 Purchases of property and equipment (178) (670) Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations $ 399 $ 760 22 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #4 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Income Available (Loss Attributable) to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 1Q21 FY 2021 Low High Low High Net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ (39) $ 41 $ 226 $ 411 Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests (115) (125) (545) (565) Income tax expense (5) (30) (150) (200) Interest expense (250) (240) (945) (935) Loss from early extinguishment of debt(1) (24) (24) (24) (24) Other non-operating income (expense), net (5) - - 10 Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements(1) (50) (40) (150) (100) Depreciation and amortization (215) (225) (855) (875) Loss from divested and closed businesses - - (5) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 625 $ 725 $ 2,900 $ 3,100 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (39) $ 41 $ 226 $ 411 Net operating revenues $ 4,600 $ 4,800 $ 19,200 $ 19,600 Income (loss) from continuing operations as a % of operating revenues (0.8)% 0.9 % 1.2 % 2.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin) 13.6 % 15.1 % 15.1 % 15.8 % The Company has provided an estimate of restructuring charges and loss on extinguishment of debt it anticipates in 2021. The Company does not generally forecast impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs and settlements because it does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some of these items are indeterminable at the time the Company provides its financial Outlook. 23 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #5 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Income Available (Loss Attributable) to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Outlook Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations to Common Shareholders (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 1Q21 FY 2021 Low High Low High Net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders $ (39) $ 41 $ 226 $ 411 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations (39) 41 226 411 Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements (50) (40) (150) (100) Loss from early extinguishment of debt (24) (24) (24) (24) Loss from divested and closed businesses - - (5) - Tax impact of above items 10 5 25 15 Noncontrolling interests impact of above items - - - - Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders $ 25 $ 100 $ 380 $ 520 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.37) $ 0.38 $ 2.09 $ 3.81 Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements (0.47) (0.38) (1.39) (0.92) Loss from early extinguishment of debt (0.22) (0.22) (0.22) (0.22) Loss from divested and closed businesses - - (0.05) - Tax impact of above items 0.09 0.05 0.23 0.14 Noncontrolling interests impact of above items - - - - Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.23 $ 0.93 $ 3.52 $ 4.81 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands) 106,000 106,000 107,000 107,000 Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands) 107,000 107,000 108,000 108,000 24 Tenet Healthcare Corporation Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures Table #6 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Outlook Free Cash Flow - Continuing Operations and to Outlook Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) FY 2021 Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,075 $ 1,375 Purchases of property and equipment - continuing operations (700) (750) Free cash flow - continuing operations $ 375 $ 625 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,075 $ 1,375 Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlements(1) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations Purchases of property and equipment - continuing operations Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations(2) (150) (100) 1,225 1,475 (700) (750) $ 525 $ 725 The Company has provided an estimate of payments that it anticipates in 2021 related to restructuring charges. The Company does not generally forecast payments related to acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlements because it does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some of these items may be indeterminable at the time the Company provides its financial Outlook. The Company's definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include other important uses of cash including (1) cash used to purchase businesses or joint venture interests, or (2) any items that are classified as Cash Flows From Financing Activities on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, including items such as (i) cash used to repay borrowings, and (ii) distributions paid to noncontrolling interests. 25 Attachments Original document

