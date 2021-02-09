Tenet Healthcare : Q4

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our liquidity, operating results, future earnings, financial position, operational and strategic initiatives, and developments in legislation, regulation, and the healthcare industry more generally. These forward-looking statements represent management's expectations, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, but, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain, particularly with regard to developments related to the COVID pandemic. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
Examples of uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, developments related to COVID and the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent Form 10-Q filings and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information subsequent to the dates such statements are made. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This presentation contains financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
(GAAP). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and management's reasoning for using these non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings press release dated February 9, 2021. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are also included at the end of this slide presentation.
Resiliency in Q4 2020
Resiliency Amidst a COVID Surge
COVID inpatient cases peaked in early January at over 3,000; this was greater than the July surge
Ended 2020 with ~2,700 inpatient cases and continue to have ~1,900 active cases across our system
Maintained staff infection rates in single digits by ensuring appropriate safety protocols, staffing and PPE resources
Supported vaccinationroll-outhaving administered over 151K COVID vaccine doses to over 86K people
Sustained Performance in Q4
Q4 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income of $832 million was better than forecast
Hospital Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income met budget given new services, cost controls and strong COVID management
Ambulatory performance remained strong; revenue per surgical case improved by 5.0% from Q4 2019 given higher acuity
Conifer Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.1% to $111 million; revenues increased by 3.6% and revenues from 3rd party clients increased 5.2% from Q4 2019
Stable 2020 Despite Challenges
FY 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income was $2.247 billion
FY 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA including grant income was $3.146 billion
2020 Financial Summary
Income Available (Loss Attributable) to THC Shareholders from Continuing Operations ($M)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ($M)
$450
$399
$200$101
($716)($226)
($50)
($300)
($550)
($800)
2017
2018
2019
2020
$3,500
$3,000
$2,500
$2,000
$1,500
$3,146
$2,730
$2,550
$2,440
2017
2018
2019
2020
Proactively Managing Liquidity
There was proactive management of liquidity throughout the pandemic
Capital budget was reduced and resources were redirected to manage the pandemic impact
Conifer focused on cash collections and made significant progress
Actions were taken to increase secured debt capacity; now at ~$2.9 billion
This enabled strategic actions and decisions
Acquired 45 ambulatory surgery centers from SurgCenter Development in December 2020
Plan to retire $478 million of 7% debt, which will reduce annual interest by $33 million
Leverage ratio for Q4 2020 is 4.7x and we expect to finish 2021 below 5x
Tenet will be paying back a large portion of Medicare Advance funds in 2021
A Diversified Healthcare Company
Evolving the portfolio mix as a diversified healthcare company
Positioning to grow in a high-growth, high margin ambulatory segment
Increasing benefits of scale in the Global Business Center
Continuing to reposition and strengthen the Hospital segment
d
Expanding in specialty service lines to service chronically ill patients
Actively scaling USPI, the leader in ambulatory surgery
Executing against a robust pipeline of tuck-in acquisitions and de novos
Continuing expansion of higher acuity service lines
Continuously improving quality, safety and patient experience
Portfolio Adjusted EBITDA Mix
~35%
Hospitals 53%
~50%
USPI 33%
Conifer
14%
~15%
2019
2023 Goal
Positioning Conifer for Successful Spin-Off
Initial plans to spin-off Conifer targeted late Q2 2021
Completed all filings to date
Significant management focus was placed on strengthening Conifer for the spin-off
Recruited external talent for key roles including CEO, COO and Chief Consumer Officer
Increased margins from 17.7% in 2017 to 28.1% in 2020
Scaled Global Business Center services with the transition of ~1,000 positions
COVID created delays in executing against Conifer's growth strategy
New business pipeline paused as health systems addressed the pandemic, now restarted
Investments in technology and new services (e.g., financial services) postponed to 2021
Delaying the spin-off for 12 months so that Conifer is better positioned for success
4Q20 Quarterly Highlights
Excluding grant income, we generated $832 million of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in the 4th quarter, which was substantially better than our forecast despite hospital adjusted admissions and USPI's surgical cases being only 85% and 95% of ourQ4-2019volumes, respectively, due to the pandemic.
The Wall Street Consensus estimate as published by FactSet for our Q4 Adjusted EBITDA including grant income was $773 million at the time of the Company's 4Q20 pre-announcement on January 11, 2021
Including grant income, our 4th quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $1.278 billion
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ($M)
$1,500
$1,278
$446
Grant
$1,000
income
$799
$832
$691
$500
$0
4Q18
4Q19
4Q20
EBITDA With and Without Grant Income
$ In millions
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Oct
Nov
Dec
Q4'20
FY 2020
Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Grant Income
Hospital Segment
$342
$18
$297
$119
$153
$159
$431
$1,088
Ambulatory Segment
156
118
228
87
74
129
290
792
Conifer Segment
87
73
96
33
32
46
111
367
Consolidated, Excluding Grant Income
$585
$209
$621
$239
$259
$334
$832
$2,247
Grant Income
Hospital Segment
-
$474
($57)
$130
($3)
$279
$406
$823
Ambulatory Segment
-
37
(9)
0
0
31
31
59
Ambulatory Segment Grants in Equity Earnings
-
12
(4)
3
0
6
9
17
Conifer Segment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated Operations
-
$523
($70)
$133
($3)
$316
$446
$899
Adjusted EBITDA Including Grant Income
Hospital Segment
$342
$492
$240
$249
$150
$438
$837
$1,911
Ambulatory Segment
156
167
215
90
74
166
330
868
Conifer Segment
87
73
96
33
32
46
111
367
9
Consolidated, Including Grant Income
$585
$732
$551
$372
$256
$650
$1,278
$3,146
2020 Volume Statistics
Initial Outperformance vs. Initial COVID Impact
Recovery
Percent Change from Prior Year
Percent of pre-COVID Levels; Same business day basis
Volume
YTD
March -
2H
April
May
June
July
Aug
Sep
Q3
Oct
Nov
Dec
Q4
Statistics (a)
February
full month
March
Admissions
1.1%
(15.2%)
(~25%)
(~33%)
~80%
~90%
~90%
~87%
~88%
~89%
~90%
~91%
~87%
~89%
OP visits (b)
5.5%
(22.3%)
(~35%)
(~61%)
~60%
~77%
~86%
~82%
~83%
~84%
~86%
~86%
~81%
~85%
ER visits (c)
6.0%
(16.2%)
(~27%)
(~48%)
~65%
~77%
~80%
~76%
~74%
~77%
~79%
~78%
~71%
~76%
Hospital
0.4%
(21.1%)
(~38%)
(~55%)
~80%
~90%
~87%
~88%
~92%
~89%
~93%
~91%
~85%
~90%
surgeries (d)
USPI surgical
2.0%
(28.6%)
(~53%)
(~80%)
~70%
~90%
~94%
~93%
~96%
~94%
~96%
~93%
~93%
~95%
cases
Same-hospitalbasis for hospital statistics; USPI surgical cases on a same-facilitysystem-wide basis
Includes hospital ER outpatient visits and hospital outpatient surgeries
Includes hospital ER inpatient admissions and hospital outpatient ER visits.
(d) Includes hospital inpatient and outpatient surgeries
Improved Financial Position
Tenet is well positioned to make strategic investments to increase free cash flow, reduce debt and remains committed to <5x leverage
2020
Actions Taken
~$2.5B
Improved cash collection
In debt restructured to provide
performance; $1.3B of Notes issued
~$50M of interest expense savings
to enhance liquidity; Revolver
and eliminated all significant debt
capacity increased $400M
maturities until 2023
Q1'21 - Tenet announced plan to retire $478 million of 7% senior unsecured notes due in 2025; expects annualized interest savings of ~$33 million
~$900M
~$140M
Increase in secured debt capacity post
In anticipated proceeds from
SCD surgery center portfolio
divesting urgent care business and
acquisition; Total pro forma capacity
completing MOB sale
now at $2.9 billion
4Q20 Cash Analysis (in millions)
CASH BALANCE
($ in millions)
Cash generated by the business in Q4 was $72M excluding
$5,000
cash received from stimulus funding and cash used for non-
routine transactions as listed in the graph below.
$4,000
$3,300
$13
$84
$97
$(5)
$3,000
$72
$2,446
$2,000
$(1,115)
$1,000
$0
9/30/20 Ending
Medicare
Grants
Deferred FICA
NCI Repurchase USPI Acquisitions*
Other Cash
12/31/20 Ending
Cash
Advances
payroll tax match
Cash
* Includes SCD Acquisition for $1.1 billion
Adjusted EBITDA Bridge from FY 2020 to FY 2021
($ in millions)
Hospital
Ambulatory
Conifer
Consolidated
Tenet FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA - Actuals
$1,911
$868
$367
$3,146
Grant income
(823)
(76)
-
(899)
Tenet FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA - Actuals excluding Grant Income
$1,088
$792
$367
$2,247
USPI acquisition and development activity
240
240
Anticipated Conifer/Tenet contract changes
35
(35)
-
Conifer impact of client divestitures
(5)
(5)
Arizona Medicaid Direct Payment Program revenue
45
45
Temporary Medicare sequestration delay
(44)
(2)
(46)
Gain on sale of medical office building
(19)
(19)
Bad debt recovery in 2020 associated with client bankruptcy
(9)
(9)
Volume, acuity, payer mix, pricing, other
300
210
37
547
Tenet FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook - Midpoints
$1,405
$1,240
$355
$3,000
FY 2021 Outlook - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Hospital Adjusted EBITDA ($B)
$1.50
$1.449
$1.340 to $1.470
$1.00
$0.50
$0.00
2019
2021E
Ambulatory Adjusted EBITDA ($M)
$1,400
$1,210 to $1,270
$895
$700
$0
20192021E
Conifer Adjusted EBITDA ($M)
$450
$386
$350 to $360
$300
$150
$0
20192021E
Ambulatory Adj. EBITDA less total NCI ($M)
$800
$740 to $780
$600$554
$400
$200
$0
20192021E
Questions and Answers
Ron Rittenmeyer
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Saum Sutaria
President and Chief Operating Officer
Dan Cancelmi
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This presentation contains financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and management's reasoning for using these non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings press release dated February 9, 2021. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for those measures used in this slide presentation are also included on the following slides.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #1 - Reconciliations of Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations to Common Shareholders for 2020
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2020
4th Qtr
Full Year
Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders
$
414
$
399
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
Net income from continuing operations
414
399
Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs
(124)
(290)
Litigation and investigation costs
(31)
(44)
Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities
10
14
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
(316)
Income from divested and closed businesses
20
20
Noncontrolling interest impact
1
1
Tax impact of above items
32
172
Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders
$
506
$
842
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
3.86
$
3.75
Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs
(1.16)
(2.73)
Litigation and investigation costs
(0.29)
(0.41)
Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities
0.09
0.13
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
(2.97)
Income from divested and closed businesses
0.19
0.18
Noncontrolling interest impact
0.01
0.01
Tax impact of above items
0.30
1.62
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
4.72
$
7.92
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)
105,630
105,010
Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands)
107,237
106,263
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #1 - Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders
to Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations
to Common Shareholders for 2019
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders
Net income from discontinued operations
Net loss from continuing operations
Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs
2019
4th Qtr
Full Year
$
(3)
$
(215)
-
11
(3)
(226)
(84)
(185)
Litigation and investigation costs
(26)
(141)
Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities
(12)
(15)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
(227)
Loss from divested and closed businesses
-
(2)
Noncontrolling interest impact
-
4
Tax impact of above items
19
42
Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders
$
100
$
298
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations
$
(0.03)
$
(2.19)
Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs
(0.79)
(1.76)
Litigation and investigation costs
(0.25)
(1.34)
Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities
(0.11)
(0.14)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
(2.16)
Loss from divested and closed businesses
-
(0.02)
Noncontrolling interest impact
-
0.04
Tax impact of above items
0.18
0.40
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.95
$
2.84
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)
104,048
103,398
Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands)
105,666
104,855
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #2 - Reconciliations of Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for 2020
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
2020
4th Qtr
Full Year
Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders
$
414
$
399
Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests
(132)
(369)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
Income from continuing operations
546
768
Income tax (expense) benefit
(130)
97
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
(316)
Other non-operating (expense) income, net
(2)
1
Interest expense
(242)
(1,003)
Operating income
920
1,989
Litigation and investigation costs
(31)
(44)
Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities
10
14
Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs
(124)
(290)
Depreciation and amortization
(233)
(857)
Income from divested and closed businesses
20
20
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,278
$
3,146
Net operating revenues
$
4,915
$
17,640
Less: Net operating revenues from closed health plan business
21
21
Adjusted net operating revenues
$
4,894
$
17,619
Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net
operating revenues
8.4 %
2.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin)
26.1 %
17.9 %
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #2 - Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for 2019
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
2019
4th Qtr
Full Year
Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders
$
(3)
$
(215)
Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests
(127)
(386)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
11
Income from continuing operations
124
160
Income tax expense
(85)
(160)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
(227)
Other non-operating expense, net
(2)
(5)
Interest expense
(243)
(985)
Operating income
454
1,537
Litigation and investigation costs
(26)
(141)
Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities
(12)
(15)
Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs
(84)
(185)
Depreciation and amortization
(223)
(850)
Loss from divested and closed businesses
-
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
799
$
2,730
Net operating revenues
$
4,806
$
18,479
Less: Net operating revenues from closed health plan business
-
1
Adjusted net operating revenues
$
4,806
$
18,478
Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net
operating revenues
(0.1)%
(1.2)%
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin)
16.6 %
14.8 %
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #3 - Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations for 2020
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
2020
4th Qtr
Full Year
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
446
$
3,407
Purchases of property and equipment
(166)
(540)
Free cash flow
$
280
$
2,867
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(1,202)
$
(1,608)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(98)
$
385
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
446
$
3,407
Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and
settlements
(81)
(333)
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
-
(1)
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
527
3,741
Purchases of property and equipment
(166)
(540)
Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations
$
361
$
3,201
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #3 - Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations for 2019
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
2019
4th Qtr
Full Year
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
520
$
1,233
Purchases of property and equipment
(178)
(670)
Free cash flow
$
342
$
563
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(193)
$
(619)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(379)
$
(763)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
520
$
1,233
Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements
(56)
(192)
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
(1)
(5)
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
577
1,430
Purchases of property and equipment
(178)
(670)
Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations
$
399
$
760
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #4 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Income Available (Loss Attributable) to
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
1Q21
FY 2021
Low
High
Low
High
Net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet Healthcare Corporation
common shareholders
$
(39)
$
41
$
226
$
411
Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests
(115)
(125)
(545)
(565)
Income tax expense
(5)
(30)
(150)
(200)
Interest expense
(250)
(240)
(945)
(935)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt(1)
(24)
(24)
(24)
(24)
Other non-operating income (expense), net
(5)
-
-
10
Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and
litigation costs and settlements(1)
(50)
(40)
(150)
(100)
Depreciation and amortization
(215)
(225)
(855)
(875)
Loss from divested and closed businesses
-
-
(5)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
625
$
725
$
2,900
$
3,100
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(39)
$
41
$
226
$
411
Net operating revenues
$
4,600
$
4,800
$
19,200
$
19,600
Income (loss) from continuing operations as a % of operating revenues
(0.8)%
0.9 %
1.2 %
2.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA
margin)
13.6
%
15.1
%
15.1
%
15.8
%
The Company has provided an estimate of restructuring charges and loss on extinguishment of debt it anticipates in 2021. The Company does not generally forecast impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs and settlements because it does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some of these items are indeterminable at the time the Company provides its financial Outlook.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #5 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Income Available (Loss Attributable) to Tenet Healthcare
Corporation Common Shareholders to Outlook Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations to
Common Shareholders
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
1Q21
FY 2021
Low
High
Low
High
Net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders
$
(39)
$
41
$
226
$
411
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(39)
41
226
411
Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements
(50)
(40)
(150)
(100)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
(24)
(24)
(24)
(24)
Loss from divested and closed businesses
-
-
(5)
-
Tax impact of above items
10
5
25
15
Noncontrolling interests impact of above items
-
-
-
-
Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders
$
25
$
100
$
380
$
520
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.37)
$
0.38
$
2.09
$
3.81
Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements
(0.47)
(0.38)
(1.39)
(0.92)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
(0.22)
(0.22)
(0.22)
(0.22)
Loss from divested and closed businesses
-
-
(0.05)
-
Tax impact of above items
0.09
0.05
0.23
0.14
Noncontrolling interests impact of above items
-
-
-
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.23
$
0.93
$
3.52
$
4.81
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)
106,000
106,000
107,000
107,000
Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands)
107,000
107,000
108,000
108,000
Tenet Healthcare Corporation
Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures
Table #6 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Outlook Free Cash Flow - Continuing Operations and to Outlook Adjusted Free Cash
Flow - Continuing Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
FY 2021
Low
High
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,075
$
1,375
Purchases of property and equipment - continuing operations
(700)
(750)
Free cash flow - continuing operations
$
375
$
625
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,075
$
1,375
Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlements(1)
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
Purchases of property and equipment - continuing operations
The Company has provided an estimate of payments that it anticipates in 2021 related to restructuring charges. The Company does not generally forecast payments related to acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlements because it does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some of these items may be indeterminable at the time the Company provides its financial Outlook.
The Company's definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include other important uses of cash including (1) cash used to purchase businesses or joint venture interests, or (2) any items that are classified as Cash Flows From Financing Activities on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, including items such as (i) cash used to repay borrowings, and (ii) distributions paid to noncontrolling interests.
