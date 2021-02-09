Tenet Healthcare : Q4

Log in
Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Presentation

February 9, 2021

Cautionary Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our liquidity, operating results, future earnings, financial position, operational and strategic initiatives, and developments in legislation, regulation, and the healthcare industry more generally. These forward-looking statements represent management's expectations, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, but, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain, particularly with regard to developments related to the COVID pandemic. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Examples of uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, developments related to COVID and the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, subsequent Form 10-Q filings and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information subsequent to the dates such statements are made. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This presentation contains financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

(GAAP). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and management's reasoning for using these non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings press release dated February 9, 2021. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are also included at the end of this slide presentation.

2

Resiliency in Q4 2020

Resiliency Amidst a COVID Surge

  • COVID inpatient cases peaked in early January at over 3,000; this was greater than the July surge
  • Ended 2020 with ~2,700 inpatient cases and continue to have ~1,900 active cases across our system
  • Maintained staff infection rates in single digits by ensuring appropriate safety protocols, staffing and PPE resources
  • Supported vaccination roll-outhaving administered over 151K COVID vaccine doses to over 86K people

Sustained Performance in Q4

  • Q4 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income of $832 million was better than forecast
  • Hospital Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income met budget given new services, cost controls and strong COVID management
  • Ambulatory performance remained strong; revenue per surgical case improved by 5.0% from Q4 2019 given higher acuity
  • Conifer Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.1% to $111 million; revenues increased by 3.6% and revenues from 3rd party clients increased 5.2% from Q4 2019

Stable 2020 Despite Challenges

  • FY 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income was $2.247 billion

FY 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA including grant income was $3.146 billion

3

2020 Financial Summary

Income Available (Loss Attributable) to THC Shareholders from Continuing Operations ($M)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

$450

$399

$200$101

($716)($226)

($50)

($300)

($550)

($800)

2017

2018

2019

2020

$3,500

$3,000

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$3,146

$2,730

$2,550

$2,440

2017

2018

2019

2020

4

Proactively Managing Liquidity

There was proactive management of liquidity throughout the pandemic

  • Capital budget was reduced and resources were redirected to manage the pandemic impact
  • Conifer focused on cash collections and made significant progress
  • Actions were taken to increase secured debt capacity; now at ~$2.9 billion

This enabled strategic actions and decisions

  • Acquired 45 ambulatory surgery centers from SurgCenter Development in December 2020
  • Plan to retire $478 million of 7% debt, which will reduce annual interest by $33 million

Leverage ratio for Q4 2020 is 4.7x and we expect to finish 2021 below 5x

Tenet will be paying back a large portion of Medicare Advance funds in 2021

5

A Diversified Healthcare Company

Evolving the portfolio mix as a diversified healthcare company

  • Positioning to grow in a high-growth, high margin ambulatory segment
  • Increasing benefits of scale in the Global Business Center

Continuing to reposition and strengthen the Hospital segment

d

Expanding in specialty service lines to service chronically ill patients

Actively scaling USPI, the leader in ambulatory surgery

  • Executing against a robust pipeline of tuck-in acquisitions and de novos
  • Continuing expansion of higher acuity service lines

Continuously improving quality, safety and patient experience

Portfolio Adjusted EBITDA Mix

~35%

Hospitals 53%

~50%

USPI 33%

Conifer

14%

~15%

2019

2023 Goal

6

Positioning Conifer for Successful Spin-Off

Initial plans to spin-off Conifer targeted late Q2 2021

  • Completed all filings to date

Significant management focus was placed on strengthening Conifer for the spin-off

  • Recruited external talent for key roles including CEO, COO and Chief Consumer Officer
  • Increased margins from 17.7% in 2017 to 28.1% in 2020
  • Scaled Global Business Center services with the transition of ~1,000 positions

COVID created delays in executing against Conifer's growth strategy

  • New business pipeline paused as health systems addressed the pandemic, now restarted
  • Investments in technology and new services (e.g., financial services) postponed to 2021

Delaying the spin-off for 12 months so that Conifer is better positioned for success

7

4Q20 Quarterly Highlights

Excluding grant income, we generated $832 million of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in the 4th quarter, which was substantially better than our forecast despite hospital adjusted admissions and USPI's surgical cases being only 85% and 95% of our Q4-2019volumes, respectively, due to the pandemic.

  • The Wall Street Consensus estimate as published by FactSet for our Q4 Adjusted EBITDA including grant income was $773 million at the time of the Company's 4Q20 pre-announcement on January 11, 2021
  • Including grant income, our 4th quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $1.278 billion

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

$1,500

$1,278

$446

Grant

$1,000

income

$799

$832

$691

$500

$0

4Q18

4Q19

4Q20

8

EBITDA With and Without Grant Income

$ In millions

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Oct

Nov

Dec

Q4'20

FY 2020

Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Grant Income

Hospital Segment

$342

$18

$297

$119

$153

$159

$431

$1,088

Ambulatory Segment

156

118

228

87

74

129

290

792

Conifer Segment

87

73

96

33

32

46

111

367

Consolidated, Excluding Grant Income

$585

$209

$621

$239

$259

$334

$832

$2,247

Grant Income

Hospital Segment

-

$474

($57)

$130

($3)

$279

$406

$823

Ambulatory Segment

-

37

(9)

0

0

31

31

59

Ambulatory Segment Grants in Equity Earnings

-

12

(4)

3

0

6

9

17

Conifer Segment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidated Operations

-

$523

($70)

$133

($3)

$316

$446

$899

Adjusted EBITDA Including Grant Income

Hospital Segment

$342

$492

$240

$249

$150

$438

$837

$1,911

Ambulatory Segment

156

167

215

90

74

166

330

868

Conifer Segment

87

73

96

33

32

46

111

367

9

Consolidated, Including Grant Income

$585

$732

$551

$372

$256

$650

$1,278

$3,146

2020 Volume Statistics

Initial Outperformance vs. Initial COVID Impact

Recovery

Percent Change from Prior Year

Percent of pre-COVID Levels; Same business day basis

Volume

YTD

March -

2H

April

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Q3

Oct

Nov

Dec

Q4

Statistics (a)

February

full month

March

Admissions

1.1%

(15.2%)

(~25%)

(~33%)

~80%

~90%

~90%

~87%

~88%

~89%

~90%

~91%

~87%

~89%

OP visits (b)

5.5%

(22.3%)

(~35%)

(~61%)

~60%

~77%

~86%

~82%

~83%

~84%

~86%

~86%

~81%

~85%

ER visits (c)

6.0%

(16.2%)

(~27%)

(~48%)

~65%

~77%

~80%

~76%

~74%

~77%

~79%

~78%

~71%

~76%

Hospital

0.4%

(21.1%)

(~38%)

(~55%)

~80%

~90%

~87%

~88%

~92%

~89%

~93%

~91%

~85%

~90%

surgeries (d)

USPI surgical

2.0%

(28.6%)

(~53%)

(~80%)

~70%

~90%

~94%

~93%

~96%

~94%

~96%

~93%

~93%

~95%

cases

  1. Same-hospitalbasis for hospital statistics; USPI surgical cases on a same-facilitysystem-wide basis
  2. Includes hospital ER outpatient visits and hospital outpatient surgeries
  3. Includes hospital ER inpatient admissions and hospital outpatient ER visits.

(d) Includes hospital inpatient and outpatient surgeries

10

Improved Financial Position

Tenet is well positioned to make strategic investments to increase free cash flow, reduce debt and remains committed to <5x leverage

2020

Actions Taken

~$2.5B

Improved cash collection

In debt restructured to provide

performance; $1.3B of Notes issued

~$50M of interest expense savings

to enhance liquidity; Revolver

and eliminated all significant debt

capacity increased $400M

maturities until 2023

Q1'21 - Tenet announced plan to retire $478 million of 7% senior unsecured notes due in 2025; expects annualized interest savings of ~$33 million

~$900M

~$140M

Increase in secured debt capacity post

In anticipated proceeds from

SCD surgery center portfolio

divesting urgent care business and

acquisition; Total pro forma capacity

completing MOB sale

now at $2.9 billion

11

4Q20 Cash Analysis (in millions)

CASH BALANCE

($ in millions)

Cash generated by the business in Q4 was $72M excluding

$5,000

cash received from stimulus funding and cash used for non-

routine transactions as listed in the graph below.

$4,000

$3,300

$13

$84

$97

$(5)

$3,000

$72

$2,446

$2,000

$(1,115)

$1,000

$0

9/30/20 Ending

Medicare

Grants

Deferred FICA

NCI Repurchase USPI Acquisitions*

Other Cash

12/31/20 Ending

Cash

Advances

payroll tax match

Cash

* Includes SCD Acquisition for $1.1 billion

12

Adjusted EBITDA Bridge from FY 2020 to FY 2021

($ in millions)

Hospital

Ambulatory

Conifer

Consolidated

Tenet FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA - Actuals

$1,911

$868

$367

$3,146

Grant income

(823)

(76)

-

(899)

Tenet FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA - Actuals excluding Grant Income

$1,088

$792

$367

$2,247

USPI acquisition and development activity

240

240

Anticipated Conifer/Tenet contract changes

35

(35)

-

Conifer impact of client divestitures

(5)

(5)

Arizona Medicaid Direct Payment Program revenue

45

45

Temporary Medicare sequestration delay

(44)

(2)

(46)

Gain on sale of medical office building

(19)

(19)

Bad debt recovery in 2020 associated with client bankruptcy

(9)

(9)

Volume, acuity, payer mix, pricing, other

300

210

37

547

Tenet FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook - Midpoints

$1,405

$1,240

$355

$3,000

13

FY 2021 Outlook - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

Hospital Adjusted EBITDA ($B)

$1.50

$1.449

$1.340 to $1.470

$1.00

$0.50

$0.00

2019

2021E

Ambulatory Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

$1,400

$1,210 to $1,270

$895

$700

$0

20192021E

Conifer Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

$450

$386

$350 to $360

$300

$150

$0

20192021E

Ambulatory Adj. EBITDA less total NCI ($M)

$800

$740 to $780

$600$554

$400

$200

$0

20192021E

14

Questions and Answers

Ron Rittenmeyer

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Saum Sutaria

President and Chief Operating Officer

Dan Cancelmi

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

15

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This presentation contains financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and management's reasoning for using these non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings press release dated February 9, 2021. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for those measures used in this slide presentation are also included on the following slides.

16

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #1 - Reconciliations of Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations to Common Shareholders for 2020

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

2020

4th Qtr

Full Year

Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

$

414

$

399

Net income from discontinued operations

-

-

Net income from continuing operations

414

399

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

(124)

(290)

Litigation and investigation costs

(31)

(44)

Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

10

14

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

-

(316)

Income from divested and closed businesses

20

20

Noncontrolling interest impact

1

1

Tax impact of above items

32

172

Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders

$

506

$

842

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

3.86

$

3.75

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

(1.16)

(2.73)

Litigation and investigation costs

(0.29)

(0.41)

Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

0.09

0.13

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

-

(2.97)

Income from divested and closed businesses

0.19

0.18

Noncontrolling interest impact

0.01

0.01

Tax impact of above items

0.30

1.62

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

4.72

$

7.92

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)

105,630

105,010

17

Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands)

107,237

106,263

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #1 - Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders

to Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations

to Common Shareholders for 2019

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

Net income from discontinued operations

Net loss from continuing operations

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

2019

4th Qtr

Full Year

$

(3)

$

(215)

-

11

(3)

(226)

(84)

(185)

Litigation and investigation costs

(26)

(141)

Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

(12)

(15)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

-

(227)

Loss from divested and closed businesses

-

(2)

Noncontrolling interest impact

-

4

Tax impact of above items

19

42

Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders

$

100

$

298

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations

$

(0.03)

$

(2.19)

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

(0.79)

(1.76)

Litigation and investigation costs

(0.25)

(1.34)

Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

(0.11)

(0.14)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

-

(2.16)

Loss from divested and closed businesses

-

(0.02)

Noncontrolling interest impact

-

0.04

Tax impact of above items

0.18

0.40

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.95

$

2.84

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)

104,048

103,398

Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands)

105,666

104,855

18

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #2 - Reconciliations of Net Income Available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for 2020

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

2020

4th Qtr

Full Year

Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

$

414

$

399

Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests

(132)

(369)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

Income from continuing operations

546

768

Income tax (expense) benefit

(130)

97

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

-

(316)

Other non-operating (expense) income, net

(2)

1

Interest expense

(242)

(1,003)

Operating income

920

1,989

Litigation and investigation costs

(31)

(44)

Net gains on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

10

14

Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

(124)

(290)

Depreciation and amortization

(233)

(857)

Income from divested and closed businesses

20

20

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,278

$

3,146

Net operating revenues

$

4,915

$

17,640

Less: Net operating revenues from closed health plan business

21

21

Adjusted net operating revenues

$

4,894

$

17,619

Net income available to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net

operating revenues

8.4 %

2.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin)

26.1 %

17.9 %

19

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #2 - Reconciliations of Net Loss Attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for 2019

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

2019

4th Qtr

Full Year

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

$

(3)

$

(215)

Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests

(127)

(386)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

11

Income from continuing operations

124

160

Income tax expense

(85)

(160)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

-

(227)

Other non-operating expense, net

(2)

(5)

Interest expense

(243)

(985)

Operating income

454

1,537

Litigation and investigation costs

(26)

(141)

Net losses on sales, consolidation and deconsolidation of facilities

(12)

(15)

Impairment and restructuring charges, and acquisition-related costs

(84)

(185)

Depreciation and amortization

(223)

(850)

Loss from divested and closed businesses

-

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

799

$

2,730

Net operating revenues

$

4,806

$

18,479

Less: Net operating revenues from closed health plan business

-

1

Adjusted net operating revenues

$

4,806

$

18,478

Net loss attributable to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders as a % of net

operating revenues

(0.1)%

(1.2)%

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Adjusted net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA margin)

16.6 %

14.8 %

20

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #3 - Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations for 2020

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

2020

4th Qtr

Full Year

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

446

$

3,407

Purchases of property and equipment

(166)

(540)

Free cash flow

$

280

$

2,867

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(1,202)

$

(1,608)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$

(98)

$

385

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

446

$

3,407

Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and

settlements

(81)

(333)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

-

(1)

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

527

3,741

Purchases of property and equipment

(166)

(540)

Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations

$

361

$

3,201

21

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #3 - Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

and Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations for 2019

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

2019

4th Qtr

Full Year

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

520

$

1,233

Purchases of property and equipment

(178)

(670)

Free cash flow

$

342

$

563

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(193)

$

(619)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(379)

$

(763)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

520

$

1,233

Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements

(56)

(192)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

(1)

(5)

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

577

1,430

Purchases of property and equipment

(178)

(670)

Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations

$

399

$

760

22

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #4 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Income Available (Loss Attributable) to

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Common Shareholders to Outlook Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

1Q21

FY 2021

Low

High

Low

High

Net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet Healthcare Corporation

common shareholders

$

(39)

$

41

$

226

$

411

Less: Net income available to noncontrolling interests

(115)

(125)

(545)

(565)

Income tax expense

(5)

(30)

(150)

(200)

Interest expense

(250)

(240)

(945)

(935)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt(1)

(24)

(24)

(24)

(24)

Other non-operating income (expense), net

(5)

-

-

10

Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and

litigation costs and settlements(1)

(50)

(40)

(150)

(100)

Depreciation and amortization

(215)

(225)

(855)

(875)

Loss from divested and closed businesses

-

-

(5)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

625

$

725

$

2,900

$

3,100

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(39)

$

41

$

226

$

411

Net operating revenues

$

4,600

$

4,800

$

19,200

$

19,600

Income (loss) from continuing operations as a % of operating revenues

(0.8)%

0.9 %

1.2 %

2.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net operating revenues (Adjusted EBITDA

margin)

13.6

%

15.1

%

15.1

%

15.8

%

  1. The Company has provided an estimate of restructuring charges and loss on extinguishment of debt it anticipates in 2021. The Company does not generally forecast impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs and settlements because it does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some of these items are indeterminable at the time the Company provides its financial Outlook.

23

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #5 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Income Available (Loss Attributable) to Tenet Healthcare

Corporation Common Shareholders to Outlook Adjusted Net Income Available from Continuing Operations to

Common Shareholders

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

1Q21

FY 2021

Low

High

Low

High

Net income available (loss attributable) to Tenet Healthcare Corporation common shareholders

$

(39)

$

41

$

226

$

411

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(39)

41

226

411

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements

(50)

(40)

(150)

(100)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

(24)

(24)

(24)

(24)

Loss from divested and closed businesses

-

-

(5)

-

Tax impact of above items

10

5

25

15

Noncontrolling interests impact of above items

-

-

-

-

Adjusted net income available from continuing operations to common shareholders

$

25

$

100

$

380

$

520

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

(0.37)

$

0.38

$

2.09

$

3.81

Less: Impairment and restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and litigation costs and settlements

(0.47)

(0.38)

(1.39)

(0.92)

Loss from early extinguishment of debt

(0.22)

(0.22)

(0.22)

(0.22)

Loss from divested and closed businesses

-

-

(0.05)

-

Tax impact of above items

0.09

0.05

0.23

0.14

Noncontrolling interests impact of above items

-

-

-

-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.23

$

0.93

$

3.52

$

4.81

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)

106,000

106,000

107,000

107,000

Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding (in thousands)

107,000

107,000

108,000

108,000

24

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP disclosures

Table #6 - Reconciliations of Outlook Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Outlook Free Cash Flow - Continuing Operations and to Outlook Adjusted Free Cash

Flow - Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

FY 2021

Low

High

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,075

$

1,375

Purchases of property and equipment - continuing operations

(700)

(750)

Free cash flow - continuing operations

$

375

$

625

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,075

$

1,375

Less: Payments for restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlements(1)

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

Purchases of property and equipment - continuing operations

Adjusted free cash flow - continuing operations(2)

(150) (100)

1,225 1,475

(700) (750)

$ 525 $ 725

  1. The Company has provided an estimate of payments that it anticipates in 2021 related to restructuring charges. The Company does not generally forecast payments related to acquisition-related costs and litigation costs and settlements because it does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy since some of these items may be indeterminable at the time the Company provides its financial Outlook.
  2. The Company's definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include other important uses of cash including (1) cash used to purchase businesses or joint venture interests, or (2) any items that are classified as Cash Flows From Financing Activities on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, including items such as (i) cash used to repay borrowings, and (ii) distributions paid to noncontrolling interests.

25

Disclaimer

Tenet Healthcare Corporation published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
