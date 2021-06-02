Log in
Tenet Healthcare : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/02/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, beginning at 8:50 a.m. Eastern time (7:50 a.m. Central time).

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at https://investor.tenethealth.com/. The replay will be available for 30 days.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 108,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and more than 450 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
