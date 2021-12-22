Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tenet Healthcare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THC   US88033G4073

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(THC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenet and USPI Complete Transaction to Acquire SCD

12/22/2021 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI) today completed their previously announced transaction to acquire SurgCenter Development (SCD). In connection with the closing of the transaction, Tenet/USPI acquired SCD’s ownership interests in 86 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and other related ambulatory support services for approximately $1.1 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005562/en/

Additionally, USPI is offering to acquire a portion of equity interests in the ASCs from physician owners for incremental consideration of approximately $250 million. As previously announced, this is an ongoing process that is expected to continue over the coming months. Assuming successful completion of the acquisition of physician interests, Tenet will consolidate in its financial statements the results of the centers in which USPI holds a majority ownership position.

The Company still anticipates a phased consolidation of various centers with an estimated fully ramped Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $275 million by years three to four, consistent with Tenet’s previous disclosures on the transaction.

Also as previously announced, USPI and SCD’s principals have entered into a partnership and development agreement under which USPI will have the exclusive option to partner with SCD on the future development of a minimum target of at least 50 de novo centers over a period of five years.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC acted as financial advisor to Tenet, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel.

Cautionary Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our liquidity, operating results, future earnings, financial position, operational and strategic initiatives, and developments in legislation, regulation, and the healthcare industry more generally. These forward-looking statements represent management’s expectations, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, but, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain, particularly with regard to developments related to the COVID pandemic. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Examples of uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, developments related to COVID and the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Form 10-Q filings and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information subsequent to the dates such statements are made. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 60 hospitals and operate or have an ownership interest in approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
04:07pTenet and USPI Complete Transaction to Acquire SCD
BU
12/21Barclays Adjusts Tenet Healthcare's Price Target to $87 From $81, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
12/01TENET HEALTHCARE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
11/23INSIDER SELL : Tenet Healthcare
MT
11/22Tenet to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
11/19Regina Nethery to Retire as Vice President of Investor Relations
BU
11/18INSIDER SELL : Tenet Healthcare
MT
11/16TENET HEALTHCARE : Announces $1.450 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes - For..
PU
11/16TENET HEALTHCARE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/16Tenet Healthcare Prices $1.45 Billion Private Placement of Secured Senior Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 684 M - -
Net income 2021 803 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 083 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 164 M 8 164 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 97 900
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 76,21 $
Average target price 87,13 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saumya Sutaria President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Daniel J. Cancelmi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman
Paola M. Arbour Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Howard B. Hacker Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION90.86%8 164
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION46.88%133 144
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.50.21%76 832
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS48.66%28 958
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED43.90%20 499
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-19.79%18 058