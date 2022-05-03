Tenet to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time (10:40 a.m. Pacific time).

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors. The replay will be available for 30 days.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Our care delivery network includes United Surgical Partners International, the largest ambulatory platform in the country, which operates or has ownership interests in approximately 440 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. We also operate 60 acute care and specialty hospitals, approximately 110 other outpatient facilities, a network of leading employed physicians and a global business center in Manila, Philippines. Our Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005724/en/