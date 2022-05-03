Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tenet Healthcare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THC   US88033G4073

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(THC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
71.75 USD   -1.05%
09:05aTenet to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
BU
05/02Wolfe Research Lowers Tenet Healthcare's Price Target to $82 From $91, Maintains Peer Perform Rating
MT
05/02Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Tenet Healthcare to $108 From $121, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Tenet to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

05/03/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time (10:40 a.m. Pacific time).

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors. The replay will be available for 30 days.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Our care delivery network includes United Surgical Partners International, the largest ambulatory platform in the country, which operates or has ownership interests in approximately 440 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. We also operate 60 acute care and specialty hospitals, approximately 110 other outpatient facilities, a network of leading employed physicians and a global business center in Manila, Philippines. Our Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2022
