TENGASCO, INC.

(TGC)
TENGASCO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tengasco, Inc. - TGC

12/16/2020 | 11:21pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) with Riley Exploration–Permian, LLC, pursuant to which Tengasco shareholders will end up owning just 5% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tgc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tengasco-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-merger-of-tengasco-inc---tgc-301194721.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
