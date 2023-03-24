Tengjun Biotechnology : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 23, 2023

Tengjun Biotechnology Corp.

Item 4.01 CHANGES IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT.

On March 23, 2023, Tengjun Biotechnology Corp., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada (the "Company"), elected not to continue the engagement of KCCW Accountancy Corp. ("KCCW") serving as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The termination of the engagement of KCCW has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board").

The report of KCCW on the financial statements of the Company as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and was not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the Company's most recent fiscal year and the subsequent interim period through March 23, 2023 there were no disagreements with KCCW on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement(s), if not resolved to the satisfaction of KCCW, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement(s) in connection with its report. During the Company's most recent fiscal year and the subsequent interim period through March 23, 2023, there were no reportable events of the type described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company has provided KCCW with a copy of the foregoing disclosure and requested KCCW to furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements made therein. A copy of such letter furnished by KCCW is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 8-K.

In connection with the foregoing, the Board approved the engagement of PWN LLP as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm.

During the Company's most recent fiscal years and the subsequent interim period through March 23, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted with PWN LLP regarding (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed; the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided that PWN LLP concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and its related instructions) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

