  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tennant Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNC   US8803451033

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
59.72 USD   -0.52%
04:36pTennant Company Board Authorizes 6 Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase
BU
10/25British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
RE
10/13Tennant Company to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
BU
Tennant Company Board Authorizes 6 Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase

10/26/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Company Marks 51st Consecutive Year of Increased Annual Cash Dividend Payouts

Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today authorized a 6 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.265 per share. The increased dividend is payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

“This is the 51st consecutive year that Tennant has increased its annual cash dividend payout to shareholders,” said Dave Huml, Tennant Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This increased dividend reflects the company’s strong financial foundation, disciplined capital allocation prioritization, and commitment to generating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2021 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TENNANT COMPANY
04:36pTennant Company Board Authorizes 6 Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase
BU
10/25British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
RE
10/13Tennant Company to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
BU
10/12Tennant Minerals Starts Diamond Drilling at Barkly Project; Shares Rise 3%
MT
09/30RBR Group to Receive $194,800 Convertible Loan
MT
09/23Cufe Recovers Copper at Orlando's Tennant Creek Copper/Gold Project
MT
09/21Tennant : Retail Cleaning—How to Get Ready for Holiday Shopping Season
PU
09/14EF Hutton Starts Tennant at Buy With $96 Price Target
MT
09/13Tennant Company Recognizes Superhero Custodians with The Launch of Its Fourth Annual Cu..
BU
09/01King River Resources Finds Persistent, Continuous Gold Mineralization at Northern Terri..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on TENNANT COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 129 M - -
Net income 2022 69,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 96,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 1 116 M 1 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 263
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 60,03 $
Average target price 87,67 $
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Huml President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fay West Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Chairman
Barb Balinski Senior Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Carol E. McKnight Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY-25.93%1 116
NORDSON CORPORATION-12.46%12 784
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.19.69%11 315
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-32.27%10 816
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.03%4 758
VALMET OYJ-37.12%4 358