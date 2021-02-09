Tennant Company : Launches New Commercial Floor Scrubbers

T290, T390 and T581 Scrubbers Address Need for Competitively Priced, High-Quality Machines

CS5 Micro-Scrubber Designed for Small Spaces, Replaces Mop and Bucket

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the launch of a suite of commercial floor scrubbers to the North American market that reduce the cost to clean with simple operation and dependable scrubbing performance. The T290 and T390 Walk-Behind Scrubbers and the T581 Micro-Rider Scrubber provide core functionality at a competitive price and expand Tennant’s current line of commercial floor scrubbers by providing more solutions to fit everyday cleaning needs. The CS5 Micro-Scrubber is a floor-cleaning solution for small spaces like convenience stores, restaurants, and health and education facilities that would typically rely on a mop and bucket.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005147/en/

Tennant's T290 Walk-Behind Scrubber (Photo: Business Wire).

“Our customers are committed to maintaining the health and safety of their facilities and enhancing their properties’ image—all while facing pressure to reduce the cost of cleaning,” said David Strohsack, Vice President of Global Marketing for Tennant Company. “We developed these new commercial scrubbers with these challenges in mind. The result is a set of core solutions that can enhance the image of our customers’ facilities, prioritize health and safety, and simplify maintenance and operation—at a competitive price.”

“These new machines reflect Tennant’s commitment to innovation and our focus on winning where we have a competitive advantage,” said Chris Killingstad, Tennant Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to our unsurpassed engineering capabilities, we’re able to use customer insights to solve real-world problems, and we’re able to do so with products that deliver the value proposition our customers look for with the Tennant level of quality they’ve come to expect.”

The Latest Commercial Scrubbers

The T290 Walk-Behind Scrubber is ideal for cleaning small and congested spaces found in retail stores and schools. This 20” scrubber is compact and easy to maneuver with pad-assist or self-propel operation. It comes with intuitive controls such as the low-tank-level indicator light, tilt-back tank and in-line solution filter for simple operation and maintenance. The durable “V”-shaped squeegee design and standard Linatex squeegee blades allow for consistent water pickup. Avoid kneeling to put the brush on, with hands-free brush replacement.

The T390 Walk-Behind Scrubber is highly productive with great maneuverability thanks to the dual disk cleaning path. This easy-to-use machine is suitable for quick cleaning needs while still maintaining consistent performance. This 28” scrubber works well in medium-sized, open areas found in government buildings, schools, hospitals and retail stores. Just like the T290, it features a low-tank-level indicator light and in-line solution filter plus the “V”-shaped squeegee design and standard Linatex squeegee blades, but with a simple, no-tools brush and squeegee blade replacement.

The T581 Micro-Rider is quiet, making it great for cleaning any time of day. It features intuitive controls that allow for easy operation. Its compact design is ideal for cleaning large, congested spaces, quickly reaching many areas within facilities such as retail stores, hospitals and schools. Operators will love the one-button cleaning operation that lowers the 20” scrub head and squeegee at the same time. And the T581 offers extended run times—by nearly 20%—with ECO mode that decreases battery consumption during operation.

“These new scrubbers have all your cleaning needs covered, whether you have a small, medium or large facility. With easy-to-maneuver design and intuitive controls, operators can quickly and effectively clean, delivering consistency that helps enhance your facility’s image,” said Mark Christiansen, Global Product Manager, Tennant Company.

All three scrubbers are backed by Tennant’s superior sales and service footprint, parts and consumables availability, customer support and rebate benefits for distributors. Visit tennantco.com to learn more about T290, T390, T581 and all Tennant’s floor-cleaning solutions.

The CS5 Micro-Scrubber

The CS5 Micro-Scrubber enables smaller-footprint areas to drop the mop and get a higher level of clean. Its innovative walk-behind scrubber features a disk head and cleans and dries in both forward and reverse motions with a two-squeegee design, eliminating the need for turns and making it possible to clean in tight spaces. The scrubber’s separate solution and recovery tanks both hold 1.3 gallons. The lightweight, lithium-ion battery allows up to 50 minutes of runtime with option to upgrade the battery for up to 75 minutes of runtime. Simply plug in and charge.

The CS5 Micro-Scrubber reduces many of the challenges of the traditional mop and bucket cleaning. Instead of pushing around dirty water, the CS5’s separate solution and recovery tanks deliver fresh water for scrubbing. While traditional cleaning often leaves behind a slick, potentially dangerous floor, the CS5 leaves a drier, safer floor by effectively and quietly recovering dirty water. The CS5 not only reduces the risk of slip-and-fall accidents, it improves ergonomics by putting the strain of motion on the machine, not the operator.

The CS5’s adjustable handle and compact size allow operators to comfortably maneuver under and around obstacles to clean hard-to-reach areas. And storing in crowded storage closets is a breeze with a footprint comparable to a mop bucket. The scrubber weighs just under 45 pounds, making it easy to transport and maneuver.

Maintaining smaller public spaces can be challenging. The introduction of Tennant’s new CS5 complements existing small space solutions like the T1B and the i-mop® to help optimize cleaning time and reduce equipment downtime with high-performance, efficient floor cleaning machines. Visit tennantco.com to learn more about the CS5 Micro-Scrubber and additional floor-cleaning solutions.

About Tennant

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005147/en/