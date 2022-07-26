Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tennant Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNC   US8803451033

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
62.93 USD   +0.21%
09:06aTennant Company to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call
BU
07/06Tennant Minerals Extends Mineralization at Barkly Project
MT
06/27Major Drilling Says Kim Keating to become Board Chair; David Tennant to Retire from Board at the 2022 AGM
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tennant Company to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

07/26/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) announced today that the company will report its 2022 second quarter results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on August 9. The company’s earnings release will be issued before the call and will be posted at investors.tennantco.com under News and Events, Press Releases. To listen to the live call and view the accompanying slide presentation, go to investors.tennantco.com at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and, if necessary, download and install audio software. A taped replay of the conference call with slides will also be posted at investors.tennantco.com.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2021 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 147 M - -
Net income 2022 69,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 89,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 263
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,93 $
Average target price 83,50 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Huml President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fay West Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Chairman
Barb Balinski Senior Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Carol E. McKnight Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY-22.51%1 169
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-14.48%14 732
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.95%12 521
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.17.83%12 122
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-35.25%6 133
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.20.99%5 290