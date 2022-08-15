Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tennant Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNC   US8803451033

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00 2022-08-15 am EDT
69.80 USD   -0.81%
09:44aTENNANT : Current Investor Presentation - August 2022
PU
08/09TENNANT : 2022 (FY21) Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
08/09TENNANT : Appoints New Board Member - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tennant : Current Investor Presentation - August 2022

08/15/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reinventing how the

world cleans

TENNANTCO.COM

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

2

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements contained in this document are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements do not relate to strictly historical or current facts and provide current expectations or forecasts of future events. Any such expectations or forecasts of future events are subject to a variety of factors. These include factors that affect all businesses operating in a global market as well as matters specific to us and the markets we serve. Particular risks and uncertainties presently facing us include: geopolitical and economic uncertainty throughout the world; uncertainty surrounding the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to comply with global laws and regulations; our ability to adapt to customer pricing sensitivities; the competition in our business; fluctuations in the cost, quality or availability of raw materials and purchased components; our ability to adjust pricing to respond to cost pressures; unforeseen product liability claims or product quality issues; our ability to attract, retain and develop key personnel and create effective succession planning strategies; our ability to effectively develop and manage strategic planning and growth processes and the related operational plans; our ability to successfully upgrade and evolve our information technology systems; our ability to successfully protect our information technology systems from cybersecurity risks; the occurrence of a significant business interruption; our ability to maintain the health and safety of our workers; our ability to integrate acquisitions; and our ability to develop and commercialize new innovative products and services. We caution that forward-looking statements must be considered carefully and that actual results may differ in material ways due to risks and uncertainties both known and unknown. Information about factors that could materially affect our results can be found in our 2021 Form 10-K or 2021 Form 10-Qs. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are advised to consult any further disclosures by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other written statements on related subjects. It is not possible to anticipate or foresee all risk factors, and investors should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive or complete list of all risks or uncertainties.

3

Our Vision

We will lead our global industry in sustainable cleaning innovation that empowers our customers to create a cleaner, safer and healthier world

Market

Executing

Strong

Leader

on our

Financial

.

Strategy

Health

PROFILE:

A Global Leader in Cleaning Solutions

$1.09B

$140.2M / 12.9%

2021 Revenue

2021 Adjusted EBITDA*

$4.39

2021 Adjusted EPS

4

MULTIPLE

Initiatives to improve profitability

INNOVATIONS

That deliver value for Tennant and our customers

SOLID

Balance sheet and cash flow

PROFIT-ORIENTED

Growth Model

*Note: See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within the Q4'21 Earnings Release for details.

5

The Leader in the Cleaning Market

Mechanized Cleaning

Equipment Global Market*

MARKET LEADER

$5B 20%

*Includes only Tennant-like categories Excludes power washers and tools

Market Share

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TENNANT COMPANY
09:44aTENNANT : Current Investor Presentation - August 2022
PU
08/09TENNANT : 2022 (FY21) Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
08/09TENNANT : Appoints New Board Member - Form 8-K
PU
08/09TENNANT CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/09Tennant Says FX Will Keep Results at Guidance's Low End -- Currency Comment
DJ
08/09TENNANT CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/09TENNANT : Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/09Tennant Company Appoints New Board Member; Andrew P. Hider, Chief Executive Officer of ..
AQ
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Tennant Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Tennant Company Q2 Adjusted Net Income Declines, Net Sales Rise
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 133 M - -
Net income 2022 69,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 96,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 1 307 M 1 307 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 263
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,37 $
Average target price 83,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Huml President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fay West Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Chairman
Barb Balinski Senior Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Carol E. McKnight Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY-13.17%1 307
NORDSON CORPORATION-4.78%13 979
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-24.57%13 010
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.15.83%11 931
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-23.00%7 497
VALMET OYJ-28.47%5 095