  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tennant Company
  News
  Summary
    TNC   US8803451033

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:41:05 2023-03-03 am EST
71.72 USD   -0.40%
Tennant : Current Investor Presentation - March 2023

03/03/2023 | 10:30am EST
Reinventing how the world cleans

TENNANTCO.COM

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

2

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements contained in this document are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements do not relate to strictly historical or current facts and provide current expectations or forecasts of future events. Any such expectations or forecasts of future events are subject to a variety of factors. These include factors that affect all businesses operating in a global market as well as matters specific to us and the markets we serve. Particular risks and uncertainties presently facing us include: geopolitical and economic uncertainty throughout the world; uncertainty surrounding the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to comply with global laws and regulations; our ability to adapt to customer pricing sensitivities; the competition in our business; fluctuations in the cost, quality or availability of raw materials and purchased components; our ability to adjust pricing to respond to cost pressures; unforeseen product liability claims or product quality issues; our ability to attract, retain and develop key personnel and create effective succession planning strategies; our ability to effectively develop and manage strategic planning and growth processes and the related operational plans; our ability to successfully upgrade and evolve our information technology systems; our ability to successfully protect our information technology systems from cybersecurity risks; the occurrence of a significant business interruption; our ability to maintain the health and safety of our workers; our ability to integrate acquisitions; and our ability to develop and commercialize new innovative products and services. We caution that forward-looking statements must be considered carefully and that actual results may differ in material ways due to risks and uncertainties both known and unknown. Information about factors that could materially affect our results can be found in our 2022 Form 10-K or 2022 Form 10-Qs. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are advised to consult any further disclosures by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other written statements on related subjects. It is not possible to anticipate or foresee all risk factors, and investors should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive or complete list of all risks or uncertainties.

Our Investment Thesis

3

OUR VISION

We will lead our global industry in sustainable cleaning innovation that empowers our customers to create a cleaner, safer and healthier world

Market Leader

Product Life Cycle & Service

Innovation

Growth

Global product coverage,

Value capture through entire

Delivering value for Tennant

Demonstrated ability to

brand portfolio, channel reach

product life cycle

and solving our customers'

profitably grow organically

20% Market Share**

biggest challenges

and through acquisitions

$5B Global Market

Scale & Stability

Scale and financial resources to compete over the long term

2022 Results

$1.09B

$133.7M / 12.2%

$4.10

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EPS*

*See the Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Table within the Q4 and Full Year '22 Earnings Release for details. **Includes only Tennant-like categories. Excludes power washers and tools.

Market Leader

Global Coverage Through Tiered Brand and Product Range

4

GLOBAL NET SALES BY REGION (2022)

AMERICAS

EMEA

APAC

US/Canada/LatAm

~27%

~8%

~65%

PREMIUM | MID-TIER

PREMIUM | MID-TIER

PREMIUM | MID-TIER

PREMIUM & MID-TIERPRODUCTS for each region to meet customer needs

Market Leader

Access Target Markets with Multi-Channel Approach

5

CHANNELS

Strategic

Direct

Distributor

Service

e-Commerce

Accounts

Sales

Direct (500+ reps) | Distribution (100+ countries)

CORE VERTICAL MARKETS

Retail

Contract

Cleaners

Healthcare

Education

Contract Cleaners

Logistics & Warehousing

Manufacturing

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 15:29:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 141 M - -
Net income 2023 68,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 1 334 M 1 334 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 299
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 72,00 $
Average target price 87,67 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Huml President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fay West Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Chairman
Barb Balinski Senior Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Carol E. McKnight Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY16.16%1 334
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.08%12 626
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.8.42%9 888
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-13.80%8 913
VALMET OYJ25.36%6 156
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-0.70%4 646