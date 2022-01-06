Tennant : Five Types of Floor Cleaning Machines and Their Purpose
Disclaimer
Tennant Company published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 19:07:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TENNANT COMPANY
Sales 2021
1 096 M
-
-
Net income 2021
67,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
118 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
22,8x
Yield 2021
1,17%
Capitalization
1 515 M
1 515 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,49x
EV / Sales 2022
1,37x
Nbr of Employees
4 259
Free-Float
98,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
81,75 $
Average target price
88,00 $
Spread / Average Target
7,65%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.