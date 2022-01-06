Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tennant Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNC   US8803451033

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tennant : Five Types of Floor Cleaning Machines and Their Purpose

01/06/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 19:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TENNANT COMPANY
02:08pTENNANT : Five Types of Floor Cleaning Machines and Their Purpose
PU
2021Tennant Minerals Encounters Native Copper at Bluebird Prospect
MT
2021TENNANT : Committing to Human Rights on the Global Stage
PU
2021Tennant Minerals Encounters Footwall Copper Zone at Bluebird Prospect
MT
2021Emmerson Resources Increases Gold Ounces at Chariot Gold Deposit in Northern Territory
MT
2021TENNANT : Lead Acid Battery Watering Tips
PU
2021TENNANT : How to Charge Your Lead Acid Batteries
PU
2021TENNANT COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Tennant Minerals' to Test Copper-Gold Mineralization at Northern Territory's Barkly Pro..
MT
2021Current Investor Presentation - November 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 096 M - -
Net income 2021 67,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 1 515 M 1 515 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 259
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 81,75 $
Average target price 88,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Huml President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fay West Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Chairman
Barb Balinski Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Carol E. McKnight Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY2.17%1 515
NORDSON CORPORATION-2.01%14 132
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-11.88%9 611
VALMET OYJ1.83%6 503
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.-12.31%6 471
MAREL HF.0.92%5 133