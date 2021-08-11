Tennant : My Account Features and Benefits

August 11, 2021 8:15 AM by Tennant Company

Membership certainly has its privileges! And at Tennant we think that our customers deserve the very best, so we have launched the exclusive, member's only site that's loaded with perks and all things Tennant. Take a minute to learn a little more about My Account and find out just what it can do for you. From placing service requests to accessing secure Tennant documentation, My Account has everything you need for owning, renting, buying, and maintaining your Tennant products. It keeps everything that you need in one place. No more searching for maintenance records or order history. It's all right there, secure and right at your fingertips. My Account - it's the secret club for Tennant customers.

Your One-Stop Shop for All Things Tennant. Have you signed up for your free account on our exclusive My Account program? It's where all the best Tennant secrets and programs are, and we want you to be on the inside! Take a look at just some of the things you can do with a Tennant's My Account membership: Full scale customer history, documentation, and service request portal

Exclusive access to secure Tennant documentation and resources

View side-by-side product comparisons with the ability to filter results by specifications and features that are important to you

Full access to new Tennant educational resources and expanded content

Convenient ordering process for maintenance and repair parts

Access to Tennant's reconditioned equipment marketplace





What is Tennant's My Account Program? In short, the My Account Program is an exclusive membership to a private portal where we make your customer experience even better. It's a special service that we extend to our customers to show our appreciation for being loyal Tennant customers. It's our way of saying thanks and making your life just a little bit easier. Want to see some of the benefits for registering with Tennant Company My Account? Here are just a few: Simple account entry with your current secure login and password

Access your order history and ability to place service requests

Easy navigation and enhanced product search

Save your shipping and payment information for faster ordering in the future

Are you part of a larger organization? Registering for the My Account program syncs your order history with your account administrator while allowing you access to future promotions. Are you a small operation? We have you covered too. Access My Account from any device, no matter where you are. When you're on the go, we're going with you!

Benefits of My Account Here at Tennant, we put our customers at the forefront of our business. That's why we've created a My Account customer portal designed with your needs in mind. My Account is the place where you can access all of your account information, place service requests, review your order history and access secure Tennant resources and documentation that make owning our equipment easier. Submitting a service request is a snap. When you need to schedule a service request, you'll find it on the left navigation of My Account under 'Service Request.' Your customer can also locate invoices in My Account by clicking on the 'Invoices and Balances' tab.

How to Sign Up Are you ready to sign up for your own Tennant My Account membership? It only takes a few minutes and you're in. Simply click on the link below and fill out the form. Make sure you have your Tennant Account number handy to link all your customer info. You can find your account number on your invoices. It's that simple. So, are you ready for a next level Tennant customer experience?







