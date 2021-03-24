Log in
TENNANT COMPANY    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
  Report
Tennant : 3 Tips for Cleaning Laminate Flooring

03/24/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
March 24, 2021 9:50 AM by Tennant Company

In residential settings, laminate flooring is great for families with potentially messy children and pets.

Some of the same reasons that laminate flooring is popular in homes makes it popular in certain commercial and industrial settings. It's budget-friendly compared to some other surfaces, and as noted above, it's relatively durable. It also comes in a wide range of colors and styles.

One thing we didn't mention there is its ease of cleaning. Laminate floors require special care because if they're damaged, they can't simply be refinished.

Don't let that discourage you, though. Here are some ways that you can remember the special care that your laminate floors need:

1. Pay Attention To Care Instructions

With laminate floors, you want to pay attention to the manufacturer's instructions on how to properly clean them. There are specific care instructions that come with every laminate floor and by keeping good records of your laminate flooring and following those manufacturer's guidelines for cleaning it, you can extend its life and make sure it still looks as good as the day you first installed it.

Also remember to keep it dry. Laminate flooring is notorious for not doing well with water. It's not that it can't ever get wet, but you don't want it to be wet for very long. That means frequent sweeping, vacuuming, and dry mopping. The cleaner you can keep a surface using dry cleaning methods, the less damage it will endure due to dirt build-up, and the less frequently you'll need to wash it using more traditional wet methods.

2. Spot Treat the Hard Stains

When you find yourself with a tough stain on laminate flooring, you'll want to spot treat it before washing it. Putting some ice on gunky stains like chewing gum or wax can help pull it up cleanly off the surface of your laminate floors. Rubbing alcohol or vinegar-based solutions can help with paint, ink, and grease. (Make sure you check the care instructions to make sure that won't damage your flooring, though.) Either way, spot treating the tough stains before you turn to cleaning solutions and abrasive scrubbers can make a big difference to the longevity of your laminate floors. Which brings us to our next point….

3. Cleaning Delicately

Laminate flooring doesn't respond well to aggressive cleaning methods, which means that you should carefully choose the products you use to clean them. Soft-bristle brooms and microfiber dust mops are two options you may want to have on hand. Additionally, because of their sensitivity to water, you are better off damp mopping laminate and should avoid wet mopping when possible.


If you choose to use a cleaning liquid, always be sure to read the instructions to prevent floor damage.

Whether you choose laminate floors for cost savings, style, or durability, taking proper care of them is important to maintain appearance and functionality. Proper care also helps to ensure your laminate floors don't need to be replaced prematurely.


Tennant Company published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 063 M - -
Net income 2021 51,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 426 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 259
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 87,00 $
Last Close Price 76,70 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David W. Huml President, CEO, COO & Director
Tom Paulson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Barb Balinski Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Carol E. McKnight Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY12.61%1 524
NORDSON CORPORATION0.38%12 043
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-16.46%8 497
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.33%5 693
VALMET OYJ30.18%5 384
MAREL HF.5.58%5 053
