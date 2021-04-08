Tennant : Get a Competitive Advantage by Mechanizing Your Mop

Log in
04/08/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
April 7, 2021 9:50 AM by Tennant Company

The concept of clean has been cast into the spotlight like never before. Indeed, public health is on consumers' minds like never before. Across all industries, customers and clients expect this high level of clean to continue even after the pandemic is over.

Mechanization stands as the best way to ensure the cleanliness the public expects. The place to start? The humble mop. By mechanizing the mop, your business gains a powerful competitive advantage based on exceptional, reliable, confidence-inspiring cleanliness.

Building Customer Trust Amid Rising Labor Costs

At one point, customers assumed public spaces were clean. That's no longer the case. Ernst & Young refers to this as age of the 'anxious consumer.' Indeed, seven out of 10 consumers say they are more aware of hygiene and sanitation in retails spaces and 25 percent say cleanliness stands as the top factor when selecting a place to shop.

While cleaning is more important than ever, it can also be more expensive. In 2020, labor costs increased by 2.4 percent, and changes in state and federal laws in 2021 will make the cost of labor continue to rise. Twenty-five states will see increases in the minimum wage and new federal overtime rules will go into effect this year.

Improved Productivity Through Mechanization

With these changes comes the need to improve productivity among staff members. Some tasks -- deep cleaning and detailed cleaning -- can't be mechanized. It takes a human to complete these tasks. But routine floor cleaning can be mechanized, giving employees more time to focus on the growing list of facility cleaning responsibilities. Ultimately, the goal of mechanization is not to remove the human factor from cleaning but to make the process more efficient.

Mechanizing the Mop

The simple mop and bucket is an ideal place to start your mechanized cleaning journey. By utilizing small or micro-scrubbers to clean and disinfect even the tightest floor spaces, you can free up employees to focus on tasks that require a human touch.

Here's a look at how mechanized mops make floor cleaning not just faster, but more efficient.

Maximized Cleaning Performance

Automatic scrubbers combine high-pressure scrubbing with the precise use of detergents to deliver improved cleaning performance over manual mop-and-bucket floor cleaning. Today's automated scrubbers clean a range of hard surfaces and can handle everything from light-duty applications to the most rigorous needs.

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction

Customers want to know that cleaning is being done, but they don't want to see the mop and bucket. Micro-scrubbers look professional, high-tech and can be used safely during business hours when customers are present.

Improved Labor Efficiency

While specific efficiencies will vary, studies have found that floor scrubbers can be up to 6-8x faster than manual mop cleaning. When employees spend less time juggling the mop and bucket, businesses can re-deploy staff to other responsibilities. That may mean focusing on more intensive cleaning tasks like wiping down surfaces, disinfecting high-touch areas or providing customer service.

Improved Safety

Micro-scrubbers mitigate the risk of slip-and-fall accidents through 100% water recovery and faster drying times when compared to traditional mop and bucket cleaning. A slip-and-fall injury costs businesses $40,000 and more than half of these injuries result from a problem with the walking surface. Additionally, 100% water recovery helps mitigate chemical odors and supports better indoor air quality.

Sustainable Savings

Automatic scrubbers clean floors using less water and cleaning products. They are energy-efficient, with many using sophisticated Lithium-ion battery technology that eliminates reliance on nonrenewable energy sources.

For more information or to find out if micro-scrubber machines may be right for you call us at 800-540-1399.

Want to learn more?

Read our white paper, 'Mechanizing the Mop, How modernized floor cleaning technologies are delivering powerful competitive advantages.'



Disclaimer

Tennant Company published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
