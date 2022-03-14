Tennant Minerals : Interim Financial Report HY 31 Dec 2021

TENNANT MINERALS LIMITED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES 31 December 2021 ABN 25 086 471 007 (Formerly Tennant Minerals NL) Directors' report

Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity, consisting of Tennant Minerals Limited (Formerly Tennant Minerals NL) (Tennant or the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively the Group), for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

1. Directors

The names of Directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half-year are:

Mr Matthew Driscoll Non-executive Chairman Mr Gino D'Anna Non-executive Director Mr Neville Bassett Non-executive Director Mr Michael Scivolo Non-executive Director

(the Directors or the Board)

Directors have been in office since the start of the half-year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

2. Dividends paid or recommended

There were no dividends paid or recommended during the half-year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: $nil).

3. Operating and financial review

Nature of operations principal activities

The principal activity of the Group during the course of the financial year has been the evaluation of gold and copper projects across a broad range of geographies. All projects are subjected to a rigorous technical, commercial and legal due diligence. Operations review Summary and Highlights:

During the 6 months to 31 December 2021, the Company completed a very successful diamond drilling program at the Bluebird Copper-Gold Prospect on its Barkly project, located approximately 45km east of Tennant Creek in the

Northern Territory (see Figure 5 in "About the Barkly Project").

The program included five diamond drillholes for 1,048m, testing the entire thickness of the high-gradecopper-gold zone at Bluebird, as well as stepping out down-plunge to the southwest to explore for extensions.

All five diamond drillholes have intersected significant intervals of haematite alteration with visible copper mineralisation, including malachite, chalcocite and native copper.

Importantly, the drilling contractors, Titeline Drilling, were able to test the mineralisation beyond previously abandoned hole BBRC019, that finished in 3.9 g/t Au, 4.8% Cu1 after intersecting 15m of mineralisation. The new holes include the following intensely mineralised intersections:

BBDD009 intersected a 50m zone from 165.6m of intense haematite-silica breccia with minor to abundant malachite with chalcocite (copper sulphide), and,

BBDD0010, tested the mineralised zone 20m down plunge from BBDD0009, intersecting over 35m of quartz veining, haematite alteration and copper mineralisation (including native copper) from 190m.

In addition, the final diamond hole in the program, BBDD0011, a step out of over 30m west of any previous intersections, intersected 27m of haematite with malachite, chalcocite and, on closer inspection, native copper. This intersection remains open down-plunge to the southwest as well as up and down dip.

Results were received for the first three holes (BBDD0007, 0008 and 0009) post the end of the Quarter and are summarised under results received post the end of the reporting period below.