Tennant Minerals : More Exceptional Copper Intersections from Bluebird

"These exceptional results from the two step-out holes at Bluebird reinforce our view that we are just seeing the top of this high-gradecopper-gold deposit."

"The new results indicate that the thick and high-grade copper mineralisation continues to the west and is completely open at similar grade to the previously reported 50m intersection of high-grade copper in BBDD0009.

"We look forward to our follow-up drilling program at Bluebird which is set to commence within weeks to test the projected thickest part of the copper gold deposit as well as test the mineralisation down plunge."

"This further drilling will look to scope out this exciting new discovery, that may ultimately rival other deposits historically mined at Tennant Creek, including the Peko deposit, just 20km west of Bluebird, which historically produced 147,000 tonnes of copper grading 4% and 414,000 ounces of gold grading 10 g/t."

Tennant Minerals Limited (ASX: TMS) ("Tennant", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the two step-out holes completed at the Bluebird Prospect ("Bluebird"), located on the 100% owned Barkly Project, 45km east of Tennant Creek township in the Northern Territory (see location, Figure 5).

The two step-out holes are the last of five diamond drillholes in the latest 1,048m drilling program at the Barkly Project1, which aimed to test for extensions of the Bluebird copper-gold discovery - including below previous holes that had stopped in high-grade copper and gold mineralisation.

All five drillholes in the latest program intersected intense hematite alteration with visible copper mineralisation including malachite and/or chalcocite (copper sulphide), as well as native copper in the two deeper step-out holes BBDD0010 and 00110.

Diamond drillhole BBDD0010 tested the mineralised zone ~30m down plunge from the previous intersection in

BBDD0009 (50.0m @ 2.70% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au from 158m incl. 24.0m @ 5.01% Cu, 1.01 g/t Au0), intersecting more than 35m of quartz veining, hematite alteration and copper mineralisation.

BBDD0010 produced the following thick and high-grade copper with gold intersections:

35.5m @ 2.58% Cu and 0.27 g/t Au (0.4% Cu cut-off) from 194.0m, including 18.0m @ 4.74% Cu and 0.50 g/t Au (1.0% Cu cut-off) from 197.0m,

- including 5.0m @ 6.53% Cu and 0.67 g/t Au(3.0% Cu cut-off) from 197.0m, and, - including 5.6m @ 8.06% Cu and 0.84 g/t Au(2.0% Cu cut-off) from 205.0m.

The thick and high-grade copper with gold intersection in BBDD0010 is down dip and to the west of previous hole, BBRC019, which intersected 15m @ 3.46% Cu, 0.61g/t Au from 172m before being abandoned due to in- hole caving in 1m @ 4.80% Cu, 3.95g/t Au (see cross section 448,360mE, Figure 1).

BBDD0010 is interpreted to have tested underneath the thickest part of the shallow-plungingcopper-gold shoot and remains open both up and down dip as well as to the west.

Diamond drillhole BBDD0011 intersected over 27m of hematite alteration with malachite, native-copper and chalcocite mineralisation a further 30m down plunge to the west of BBDD0010 (see longitudinal projection Figure 2) and is the only drillhole that has tested the mineralisation on this section 448,340mE (see Figure 3).

The results from BBDD0011 included the following significant copper with gold intersections:

29.3m @ 1.76% Cu and 0.21 g/t Au (0.4% Cu cut-off) from 195.7m, including 17.2m @ 2.67% Cu and 0.22 g/t Au (1.0% Cu cut-off) from 195.7m,

- including 7.3m @ 5.59% Cu and 0.36 g/t Au, 0.37% Bi(2.0% Cu cut-off) from 195.7m.

The intersection in BBDD0011 is interpreted to be below the central, thickest, part of the plunging copper-gold zone and further drilling is set to commence to test up-dip through the centre of the target (Figures 2 and 3).

