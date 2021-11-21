Tennant Minerals NL : Diamond Drilling Underway at Barkly Copper-Gold Project

Diamond Drilling Underway at Barkly

High-GradeCopper-Gold Project

The diamond drilling program at Tennant Minerals (ASX:TMS) Bluebird high-gradecopper-gold prospect on the Barkly Copper-Gold Project in the Northern Territory is now well underway.

The first new diamond drill hole, BBDD007, is close to target, testing the upper part of the high-gradecopper-gold zone at Bluebird

The program will include seven diamond drillholes for 1,500m, testing the entire thickness of the high-gradecopper-gold zone at Bluebird, as well as stepping out down-plunge to the southwest to explore for extensions

The drilling will follow up previous, very high-grade, copper and gold drilling intersections from the Bluebird Prospect, including:

BBRC019: 15m @ 3.46% Cu, 0.61g/t Au incl 3m @ 4.24% Cu, 1.76 g/t1

BBDD0004: 16m @ 3.02% Cu, 0.65g/t Au incl 4m @ 6.49% Cu, 0.74g/t Au3 BBDD-2: 20m at 8.17g/t Au, 0.61% Cu incl 4m at 37.9g/t Au, 0.66% Cu2

Diamond drilling is utilising double-shift operations in order to ensure completion of the drilling program prior to Christmas

Tennant Minerals Limited (ASX:TMS) is pleased to advise that diamond drilling at the Bluebird high-gradecopper-gold prospect, at the Company's 100%-owned Barkly Project in the Northern Territory (Figures 1 and 2), is now well underway.

The first diamond-drillhole in the program, BBDD007, is approaching the target, which is in the upper part of the high-gradecopper-gold zone at the Bluebird Prospect.

This seven hole, 1,500m, diamond drilling program will initially focus on the area of identified high-gradecopper-gold mineralisation and will ensure that the high- grade zone is fully tested, including below the previous intersection in BBRC019 that ended in 1m @ 3.9g/t Au and 4.8% Cu at end of hole (see Figure 3). In addition, drilling will test for down plunge extensions of this very high-grade zone to the southwest and at depth.

Tennant Minerals Chairman, Mr Matthew Driscoll, commented:

"It's very exciting to get drilling underway at the Bluebird high-gradecopper-gold prospect and we can now look forward to generating positive news flow as we test this high-grade zone across its entire thickness and explore for extensions at depth.

"The Company is well funded to pursue an aggressive exploration strategy at Barkly, with numerous other targets within a 5km corridor to be worked-up by our exploration team for drill-testing."