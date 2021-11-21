Tennant Minerals NL : Diamond Drilling Underway at Barkly Copper-Gold Project

BLINAonlyMINERALS NL ASX ANNOUNCEMENT TENNANT MINERALS
22 November 2021
Diamond Drilling Underway at Barkly
High-GradeCopper-Gold Project
The diamond drilling program at Tennant Minerals (ASX:TMS) Bluebird high-gradecopper-gold prospect on the Barkly Copper-Gold Project in the Northern Territory is now well underway.
The first new diamond drill hole, BBDD007, is close to target, testing the upper part of the high-gradecopper-gold zone at Bluebird
The program will include seven diamond drillholes for 1,500m, testing the entire thickness of the high-gradecopper-gold zone at Bluebird, as well as stepping out down-plunge to the southwest to explore for extensions
The drilling will follow up previous, very high-grade, copper and gold drilling intersections from the Bluebird Prospect, including:
BBRC019: 15m @ 3.46% Cu, 0.61g/t Au incl 3m @ 4.24% Cu, 1.76 g/t1
BBDD0004: 16m @ 3.02% Cu, 0.65g/t Au incl 4m @ 6.49% Cu, 0.74g/t Au3 BBDD-2: 20m at 8.17g/t Au, 0.61% Cu incl 4m at 37.9g/t Au, 0.66% Cu2
Diamond drilling is utilising double-shift operations in order to ensure completion of the drilling program prior to Christmas
Tennant Minerals Limited (ASX:TMS) is pleased to advise that diamond drilling at the Bluebird high-gradecopper-gold prospect, at the Company's 100%-owned Barkly Project in the Northern Territory (Figures 1 and 2), is now well underway.
The first diamond-drillhole in the program, BBDD007, is approaching the target, which is in the upper part of the high-gradecopper-gold zone at the Bluebird Prospect.
This seven hole, 1,500m, diamond drilling program will initially focus on the area of identified high-gradecopper-gold mineralisation and will ensure that the high- grade zone is fully tested, including below the previous intersection in BBRC019 that ended in 1m @ 3.9g/t Au and 4.8% Cu at end of hole (see Figure 3). In addition, drilling will test for down plunge extensions of this very high-grade zone to the southwest and at depth.
Tennant Minerals Chairman, Mr Matthew Driscoll, commented:
"It's very exciting to get drilling underway at the Bluebird high-gradecopper-gold prospect and we can now look forward to generating positive news flow as we test this high-grade zone across its entire thickness and explore for extensions at depth.
"The Company is well funded to pursue an aggressive exploration strategy at Barkly, with numerous other targets within a 5km corridor to be worked-up by our exploration team for drill-testing."
ABOUT THE BARKLY PROJECT, BLUEBIRD PROSPECT, DRILLING PROGRAM The Barkly Copper-Gold Project ("Barkly" or
"the Project") is located approximately 45km ast of the town of Tennant Creek and comprises two Exploration Licences, EL 28620 (Barkly Project) and EL 30701 (Babbler Project)
(Figure 1).
The Barkly-Babbler Project is considered highly prospective for magnetite hosted copper-goldFormineralisation, similar to other major deposits f und elsewhere in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field, such as the Peko deposit (Figure 1), only 20km to the west of the Barkly project, that produced 147,000 tonnes of 4% Cu and 414Koz
at 10 g/t Au between 1934 and 1981.
The Company's initial focus is the Bluebird Prospect, where previous drilling intersected high-gradecopper-gold mineralisation, at relatively shallow depth.
Figure 1: Barkly Project location plan
BBDD0004:
BBRC0012: BBDD-2: BBRC-5:BBRC0013:
16m at 3.02% Cu, 0.65g/t Au from 139m, incl. 4m at 6.49% Cu, 0.74g/t Au3 31m at 2.48% Cu, 0.21g/t Au from 116m incl. 12m at 4.41% Cu, 0.23g/t Au3 20m at 8.17g/t Au, 0.61% Cu from 157m incl. 4m at 37.9g/t Au, 0.66% Cu2 25m at 1.90% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au from 62m incl. 4m at 8.99% Cu, 1.06g/t Au2 14m at 1.31% Cu, 0.54g/t Au from 162m incl. 1m at 3.91% Cu, 0.78g/t Au3
20m @ 1.67% Cu, 1.79g/t Au from 156m, including 10m @ 2.32% Cu, 2.87 g/t Au1
15m @ 3.46% Cu, 0.61g/t Au from 172m, including 4m @ 6.28% Cu, 0.24g/t Au from 175m, and 1m @ 4.80% Cu, 3.95g/t Au from 186 (finishing in mineralisation, Figure 3)1
The new diamond drilling program at the Bluebird Prospect (see plan, Figure 2) will comprise seven (7) diamond drillholes for a total of up to 1,500m of drilling. The program is designed to core the entire thickness of the high-gradecopper-gold mineralisation, as well as test the down-dip / plunge extensions of the zone (see cross section, Figure 3).
The drilling will follow up previous high-grade drilling intersections from the November 2020 RC drilling program1, when the Company undertook an initial exploration drilling campaign at the Barkly Copper Gold Project comprising
seven (7) drill holes for a total of approximately 1,170m. Significant intersections from the 2020 program included:
BBRC0015
BBRC0019
The 2020 RC holes were drilled to in-fill and extend previous RC and diamond drilling completed in 20143, that intersected high-gradecopper-gold mineralisation within an ironstone unit on a west-northwest trending, steeply south dipping, fault zone and produced several very high-grade intersections, including:
Significantly, drill hole BBRC00191, drilled below BBRC013, which was previously the deepest and most westerly hole drilled at Bluebird3, intersected strongly hematite altered siltstone and ironstone from 172m to 187m but was abandoned at that depth due to in-hole caving. The hole ended in high-grade copper-gold mineralisation, with the last metre assaying 3.9 g/t Au and 4.81% Cu. The current program will test immediately below this intersection and
gain important structural information across the footwall contact of the mineralised zone (see Figure 3).
Figure 2: Gravity ridge with Bluebird Prospect and magnetic targets
Figure 3: Bluebird cross-section 448360E with previous intersections and proposed drillhole
BARKLY PROJECT REGIONAL SETTING AND PROSPECTIVITY
The Bluebird Prospect is located at the centre of a prominent gravity trend and coincident aeromagnetic anomaly along an interpreted west-north-west trending fault corridor (see Figure 2). The "Bluebird Corridor" has been mapped for over 5km strike length and Bluebird is one of several coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies within this corridor. Previous drilling along strike from Bluebird has been limited to only shallow reconnaissance style and is unlikely to have penetrated a strongly leached zone that lies above the mineralisation identified at Bluebird. The historical Perseverance Mine is offset from the corridor but is associated with a discrete gravity - magnetic feature,
that also remains un-tested at depth.
At the surface the Bluebird prospect is marked by an ironstone unit, that forms a low hill with several shallow workings. The ironstone has only low levels of gold and copper due to strong leaching that extends to a depth of over 100m. Previous drilling in 20143 and 20201 intersected high copper and gold values associated with a supergene enriched zone at approximately 120-150m vertical depth. Based on the drilling results to date, mineralisation has been identified from 50m to at least 150m vertical depth from surface and over a strike length of more than 150m, remaining open at depth and along strike to the west.
The Barkly Project is located at the eastern end of the Tennant Creek Copper-GoldField within the Central Tennant Creek Block, where the oldest rocks are the Proterozoic metasedimentary rocks of the Warramunga Formation. The Warramunga Formation hosts the major iron oxide-copper- gold deposits (IOCG) and historically Tennant Creek IOCG- style mineralised systems have produced extremely high grades and supported highly profitable mines (Figure 4).
The copper-gold mineralisation at the Bluebird Prospect is hosted by an east west striking, steeply south dipping, ironstone body. The ironstone body is interpreted to be controlled by a major east-west structure associated with a
regional scale gravity anomaly and a discrete magnetic feature (Figure 2).
Copper, gold and bismuth mineralisation at Tennant Creek is often associated with east-west striking ironstone bodies within west-northwest striking fault corridors, where they are intersected by north-east trending structures.
Major, high-grade,copper-gold deposits are located within 20km to the west of the Barkly Project and include the Peko deposit, that produced 147,000 tonnes of 4% Cu and 414Koz at 10 g/t Au between 1934 and 1981 and the Nobles Nob deposit that produced 1.1Moz of gold historically (see Figure 4 below).
Figure 4: Geology of the Tennant Creek region showing major copper-gold deposits, occurrences and the Barkly Project
EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR BLUEBIRD
The Company's primary objective is to complete further drilling to extend and define the high-gradecopper-gold mineralisation identified at the Bluebird Prospect. Bluebird is currently the highest priority and most advanced prospect within the Barkly Project area; however, further exploration is also planned along the 5km Bluebird Corridor to test other highly prospective magnetic-gravity anomalies that have not been drilled at depth.
This current phase of drilling at Bluebird will aim to extend the copper-gold mineralisation to the west, and at depth, as well as define the high-grade zone so that Mineral Resources may be estimated.
The ultimate objective of the Company is to build a high-gradecopper-gold resource base at the Barkly Project and advance the Barkly Project towards mine development.
