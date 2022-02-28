Log in
TENNECO INC.

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MTOR, TEN, DWIN, PBLA

02/28/2022 | 09:31am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)'s sale to Cummins Inc. for $36.50 per share in cash. If you are a Meritor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)'s sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 per share. If you are a Tenneco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN)'s merger with FOXO Technologies Inc. If you are a Delwinds Insurance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)'s merger with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are a Panbela shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mtor-ten-dwin-pbla-301491147.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
