Solid performance in a challenging supply chain environment - Form 8-K 11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Solid performance in a challenging supply chain environment LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, including the following: • Tenneco posted higher third quarter total revenue of $4.3 billion, up 2% versus prior year. Value-add revenue for the third quarter 2021 was $3.3 billion, 2% lower year-over-year excluding favorable currency impact of $53 million. Tenneco's revenue performance in the quarter strongly outpaced industry light vehicle production, which declined 20% versus last year, driven by our diversified end market mix. • The Company reported net earnings for the third quarter 2021 of $15 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with a net loss in prior year of $499 million, or $(6.12) per diluted share. • Third quarter EBIT* was $125 million versus $236 million in the prior year, and EBIT as a percent of revenue decreased 260 basis points to 2.9% versus 5.5% in the prior year. • Adjusted EBITDA** was $279 million, versus $388 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue was 8.5%, versus 11.8% last year. The year-over-year margin decline was attributable to temporary cost actions in 2020 that were not repeated this year and net material cost inflation due to timing of recoveries. Volume related inefficiencies caused by the continued semiconductor shortage were more than offset by Accelerate+ structural cost improvements. • Third quarter operating cash flow was a use of $48 million primarily due to higher inventory levels resulting from volatile production schedules, and year to date free cash flow for debt service was roughly neutral. Higher LTM earnings resulted in a 1.1x improvement in the Company's net leverage ratio*** compared to December 31, 2020. "Our third quarter results demonstrate the scale and diversification in our regions and markets served and our ability to actively manage costs. Actions taken during the quarter helped mitigate the effects of the volatile light vehicle production environment driven by the semiconductor shortage along with inflationary pressures and other pandemic-related challenges," said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco's chief executive officer. "We appreciate the ongoing efforts of our global team members who remain focused on business-critical priorities during these extraordinary times." Outlook For 2021, Tenneco has updated its full year guidance ranges. FY2021 Current Outlook FY2021 Prior Outlook Revenue $17.75 - 17.85B Revenue $18.3 -18.6B Value-Add Revenue $13.55 - 13.65B Value-Add Revenue $13.8 -14.1B Adjusted EBITDA** $1.25 - 1.28B Adjusted EBITDA** $1.36 -1.44B Net Debt (1) ~$4.3B Net Debt (1) <$4.2B (1) Total debt net of total cash balances "Building upon our Accelerate+ structural cost savings program, we are initiating additional cost reduction actions to better flex our capacity to align with the current market conditions, which we expect will carry into 2022," added Kesseler. "Tenneco's mid and long-term prospects remain strong as we continue our disciplined focus on cost reduction, cash generation and investment in our strategic growth drivers. We are well positioned to benefit from the eventual recovery of light vehicle production volumes." * EBIT: Earnings before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. ** Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, and depreciation and amortization. *** Net leverage ratio: Ratio of debt net of total cash balances to adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests. Earnings Conference Call Details The Company will host a webcast conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter 2021, as well as to provide other information regarding the company's outlook. A live "listen only" webcast and presentation materials will be available on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.tenneco.com . An archive of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call for one year. Telephone participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161052/ee7271b14c Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in, using the passcode "Tenneco Inc." PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-833-366-1121 PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-6733 Attachment 1 Statements of Income (Loss) - 3 months Statements of Income (Loss) - 9 months Balance Sheets Statements of Cash Flows - 3 Months Statements of Cash Flows - 9 Months Attachment 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures - 3 Months Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures - 9 Months Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures - 3 and 9 Months Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures - 3 and 9 Months Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Debt Net of Total Cash/Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures - Original Equipment, Original Equipment Service and Aftermarket Revenue - 3 and 9 Months About Tenneco Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more. Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com , a channel of distribution. About Guidance Revenue estimates and other forecasted information in this release are based on OE manufacturers' programs that have been formally awarded to the company; programs where Tenneco is highly confident that it will be awarded business based on informal customer indications consistent with past practices; and Tenneco's status as supplier for the existing program and its relationship with the customer. This information is also based on anticipated vehicle production levels and pricing, including precious metals pricing and the impact of material cost changes. Unless otherwise indicated, our methodology does not attempt to forecast currency fluctuations, and accordingly, reflects constant currency. Certain elements of the restructuring and related expenses, legal settlements, substrate pricing, and other unusual charges we incur from time to time cannot be forecasted accurately. In this respect, we are not able to forecast corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts on account of these factors and other factors not in our control. Safe Harbor This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "will," "would," "could," "expect," "anticipate," and similar expressions (and variations thereof), identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company (including its subsidiaries). Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements include: general economic, business, market and social conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of inflationary pressures on materials, labor and other costs of doing business; our ability (or inability) to successfully execute cost reduction, performance improvement and other plans, including our plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our previously announced accelerated performance improvement plan ("Accelerate"), and to realize the anticipated benefits from these plans; disasters, local and global public health emergencies or other catastrophic events, where we or our customers do business, and any resultant disruptions; supply chain disruptions, including constraints on steel and semiconductors and resulting increases in costs, impacting our company, our customers or the automotive industry; changes in capital availability or costs, including increases in our cost of borrowing (i.e., interest rate increases), the amount of our debt, our ability to access capital markets at favorable rates, and the credit ratings of our debt and our financial flexibility to respond to COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to comply with the covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness and otherwise have sufficient liquidity through the COVID-19 pandemic; our working capital requirements; our ability to source and procure needed materials, components and other products, and services (including the services of employees) in accordance with customer demand and at competitive prices; the cost and outcome of existing and any future claims, legal proceedings or investigations; changes in consumer demand for our OE products or aftermarket products, prices and our ability to have our products included on top selling vehicles, including any shifts in consumer preferences; the continued evolution of the automotive industry towards car and ride sharing and autonomous vehicles; to the announced plans, in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, of governments and vehicle manufacturers to limit production of diesel and gasoline powered vehicles in various national and local jurisdictions globally; the cyclical nature of the global vehicle industry, including the performance of the global aftermarket sector and the impact of vehicle parts' longer product lives; changes in automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers' production rates and their actual and forecasted requirements for our products, due to difficult economic conditions and/or regulatory or legal changes affecting internal combustion engines and/or aftermarket products; our dependence on certain large customers, including the loss of any of our large OE manufacturer customers (on whom we depend for a substantial portion of our revenues), or the loss of market shares by these customers if we are unable to achieve increased sales to other OE-customers or any change in customer demand due to delays in the adoption or enforcement of worldwide emissions regulations; the overall highly competitive nature of the automotive and commercial vehicle parts industries, and any resultant inability to realize the sales represented by our awarded book of business (which is based on anticipated pricing and volumes over the life of the applicable program); risks inherent in operating a multi-national company; damage to the reputation of one or more of our leading brands; industry-wide strikes, labor disruptions at our facilities or any labor or other economic disruptions at any of our significant customers or suppliers or any of our customers' other suppliers, including increased costs associated with strikes or labor or other economic disruptions; changes in distribution channels or competitive conditions in the markets and countries where we operate; customer acceptance of new products; our ability to successfully integrate, and benefit from, any acquisitions that we complete; the potential impairment in the carrying value of our long-lived assets, goodwill, and other intangible assets or the inability to fully realize our deferred tax assets; increases in the costs of raw materials or components, including our ability to successfully reduce the impact of any such cost increases through materials substitutions, cost reduction initiatives, customer recovery and other methods; the impact of the extensive, increasing, and changing laws and regulations to which we are subject, including environmental laws and regulations, which may result in our incurrence of environmental liabilities in excess of the amount reserved or increased costs or loss of revenues relating to products subject to changing regulation; and the timing and occurrence (or non-occurrence) of other transactions, events and circumstances which may be beyond our control. In addition, statements regarding the Company's ongoing review of strategic alternatives, including a potential separation of the Company into a powertrain technology company and an aftermarket and ride performance company, constitute forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements include (in addition to the risks set forth above): the ability to identify and consummate strategic alternatives that yield additional value for shareholders; the timing, benefits and outcome of the Company's strategic review process; the structure, terms and specific risk and uncertainties associated with any potential strategic alternative; potential disruptions in our business and stock price as a result of our exploration, review and pursuit of any strategic alternatives; the possibility that the Company may not complete a separation of the aftermarket and ride performance business from the powertrain technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a separation on the timeline contemplated or at all); the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the potential diversion of management's attention resulting from a separation or other strategic alternative; the risk the combined company and each separate company following a separation will underperform relative to our expectations; the ongoing transaction costs and risk that we may incur greater costs following a separation of the business or other strategic alternative; and the risk a separation is determined to be a taxable transaction. The risks included here are not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is, and will be, detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021. Investor inquiries: Linae Golla 847-482-5162 lgolla@tenneco.com Rich Kwas 248-849-1340 rich.kwas@tenneco.com Media inquiries: Bill Dawson 847-482-5807 bdawson@tenneco.com ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020* Net sales and operating revenues: Motorparts $ 769 $ 730 Performance Solutions 686 679 Clean Air - Value-add revenues 897 958 Clean Air - Substrate sales 1,039 961 Powertrain 941 928 Total net sales and operating revenues 4,332 4,256 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 3,776 3,610 Selling, general, and administrative 240 214 Depreciation and amortization 147 151 Engineering, research, and development 71 67 Restructuring charges, net and asset impairments (4 ) 17 Total costs and expenses 4,230 4,059 Other income (expense): Non-service pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits 4 18 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax 10 9 Other income (expense), net 9 12 23 39 Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests 125 236 Interest expense (66 ) (68 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 59 168 Income tax (expense) benefit (34 ) (648 ) Net income (loss) 25 (480 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 10 19 Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 15 $ (499 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ (6.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 82.3 81.5 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ (6.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 84.1 81.5 * Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments. ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020* Net sales and operating revenues: Motorparts $ 2,282 $ 1,995 Performance Solutions 2,188 1,726 Clean Air - Value-add revenues 2,876 2,320 Clean Air - Substrate sales 3,208 2,284 Powertrain 3,092 2,404 Total net sales and operating revenues 13,646 10,729 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 11,810 9,447 Selling, general, and administrative 764 658 Depreciation and amortization 447 481 Engineering, research, and development 216 199 Restructuring charges, net and asset impairments 48 622 Goodwill and intangible impairment charges - 383 Total costs and expenses 13,285 11,790 Other income (expense): Non-service pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits 10 20 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax 47 26 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 8 - Other income (expense), net 30 31 95 77 Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests 456 (984 ) Interest expense (205 ) (209 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 251 (1,193 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (122 ) (453 ) Net income (loss) 129 (1,646 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 59 42 Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 70 $ (1,688 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.85 $ (20.75 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 82.2 81.3 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.83 $ (20.75 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 83.5 81.3 * Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments. ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in millions) September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 589 $ 798 Restricted cash 6 5 Receivables, net 2,585 (a) 2,528 (a) Inventories 1,893 1,743 Prepayments and other current assets 744 619 Property, plant, and equipment, net 2,885 3,057 Other noncurrent assets 2,914 3,102 Total assets $ 11,616 $ 11,852 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Short-term debt, including current maturities of long-term debt $ 78 $ 162 Accounts payable 2,877 2,917 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 408 365 Accrued income taxes 65 54 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,188 1,188 Long-term debt 5,050 (b) 5,171 (b) Deferred income taxes 92 89 Pension and postretirement benefits 1,028 1,101 Deferred credits and other liabilities 496 546 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 111 78 Total Tenneco Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit) (90 ) (119 ) Noncontrolling interests 313 300 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 11,616 $ 11,852 September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 (a) Accounts receivable net of: Accounts receivable outstanding and derecognized $ 981 $ 956 (b) Long-term debt composed of: Revolver Borrowings $ - $ - LIBOR plus 1.75% Term Loan A due 2019 through 2023(1) 1,428 1,520 LIBOR plus 3.00% Term Loan B due 2019 through 2025 1,607 1,612 $225 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 223 223 $500 million of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 495 494 €300 million of Euribor plus 4.875% Euro Floating Rate Notes due 2024(2) - 370 €350 million of 5.000% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2024(2) - 445 $500 million of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 490 489 $800 million of 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2029(3) 787 - Other debt, primarily foreign instruments 25 23 5,055 5,176 Less: maturities classified as current 5 5 Total long-term debt $ 5,050 $ 5,171 (1) The interest rate on Term Loan A at December 31, 2020 was LIBOR plus 2.50%. (2) The Company satisfied and discharged all of its 4.875% Euro Floating Rate Notes due 2024 and 5.000% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 on March 17, 2021. (3) On March 17, 2021, the Company issued $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior secured notes due April 15, 2029. ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 25 $ (480 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 147 151 Deferred income taxes (4 ) 544 Stock-based compensation 9 4 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid (20 ) (11 ) Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans (11 ) (23 ) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (10 ) (9 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other 15 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 30 (603 ) Inventories (1 ) 11 Payables and accrued expenses (238 ) 782 Accrued interest and accrued income taxes (10 ) 40 Other assets and liabilities 20 78 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (48 ) 486 Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of assets 27 3 Net proceeds from sale of business - 3 Proceeds from sale of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 3 - Cash payments for property, plant, and equipment (101 ) (96 ) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 102 85 Other - 2 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities 31 (3 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from term loans and notes (2 ) 47 Repayments of term loans and notes (72 ) (63 ) Debt issuance costs of long-term debt (1 ) - Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 1,896 31 Payments on revolving lines of credit (1,903 ) (1,111 ) Net increase (decrease) in bank overdrafts - (50 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (4 ) (16 ) Other (5 ) 11 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (91 ) (1,151 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (16 ) 18 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (124 ) (650 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 719 1,371 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 595 $ 721 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 62 $ 65 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 42 $ 39 Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 9 $ 7 Non-cash inventory charge due to aftermarket product line exit $ - $ (9 ) Non-cash Investing Activities Period end balance of accounts payable for property, plant, and equipment $ 73 $ 79 Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period $ 102 $ 102 ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 129 $ (1,646 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used) provided by operating activities: Goodwill and intangible impairment charges - 383 Depreciation and amortization 447 481 Deferred income taxes 8 302 Stock-based compensation 18 13 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid (17 ) 529 Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans (22 ) (49 ) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (47 ) (26 ) Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates 58 18 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other 8 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (451 ) (429 ) Inventories (194 ) 303 Payables and accrued expenses 11 242 Accrued interest and accrued income taxes 24 23 Other assets and liabilities 3 10 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (25 ) 155 Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of assets 39 8 Net proceeds from sale of business 1 3 Proceeds from sale of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 6 - Cash payments for property, plant, and equipment (286 ) (308 ) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 356 176 Other - 3 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities 116 (118 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from term loans and notes 836 143 Repayments and extinguishment costs of term loans and notes (1,011 ) (196 ) Debt issuance costs of long-term debt (13 ) (16 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 4,772 4,852 Payments on revolving lines of credit (4,774 ) (4,647 ) Issuance (repurchase) of common shares (2 ) (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in bank overdrafts - 9 Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (12 ) (18 ) Collections (payments) on securitization programs, net and other (76 ) 10 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (280 ) 136 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19 ) (18 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (208 ) 155 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 803 566 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 595 $ 721 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 162 $ 188 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 104 $ 114 Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 35 $ 61 Non-cash inventory charge due to aftermarket product line exit $ 44 $ 73 Non-cash Investing Activities Period end balance of accounts payable for property, plant, and equipment $ 73 $ 79 Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period $ 368 $ 197 Reduction in assets from redeemable noncontrolling interest transaction with owner $ - $ 53 ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Net

income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc. Per

Share Net income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Income

tax

(expense)

benefit EBIT EBITDA

(3) Net

income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc. Per

Share Net income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Income

tax

(expense)

benefit EBIT EBITDA

(3) Earnings (Loss) Measures $ 15 $0.17 $ 10 $ (34 ) $ 125 $ 272 $ (499 ) $ (6.12 ) $ 19 $ (648 ) $ 236 $ 387 Adjustments: Restructuring and related expenses (5) - - - - - - 23 0.28 - (2 ) 25 24 Anti-dumping duty charge (6) 3 0.03 - - 3 3 - - - - - - Asset impairments (7) 1 0.01 - - 1 1 3 0.04 - - 3 3 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (8) 2 0.03 - - 2 2 4 0.06 - - 4 4 Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate 1 0.01 - - 1 1 - - - - - - Inventory write-down (9) - - - - - - (9 ) (0.12 ) - - (9 ) (9 ) OPEB curtailment (10) - - - - - - (21 ) (0.26 ) - - (21 ) (21 ) Net tax adjustments (11) (7 ) (0.08 ) - (7 ) - - 526 6.45 - 526 - - Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and EBITDA (4) $ 15 $0.17 $ 10 $ (41 ) $ 132 $ 279 $ 27 $ 0.33 $ 19 $ (124 ) $ 238 $ 388 Q3 2021 Global Segments Motorparts Performance

Solutions Clean

Air Powertrain Total Corporate Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 15 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 10 Net income (loss) 25 Income tax (expense) benefit (34 ) Interest expense (66 ) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 125 Depreciation and amortization 147 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 111 $ 42 $ 138 $ 71 $ 362 $ (90 ) $ 272 Restructuring and related expenses (5) - (5 ) (1 ) 3 (3 ) 3 - Anti-dumping duty charge (6) 3 - - - 3 - 3 Asset impairments (7) 1 - - - 1 - 1 Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate - 1 - - 1 - 1 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (8) - - - - - 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 115 $ 38 $ 137 $ 74 $ 364 $ (85 ) $ 279 Q3 2020* Global Segments Motorparts Performance

Solutions Clean Air Powertrain Total Corporate Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ (499 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 19 Net income (loss) (480 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (648 ) Interest expense (68 ) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 236 Depreciation and amortization 151 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 138 $ 46 $ 149 $ 88 $ 421 $ (34 ) $ 387 Restructuring and related expenses (5) (1 ) 11 1 13 24 - 24 Asset impairments (7) 3 - - - 3 - 3 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (8) - (2 ) (1 ) - (3 ) 7 4 Inventory write-down (9) (9 ) - - - (9 ) - (9 ) OPEB curtailment (10) - - - - - (21 ) (21 ) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 131 $ 55 $ 149 $ 101 $ 436 $ (48 ) $ 388 * Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments. (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period. (3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation. (4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period. (5) Q3 2020 includes $1 million of depreciation related to restructuring and related expenses. (6) Anti-dumping duty charges. (7) Asset impairment charges. (8) Amounts in Q3 2020 included costs related to acquisitions and expected separation. (9) Non-cash charge to write-down inventory to its net realizable value. (10) OPEB curtailment as a result of an amended union agreement that eliminates healthcare benefits for future retirees. (11) Q3 2020 includes non-cash tax valuation allowance charge of $523 million. ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2020 YTD Net

income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc. Per

Share Net income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Income

tax

(expense)

benefit EBIT EBITDA

(3) Net

income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc. Per

Share Net income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Income

tax

(expense)

benefit EBIT EBITDA

(3) Earnings (Loss) Measures $ 70 $ 0.83 $ 59 $ (122 ) $ 456 $ 903 $ (1,688 ) $ (20.75 ) $ 42 $ (453 ) $ (984 ) $ (503 ) Adjustments: Restructuring and related expenses (5) 57 0.68 - (5 ) 62 59 136 1.66 - (35 ) 171 163 Anti-dumping duty charge (6) 3 0.03 - - 3 3 - - - - - - Inventory write-down (7) 44 0.53 - - 44 44 54 0.66 - (19 ) 73 73 Asset impairments (8) 5 0.05 - 1 4 4 396 4.87 7 (100 ) 503 503 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (9) 15 0.18 - - 15 15 29 0.37 - (8 ) 37 37 OPEB curtailment (10) - - - - - - (21 ) (0.26 ) - - (21 ) (21 ) Goodwill and intangible impairment charges (11) - - - - - - 366 4.51 5 (12 ) 383 383 Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate 2 0.03 - - 2 2 - - - - - - Loss on sale of business - 0.01 - (1 ) 1 1 - - - - - - Gain on debt extinguishment (8 ) (0.10 ) - - (8 ) (8 ) - - - - - - Noncontrolling interests adjustments (12) - - - - - - 11 0.14 (11 ) - - - Net tax adjustments (13) (14 ) (0.16 ) - (14 ) - - 543 6.67 - 543 - - Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and

EBITDA (4) $ 174 $ 2.08 $ 59 $ (141 ) $ 579 $ 1,023 $ (174 ) $ (2.13 ) $ 43 $ (84 ) $ 162 $ 635 Q3 2021 YTD Global Segments Motorparts Performance

Solutions Clean Air Powertrain Total Corporate Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 70 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 59 Net income (loss) 129 Income tax (expense) benefit (122 ) Interest expense (205 ) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 456 Depreciation and amortization 447 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 280 $ 117 $ 430 $ 280 $ 1,107 $ (204 ) $ 903 Restructuring and related expenses (5) 8 8 10 22 48 11 59 Anti-dumping duty charge (6) 3 - - - 3 - 3 Inventory write-down (7) 44 - - - 44 - 44 Loss on sale of business 1 - - - 1 - 1 Asset impairments (8) 2 - - - 2 2 4 Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate - 2 - - 2 - 2 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (9) - - - - - 15 15 Gain on debt extinguishment - - - - (8 ) (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 338 $ 127 $ 440 $ 302 $ 1,207 $ (184 ) $ 1,023 Q3 2020 YTD* Global Segments Motorparts Performance

Solutions Clean Air Powertrain Total Corporate Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ (1,688 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 42 Net income (loss) (1,646 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (453 ) Interest expense (209 ) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests (984 ) Depreciation and amortization 481 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 46 $ (691 ) $ 265 $ 46 $ (334 ) $ (169 ) $ (503 ) Restructuring and related expenses (5) 19 65 23 50 157 6 163 Inventory write-down (7) 73 - - - 73 - 73 Asset impairments (8) 27 455 - 4 486 17 503 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (9) - (2 ) 3 - 1 36 37 OPEB curtailment (10) - - - - - (21 ) (21 ) Goodwill and intangible impairment charges (11) 110 232 - 41 383 - 383 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 275 $ 59 $ 291 $ 141 $ 766 $ (131 ) $ 635 * Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments. (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period. (3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation. (4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period. (5) Q3 YTD 2021 and Q3 YTD 2020 includes $3 million and $7 million of accelerated depreciation related to plant closures, respectively. Q3 YTD 2020 also includes $1 million depreciation related to restructuring and related expenses. (6) Anti-dumping duty charges. (7) Non-cash charge to write-down inventory in the Motorparts segment in connection with its initiative to rationalize its supply chain and distribution network. (8) Asset impairment charges. (9) Amounts in Q3 YTD 2020 included costs related to acquisitions and expected separation. (10) OPEB curtailment as a result of an amended union agreement that eliminates healthcare benefits for future retirees. (11) Non-cash asset impairment charge related to goodwill and intangibles. (12) Amount in Q3 YTD 2020 relates to adjustments made to mark certain redeemable noncontrolling interests to their redemption values. (13) Q3 YTD 2020 includes non-cash tax valuation allowance charge of $523 million. ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO NON-GAAP REVENUE AND EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except percents) Q3 2021 Global Segments Motorparts Performance

Solutions Clean Air Powertrain Total Corporate Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 769 $ 686 $ 1,936 $ 941 $ 4,332 $ - $ 4,332 Less: Substrate sales - - 1,039 - 1,039 - 1,039 Value-add revenues $ 769 $ 686 $ 897 $ 941 $ 3,293 $ - $ 3,293 EBITDA $ 111 $ 42 $ 138 $ 71 $ 362 $ (90 ) $ 272 EBITDA as a % of revenue 14.4 % 6.1 % 7.1 % 7.5 % 8.4 % 6.3 % EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 14.4 % 6.1 % 15.4 % 7.5 % 11.0 % 8.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 115 $ 38 $ 137 $ 74 $ 364 $ (85 ) $ 279 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 15.0 % 5.5 % 7.1 % 7.9 % 8.4 % 6.4 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 15.0 % 5.5 % 15.3 % 7.9 % 11.1 % 8.5 % Q3 2020 Global Segments Motorparts Performance

Solutions Clean Air Powertrain Total Corporate Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 730 $ 679 $ 1,919 $ 928 $ 4,256 $ - $ 4,256 Less: Substrate sales - - 961 - 961 - 961 Value-add revenues $ 730 $ 679 $ 958 $ 928 $ 3,295 $ - $ 3,295 EBITDA $ 138 $ 46 $ 149 $ 88 $ 421 $ (34 ) $ 387 EBITDA as a % of revenue 18.9 % 6.8 % 7.8 % 9.5 % 9.9 % 9.1 % EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 18.9 % 6.8 % 15.6 % 9.5 % 12.8 % 11.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 131 $ 55 $ 149 $ 101 $ 436 $ (48 ) $ 388 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 17.9 % 8.1 % 7.8 % 10.9 % 10.2 % 9.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 17.9 % 8.1 % 15.6 % 10.9 % 13.2 % 11.8 % Q3 2021 YTD Global Segments Motorparts Performance

Solutions Clean Air Powertrain Total Corporate Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,282 $ 2,188 $ 6,084 $ 3,092 $ 13,646 $ - $ 13,646 Less: Substrate sales - - 3,208 - 3,208 - 3,208 Value-add revenues $ 2,282 $ 2,188 $ 2,876 $ 3,092 $ 10,438 $ - $ 10,438 EBITDA $ 280 $ 117 $ 430 $ 280 $ 1,107 $ (204) $ 903 EBITDA as a % of revenue 12.3 % 5.3% 7.1% 9.1% 8.1% 6.6% EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 12.3 % 5.3% 15.0% 9.1% 10.6% 8.7% Adjusted EBITDA $ 338 $ 127 $ 440 $ 302 $ 1,207 $ (184) $ 1,023 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 14.8 % 5.8% 7.2% 9.8% 8.8% 7.5% Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 14.8 % 5.8% 15.3% 9.8% 11.6% 9.8% Q3 2020 YTD Global Segments Motorparts Performance

Solutions Clean Air Powertrain Total Corporate Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 1,995 $ 1,726 $ 4,604 $ 2,404 $ 10,729 $ - $ 10,729 Less: Substrate sales - - 2,284 - 2,284 - 2,284 Value-add revenues $ 1,995 $ 1,726 $ 2,320 $ 2,404 $ 8,445 $ - $ 8,445 EBITDA $ 46 $ (691) $ 265 $ 46 $ (334) $ (169) $ (503) EBITDA as a % of revenue 2.3 % (40.0)% 5.8% 1.9% (3.1)% (4.7)% EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 2.3 % (40.0)% 11.4% 1.9% (4.0)% (6.0)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 275 $ 59 $ 291 $ 141 $ 766 $ (131) $ 635 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 13.8 % 3.4% 6.3% 5.9% 7.1% 5.9% Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 13.8 % 3.4% 12.5% 5.9% 9.1% 7.5% (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of both total revenues and value-add revenues. Substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Further, presenting EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue assists investors in evaluating the company's operational performance without the impact of such substrate sales. See prior pages for a discussion of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except percents) Q3 2020 Value-

add Revenues Currency Volume, Mix

and Other Q3 2021 Value-

add Revenues % Change increase (decrease) excluding currency Motorparts $ 730 $ 8 $ 31 $ 769 4.2 % Performance Solutions 679 14 (7 ) 686 (1.0)% Clean Air 958 16 (77 ) 897 (8.0)% Powertrain 928 15 (2 ) 941 (0.2)% Total Tenneco Inc. $ 3,295 $ 53 $ (55 ) $ 3,293 (1.7)% Q3 2020 YTD

Value-add

Revenues Currency Volume, Mix

and Other Q3 2021 YTD

Value-add

Revenues % Change increase (decrease) excluding currency Motorparts $ 1,995 $ 36 $ 251 $ 2,282 12.6 % Performance Solutions 1,726 73 389 2,188 22.5 % Clean Air 2,320 74 482 2,876 20.8 % Powertrain 2,404 91 597 3,092 24.8 % Total Tenneco Inc. $ 8,445 $ 274 $ 1,719 $ 10,438 20.4 % (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues. ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Debt net of total cash / Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests Unaudited (in millions, except ratios) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Total debt $ 5,128 $ 5,772 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (total cash) 595 721 Debt net of total cash balances (1) $ 4,533 $ 5,051 Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) (3) $ 1,433 $ 922 Net leverage ratio (4) 3.2 x 5.5 x Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q3 2021 LTM Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 167 $ 65 $ (10 ) $ 15 $ 237 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 19 22 27 10 78 Net income (loss) 186 87 17 25 315 Income tax (expense) benefit (6 ) (47 ) (41 ) (34 ) (128 ) Interest expense (68 ) (70 ) (69 ) (66 ) (273 ) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 260 204 127 125 716 Depreciation and amortization 158 155 145 147 605 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) $ 418 $ 359 $ 272 $ 272 $ 1,321 Adjustments: Restructuring and related expenses 6 28 31 - 65 Anti-dumping duty charge (5) - - - 3 3 Inventory write-down (6) - - 44 - 44 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (7) 1 8 5 2 16 Asset impairments (8) - - 3 1 4 Loss on sale of unconsolidated JV affiliate - - 1 1 2 Antitrust reserve change in estimate (9) (11 ) - - - (11 ) (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets or business (2 ) 1 - - (1 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (2 ) (8 ) - - (10 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 410 $ 388 $ 356 $ 279 $ 1,433 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 LTM Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ (313 ) $ (839 ) $ (350 ) $ (499 ) $ (2,001 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 75 13 10 19 117 Net income (loss) (238 ) (826 ) (340 ) (480 ) (1,884 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (14 ) 94 101 (648 ) (467 ) Interest expense (80 ) (75 ) (66 ) (68 ) (289 ) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests (144 ) (845 ) (375 ) 236 (1,128 ) Depreciation and amortization 170 171 159 151 651 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) $ 26 $ (674 ) $ (216 ) $ 387 $ (477 ) Adjustments: Restructuring and related expenses 36 34 105 24 199 Inventory write-down (6) - - 82 (9 ) 73 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) (7) 30 25 8 4 67 Asset impairments (8) - 471 29 3 503 OPEB curtailment (10) - - - (21 ) (21 ) Goodwill and intangible impairment charges (11) 172 383 - - 555 Cost reduction initiatives (12) (1 ) - - - (1 ) Costs to achieve synergies (13) 8 - - - 8 Purchase accounting charges (14) 2 - - - 2 Process harmonization (15) 16 - - - 16 Pension charges/adjustments (16) (2 ) - - - (2 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 287 $ 239 $ 8 $ 388 $ 922 (1) Tenneco presents debt net of total cash balances because management believes it is a useful measure of Tenneco's credit position and progress toward reducing leverage. The calculation is limited in that the company may not always be able to use cash to repay debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. (2) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation. (3) Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Similar adjustments to EBITDA including noncontrolling interests have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period. (4) Net leverage ratio represents ratio of debt net of total cash balances to adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests. Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of the net leverage ratio to show trends that investors may find useful in understanding the company's ability to service its debt. For purposes of this calculation, Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is used as an indicator of the company's performance and debt net of total cash is presented as an indicator of the company's credit position and progress toward reducing the company's financial leverage. This reconciliation is provided as supplemental information and not intended to replace the company's existing covenant ratios or any other financial measures that investors may find useful in describing the company's financial position. See notes (1), (2) and (3) for a description of the limitations of using debt net of total cash, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests and Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests. See the company's fourth quarter earnings release dated February 24, 2021 for the calculation of net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2020. (5) Anti-dumping duty charge. (6) Non-cash charge to write-down inventory in the Motorparts segment in connection with its initiative to rationalize its supply chain and distribution network. (7) Amounts in prior periods included costs related to the acquisitions and expected separation. (8) Asset impairment charges. (9) Reduction in estimated antitrust accrual. (10) OPEB curtailment as a result of an amended union agreement that eliminates healthcare benefits for future retirees. (11) Non-cash asset impairment charge related to goodwill and intangibles. (12) Costs related to cost reduction initiatives. (13) Costs to achieve synergies related to the Acquisitions. (14) This primarily relates to a non-cash charge to cost of sales for the amortization of the inventory fair value step-up recorded as part of the Acquisitions. (15) Charge due to process harmonization. (16) Charges related to pension derisking and other adjustments. ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions) Q3 2021 Original equipment light

vehicle revenues Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,439 $ 757 $ 1,136 $ 4,332 Less: Substrate sales 837 160 42 1,039 Value-add revenues $ 1,602 $ 597 $ 1,094 $ 3,293 Q3 2020 Original equipment light

vehicle revenues Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,691 $ 522 $ 1,043 $ 4,256 Less: Substrate sales 835 101 25 961 Value-add revenues $ 1,856 $ 421 $ 1,018 $ 3,295 Q3 2021 YTD Original equipment light

vehicle revenues Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 7,945 $ 2,319 $ 3,382 $ 13,646 Less: Substrate sales 2,614 471 123 3,208 Value-add revenues $ 5,331 $ 1,848 $ 3,259 $ 10,438 Q3 2020 YTD Original equipment light

vehicle revenues Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial

and other revenues Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 6,384 $ 1,461 $ 2,884 $ 10,729 Less: Substrate sales 1,909 311 64 2,284 Value-add revenues $ 4,475 $ 1,150 $ 2,820 $ 8,445 Q3 2020

Value-add

Revenues Currency Volume,

Mix and

Other Q3 2021

Value-add

Revenues % Change increase (decrease) excluding currency Original equipment light vehicle revenues $ 1,856 $ 42 $ (296 ) $ 1,602 (15.9)% Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and other revenues 421 16 160 597 38.0 % Aftermarket & original equipment service revenues 1,018 (5 ) 81 1,094 8.0 % Total Tenneco Inc. $ 3,295 $ 53 $ (55 ) $ 3,293 (1.7)% Q3 2020

YTD Value-

add

Revenues Currency Volume,

Mix and

Other Q3 2021

YTD Value-

add

Revenues % Change increase (decrease) excluding currency Original equipment light vehicle revenues $ 4,475 $ 167 $ 689 $ 5,331 15.4 % Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and other revenues 1,150 99 599 1,848 52.1 % Aftermarket & original equipment service revenues 2,820 8 431 3,259 15.3 % Total Tenneco Inc. $ 8,445 $ 274 $ 1,719 $ 10,438 20.4 % (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tenneco Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:23 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TENNECO INC. 08:08a Solid performance in a challenging supply chain environment - Form 8-K PU 07:59a TENNECO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi.. AQ 07:46a TENNECO : Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:28a TITLEQ3 2021 Earnings Presentation PU 07:02a Earnings Flash (TEN) TENNECO Posts Q3 Revenue $4.33B, vs. Street Est of $3.994B MT 07:02a GUIDANCE : (TEN) TENNECO Sees Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Range $17.8M - $17.9M MT 07:02a Earnings Flash (TEN) TENNECO Reports Q3 EPS $0.17, vs. Street Est of $0.15 MT 07:01a Tenneco Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results PR 06:04a NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3- DJ 11/02 Tenneco's CVSAe Suspension Technology Launching in China On New ZEEKR 001 Premium Elect.. PR Analyst Recommendations on TENNECO INC. 10/25 TENNECO : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Tenneco's Price Target to $17 From $20, Maintains Hold Rat.. MT 10/05 TENNECO : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Tenneco to $18 From $20, Maintains Overweigh.. MT 09/27 TENNECO : RBC Trims Price Target on Tenneco to $16 From $17, Maintains Sector Perform Rati.. MT