Tenneco : Shareholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management - Form 8-K

Tenneco Shareholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management

Reelection of Directors, Ratification of Auditors also Approved at 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Skokie, IL - June 7, 2022 - Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) today announced that its shareholders voted to approve Tenneco's pending acquisition by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. at Tenneco's annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

As previously announced, this transaction was unanimously approved by Tenneco's Board of Directors, who recommended that the Company's shareholders approve the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Shareholders also voted to reelect all director nominees and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2022 and, in an advisory vote, the Company's executive compensation.

Long-time Board member Jane L. Warner announced her retirement and was recognized for the many contributions made during her 18 years of service.

The final voting results on the proposals voted on at the annual meeting will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by Tenneco with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

