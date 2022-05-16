Log in
Tenneco Supplying Intelligent Suspensions for New Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Roadsters

05/16/2022 | 06:01am EDT
SKOKIE, Ill., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class of luxury roadsters will feature two of the latest intelligent suspension technologies from Tenneco's (NYSE: TEN) Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio. The new models, representing the eighth generation of the iconic SL range, will be offered with Tenneco's CVSA2 semi-active suspension or integrated CVSA2/Kinetic® suspension. Both systems for the Mercedes-AMG models are now in production at Tenneco's recently expanded ride performance manufacturing complex in Gliwice, Poland.

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL roadsters to offer Tenneco's CVSA2 semi-active suspension or integrated CVSA2/Kinetic® suspension. 

 Developed for supercars and ultimate-performance SUVs, CVSA2 technology provides a superior ride experience in virtually all operating environments. The system, which will be standard equipment on SL 43 and 55 models, comprises lightweight semi-active dampers equipped with two externally mounted electro-hydraulic valves that independently control rebound and compression. Each damper is continuously adjusted by software monitoring multiple data points, including steering wheel angle, vehicle speed, acceleration, and body displacement. The technology allows for a highly flexible tuning range between minimum and maximum damping levels, enabling exceptional comfort, handling and stability.

Available as an option on the SL 55 but standard equipment on the range-topping SL 63, the CVSA2/Kinetic suspension combines all the benefits of CVSA2 technology with an innovative, active roll control system that reduces vehicle weight by eliminating the need for anti-roll bars. Together the systems provide exceptional traction, steering response, brake balance and comfort as well as front lifting functionality for increased ground clearance.

"This has been an exciting project for our Advanced Suspension Technologies organization," said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager, Advanced Suspension Technologies, Tenneco. "These impressive new models take the storied SL-Class to impressive new heights in terms of driving enjoyment."

In addition to the new SL-Class, CVSA2 technology has enjoyed considerable recent success on Mercedes-AMG models, including the G-Class SUV and the AMG GT Black Series.

Visit www.monroeintelligentsuspension.com to learn more about Tenneco's latest advanced suspension technologies. 

For more information on the Mercedes Benz AMG SL-Roadster, click here.  

About Tenneco
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Media contacts:


Bill Dawson

Simonetta Esposito

Media Relations
– North America

Media Relations
– Europe

847 482-5807

32 (0) 2 706 9232

bdawson@driv.com

sesposito@driv.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenneco-supplying-intelligent-suspensions-for-new-mercedes-amg-sl-class-roadsters-301545384.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
