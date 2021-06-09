Log in
    TEN   US8803491054

TENNECO INC.

(TEN)
Tenneco : to Webcast Presentation at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

06/09/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, June 17, 2021.  The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, and Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through July 17, 2021.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Investor Inquiries


Linae Golla 

Rich Kwas

847-482-5162

248-849-1340

lgolla@tenneco.com  

rich.kwas@tenneco.com



Media Inquiries

Bill Dawson

847-482-5807

bdawson@tenneco.com


 

