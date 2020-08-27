Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tenneco Inc.    TEN

TENNECO INC.

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenneco : to Webcast Presentation at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.  The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, and Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through October 15, 2020.

About Tenneco 
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide.  Our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, deliver technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. 

Investor Inquiries


Linae Golla

Rich Kwas

847-482-5162

248-849-1340

lgolla@tenneco.com

rich.kwas@tenneco.com



Media Inquiries


Bill Dawson


847-482-5807


bdawson@tenneco.com


 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenneco-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-2020-rbc-capital-markets-industrials-conference-301119919.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENNECO INC.
01:31pTENNECO : to Webcast Presentation at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Industrials Co..
PR
01:30pTENNECO : to Webcast Presentation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Lagun..
PR
08/06TENNECO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/06TENNECO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06TENNECO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/06TENNECO : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/27TENNECO : To webcast presentation at the j.p. morgan auto conference 2020
AQ
07/24TENNECO : to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference 2020
PR
07/13TENNECO : Appoints chief operating officer
AQ
07/10TENNECO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group