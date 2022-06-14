Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2751   JP3547700009

TENPOS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(2751)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
2363.00 JPY   +0.25%
03:13aTENPOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2022
PU
05/25Gurunavi, Tenpos Partner on Restaurant Support Business
MT
03/14Tenpos' Fiscal Nine-month Attributable Profit Skyrockets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TENPOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2022

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 14, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2022 Japan GAAP-Unaudited

Company name:

Tenpos Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listed:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2751

URL:

https://www.tenpos.co.jp

Representative:

Atsushi Morishita, President

Inquiries:

Kazumitsu Morishita, Manager, Management Department

Telephone:

+81-3-3736-0319

Scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: July 27, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: July 28,2022

Scheduled date of securities report submission: July 28,2022

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes

Financial Results Briefing Session: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2022 (May 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate over the same period of the previous year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

April 30, 2022

29,008

7.4

1,871

90.6

2,919

101.5

1,564

686.1

April 30, 2021

27,014

(7.4)

982

(42.9)

1,448

(23.9)

199

(79.2)

Note: Comprehensive profit

Year ended April 30, 2022: ¥1,601 million[-%] Year ended April 30, 2021: (¥578 million) [-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Shareholders' equity

Total assets

Net Sales

Ratio of net income to

Ordinary Income

Operating income

per share

per share

shareholders's equity

Ratio

ratio

Year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

April 30, 2022

131.59

130.12

14.9

16.3

6.5

April 30, 2021

16.74

16.57

1.9

8.7

3.6

Reference: Equity in earnings(losses) of affiliates Year Ended April 30, 2022:¥154 million Year Ended April 30, 2021:¥96 million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

Year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

April 30, 2022

18,826

12,883

61.1

965,12

April 30, 2021

16,902

11,168

58.4

832.08

Reference: Equity

Year Ended April 30, 2022:¥11,499 million Year Ended April 30, 2021:¥9,884 million

(3) Consolidated Cash flows

Cash flows from

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Cash and cash

operating activities

equivalents Cash and

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

cash equivalents at end of

investing activities

financing activities

operating activities

period

Year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

April 30, 2022

2,310

(188)

(377)

10,432

April 30, 2021

1,470

(126)

372

8,701

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Dividend

Net Assets

Total

payout ratio

Dividend

First

Second

Third

Fiscal year-

Total

dividends

(consolidat

ratio

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

end

(total)

ed)

(consolidat

ed)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

8.00

8.00

95

47,7

0.8

April 30, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

0.00

-

10.00

10.00

119

7.6

1.0

April 30, 2022

Fiscal year ending

April 30, 2022

-

0.00

-

11.00

11.00

-

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to divided forecasts published most recently: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2023 (May 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

Second half of

the fourth period

16,263

16.2

1,447

91.9

1,545

3.9

916

1.7

77.10

( Cumulative)

Fiscal Year

33,880

16.8

3,015

61.1

3,219

10.2

1,909

21.8

160.62

* Notes

(1) Changes in important subsidiaries during the current quarterly consolidated cumulative period

: None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation)

New company (company name), excluded company (company name)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements of revisions

1.Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.

: Yes

2.Changes in accounting policies other than 1.

: None

3.Change of accounting estimate

: Yes

4.Restatement of corrections

: None

(3) Number of issued shares (common stock)

  1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative quarterly)

14,314,800

Year ended April 30, 2022

14,314,800 shares

April 2021

shares

2,435,949

Year ended April 30, 2022

2,400,132 shares

April 2021

shares

11890,621

Year ended April 30, 2022

11,888,882 shares

April 2021

shares

  • Quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews by certified accountants or audit corporations.
  • Explanation on proper use of earnings forecasts and other special notes

The statements regarding the future, such as the business outlook, described in this material are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are judged to be reasonable, The actual business performance could differ due to various factors. In use of earnings forecasts, refer to 1. Business Results, 4 ) Outlook for the future on page 8 of the attached document for precautions regarding the use of earnings forecasts.

Accompanying Materials - Contents

1. Overview of Business Results………………………………………………………………………………………. 2

  1. Summary of Business Results for the Current Period…………………………………………………………. 2

(2) Details of Financial Position……………………………………………………………………………………

9

(3) Details of Cash Flows……………………………………………………………………. ……………………

9

  1. Information on the Future Outlook, Including Consolidated Business Results Forecasts……………………. 9

2. Basic approach to the selection of accounting standards …………………………………………………………… 10

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes ………………………………………………………………… 11

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………………….. 11
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ….………….... 13
  3. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets ……………………………………………………………. 15
  4. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows………………………………………………………………………... 16
  5. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………….. 18

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) ……………………………………………………………………….

18

(Notes in the event significant change in shareholders' equity) ………………………………………………

18

(Notes on Changes in Presentation Methods)..………………………………………………………………..

18

(Changes in Accounting Estimates ……………………………………………………………………………

19

(Segment Information, etc) ……………………………………………………………………………………

19

(Per sharre information) ……………………………………………………………………………………

23

(Significant subsequent events) ………………………………………………………………………………. 23

1

1. Overview of Business Results, etc.

(1) Summary of Business Results for the Current Period

In the domestic economy, the performance of the restaurant industry has changed rapidly from favorable to unfavorable due to the infection situation of the new type of coronavirus, but after the lifting of the priority measures to prevent the spread of the virus in March 2022, the number of customers has gradually recovered.

The Group, which sells kitchen appliances to restaurants and provides restaurant management support and restaurant management, reported consolidated net sales of 29,008 million yen (up 7.4% year-on-year), operating income of 1,871 million yen (up 90.6% year-on-year), ordinary income of 2,919 million yen (up 101.5% year-on-year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of the Company of Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 1,564 million yen (up 686.1% y-o-y), marking a record high for ordinary income for the year. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and others were applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year. As a result, net sales, cost of sales, and selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 429 million yen, 237 million yen, and 191 million yen, respectively, during the current consolidated accounting period, but there was no impact on operating income, ordinary income, and income before income taxes and minority interests.

Operating profit

(Unit: million yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Current Consolidated

Fiscal Year May 1,

Segment name

From: May 1, 2020

Difference

Growth Rate

2021

From: April 30,

To: April 30, 2021

2010 To: April 30, 2011

Product sales business

1,854

2,373

519

28.0%

Information and service

(69)

132

201

Returning to profit

business

Food service business

(723)

(541)

181

Deficit Improvement

total

1,061

1,963

902

85.0%

(note) The above are non-consolidated segment results and do not correspond to the results in the segment information and consolidated statements of income.

Ordinary Income

(Unit: million yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Current Consolidated

Fiscal Year May 1,

Segment name

From: May 1, 2020

difference

Growth Rate

2021

From: April 30,

To: April 30, 2021

2010 To: April 30, 2011

Product sales business

1,960

2,544

583

29.8%

Information and service

(7)

165

172

Returning

to

profit

business

Food service business

(425)

301

727

Returning

to

profit

total

1,527

3,011

1,483

97.1%

(Note) The above figures are the results of the segment on a non-consolidated basis and do not correspond to the results of the segment information.

A summary by business segment is as follows.

Sales by business segment, which until the previous consolidated fiscal year had been stated in terms of sales to outside customers, are stated in terms of segment sales from the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review.

1.Product sales

Due to an increase in orders from customers opening new restaurants and replacement demand for kitchen equipment using subsidies, segment sales for the full year were 21,003 million yen (up 16.1% y-o-y) and segment income was 2,373 million yen (up 28.0% y-o-y), reaching record high results.

[Store Sales of used kitchen equipment, etc. Tenpos Busters Co., Ltd.]

2

Sales: 16,106 million yen (+19.4% YoY) Operating income: 2,127 million yen (+24.8% YoY)

Tempos Busters Co., Ltd. is Japan's largest seller of used kitchen equipment, and is working to attract new restaurant openings and increase customer spend by offering "Dr. Tempos," an information and service useful for restaurant management in addition to product sales. Tempos Busters is working to acquire customers opening new restaurants and increase the number of customers per customer by providing "Dr. Tempos," a service that not only sells products but also provides useful information and services for restaurant management. The number of new restaurant opening customers for the full year totaled 24,303, up 15.5% from the same period last year and up 36.4% from the same period last year before the Corona disaster. This is due to the thoroughness of our approach to customer calls to capture customers who visit our stores. As a result, sales focused on customers opening new stores increased 16.1% y-o-y to 6,104 million yen.

On the other hand, as a measure to increase the sales per customer for new restaurant openings, we are working on comprehensive order-taking activities for product sales triggered by DIY work for restaurants, but it takes time to acquire the quality of sales talk and knowledge, and customers do not believe that Tempo is supporting the opening of new restaurants because of the employees' appearance and rough clothes. We have yet to achieve any significant results. Employees who used to be just customer service staff are now struggling, but we will continue to do so because we see this market as a large one. In addition, starting in March 2022, when a restaurant closes and we receive a request to purchase the equipment, we will not immediately pull the equipment after purchasing it, but negotiate with the landlord to leave the equipment as is and sell the kitchen equipment to the next customer who opens a new restaurant. The new customers purchase only the kitchen equipment they want to use, and Tempos Busters will continue to salvage and recondition unneeded equipment and sell it at Tempos Busters' stores. This allows us to have contact with customers from the early stage of preparation for opening a new restaurant, when restaurants sign real estate contracts, and we intend to link this to interior work necessary for opening, support for hiring and attracting customers, and proposal and sale of missing equipment, furniture, and tableware and cooking utensils. Although you may be frustrated by our company's inability to harvest the various business seeds we have sown, we will continue to take various steps toward our long-term vision of "becoming an unshakable provider of hardware and software to the restaurant industry.

Finally, with regard to new store openings, we opened a store in Ibaragi Prefecture (Mito Store) in February 2022 and in Hyogo Prefecture (Himeji City) in March. The Mito store was profitable in the month it opened, and the Himeji store was profitable in the month following its opening. The reason for the low number of new store openings over the past 10 years was that it was difficult to turn a profit even after opening new stores. However, we are now experimenting with the "Dr. Tempos" method of serving customers in stores to increase the number of times customers are served and sell products, and we feel that this method will work for new stores as well, and it has become a foothold for our store opening offensive.

[Direct sales of kitchen appliance to major food service companies KITCHEN TECHNO CORPORATION] Sales: 2,973 million yen (+11.3% YoY) Operating income: 219 million yen (+20.7% YoY)

As a result of the attention paid to ventilation inside restaurants in the Corona Disaster, unit sales of our own product, "Smokeless Yakiniku Roaster Tetsujin 29 (Niku) Go," increased 108.0% year on year. Other factors such as a 37.0% year-on-year increase in unit sales of our own product "noodle-making machines" and a 23.7% year-on- year increase in unit sales of used and new ticket-vending machines resulted in a 20.7% year-on-year increase in full-year operating income, mainly due to higher unit sales of products with high gross margins. We feel that there is still a strong appetite for investment in labor-saving products in the food and beverage industry, which is experiencing a labor shortage, so we believe that there are still elements of growth potential.

As for new initiatives, in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, we started sales activities for take-out counters for major restaurant chains and a project to support the opening of restaurants for foreign residents visiting Japan.

[Sales of kitchen appliances and food products for consumers through web-based shopping TENPOS.COM Co., Ltd.]

Sales: 2,545 million yen (-0.2% YoY) Operating income: 89 million yen (-6.8% YoY)

Tempos.com Co., Ltd. operates Japan's largest mail-order kitchen equipment website, and unlike Tempos Busters, which sells in stores, the majority of its sales come from the sale of new kitchen equipment. Therefore, a major blow to the company came when domestic kitchen equipment manufacturers suspended orders and extended delivery dates due to the global shortage of semiconductors and damage to material manufacturers beginning in the fall of 2021. However, "A pinch is an opportunity!" and focused on expanding sales and proposing alternatives to used kitchen equipment, sales in the used equipment segment increased 9.4% year-on-year in the first half of the year, while in the second half of the year sales grew a significant 40.8%. As a result, despite the problem of shortages of new equipment, full-year sales declined only 0.2% from the same period of the previous year, resulting in sales of 2,854 million yen, up 12.0% from the same period of the previous year when the accounting standards of the previous period were applied.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tenpos Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TENPOS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
03:13aTENPOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2022
PU
05/25Gurunavi, Tenpos Partner on Restaurant Support Business
MT
03/14Tenpos' Fiscal Nine-month Attributable Profit Skyrockets
MT
03/10TENPOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended Apr..
PU
03/10TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending April 30, 2022
CI
03/10TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Ap..
CI
2021Tenpos' Fiscal H1 Profit Soars 527% on Post-COVID-19 Recovery
MT
2021TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30,..
CI
2021TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30,..
CI
2020Tranche Update on TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 014 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2021 199 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net cash 2021 7 973 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 131x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 28 031 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 657
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart TENPOS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENPOS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Morishita President & Representative Director
Kazumitsu Morishita Director & Manager-Products
Yutaka Fukushima Independent Outside Director
Kota Ito Manager-Personnel & General Affairs
Emi Shinagawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENPOS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.3.79%209
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-30.82%53 499
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-21.04%31 833
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-15.42%26 038
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-28.84%9 472
WHIRLPOOL-29.96%9 237