    RMDA   EGS381B1C015

TENTH OF RAMADAN FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES AND DIAGNOSTIC REAGENTS (RAMEDA) S.A.E.

(RMDA)
Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceutical Industries and Diagnostic Reagents Rameda E : Pharmaceutical Industries & Diagnostic - Rameda (RMDA.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

02/27/2022 | 03:01am EST
Tenth Of Ramadan Pharmaceutical Industries & Diagnostic - Rameda (RMDA.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Tenth Of Ramadan Pharmaceutical Industries & Diagnostic - Rameda
ISIN Code : EGS381B1C015
Reuters Code : RMDA.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to impose EGP 10000 penalty on the company due to the violation of Article 38 of the Listing Rules and Article 66 of the Executive Regulations.

Disclaimer

Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic Reagents Company SAE published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 08:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 299 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net income 2022 174 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2022 181 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 090 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceutical Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) S.A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,09 EGP
Average target price 3,29 EGP
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amr Morsy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mahmoud Fayek Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ayman Mamdouh Abbas Non-Executive Chairman
Khaled Abdel Hamid Director-Business Technology
Ehab Adel Director-Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENTH OF RAMADAN FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES AND DIAGNOSTIC REAGENTS (RAMEDA) S.A.E.-12.92%133
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.96%436 459
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.83%306 172
PFIZER, INC.-19.19%268 346
ABBVIE INC.10.44%264 499
NOVO NORDISK A/S-8.45%231 767