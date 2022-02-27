Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceutical Industries and Diagnostic Reagents Rameda E : Pharmaceutical Industries & Diagnostic - Rameda (RMDA.CA) - Listing Committee Decision

Tenth Of Ramadan Pharmaceutical Industries & Diagnostic - Rameda (RMDA.CA) - Listing Committee Decision
27/02/2022
Company Name : Tenth Of Ramadan Pharmaceutical Industries & Diagnostic - Rameda
ISIN Code : EGS381B1C015
Reuters Code : RMDA.CA
Content :
The Listing Committee held on 24/02/2022 decided to impose EGP 10000 penalty on the company due to the violation of Article 38 of the Listing Rules and Article 66 of the Executive Regulations.
Disclaimer
Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic Reagents Company SAE published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 08:00:06 UTC.