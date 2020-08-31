Tenwow International : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(in Provisional Liquidation)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01219)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND

DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT

This announcement is made by Tenwow International Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Pursuant to Rules 13.49(6) and 13.48(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish its preliminary results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("Interim Results") not later than 31 August 2020 and despatch its interim report for the same financial period ("Interim Report") to its shareholders on or before 30 September 2020.

The board of directors ("Directors") of the Company (the "Board") announces that, additional time is required to compile the Group's consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and for the Company's audit committee to gather sufficient information to discharge its duties or responsibilities. Accordingly, publication of the Interim Results and despatch of the Interim Report have been delayed. Such delay constitutes breaches of Rules 13.49(6) and 13.48(1) of the Listing Rules. It is expected that the Interim Results will be published after the publication of the audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and being reviewed by the Company's audit committee.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform its shareholders of the date of release of the Interim Results and despatch of the Interim Report, as and when appropriate.