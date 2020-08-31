Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tenwow International Holdings Limited    1219   KYG870741033

TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1219)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenwow International : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(in Provisional Liquidation)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01219)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND

DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT

This announcement is made by Tenwow International Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Pursuant to Rules 13.49(6) and 13.48(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish its preliminary results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("Interim Results") not later than 31 August 2020 and despatch its interim report for the same financial period ("Interim Report") to its shareholders on or before 30 September 2020.

The board of directors ("Directors") of the Company (the "Board") announces that, additional time is required to compile the Group's consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and for the Company's audit committee to gather sufficient information to discharge its duties or responsibilities. Accordingly, publication of the Interim Results and despatch of the Interim Report have been delayed. Such delay constitutes breaches of Rules 13.49(6) and 13.48(1) of the Listing Rules. It is expected that the Interim Results will be published after the publication of the audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and being reviewed by the Company's audit committee.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform its shareholders of the date of release of the Interim Results and despatch of the Interim Report, as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

All dealings in the shares of the Company have been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 13 August 2018. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice pending fulfilment of the resumption conditions and such other further conditions that may be imposed by the Stock Exchange. The Company will keep its shareholders and the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

Subject to the application and grant of a validation order, any transfer of the Company's shares may be restricted as Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited may at any time, and without notice, exercise its powers to temporarily suspend any of its services in respect of the Company's shares, including the suspension of acceptance of deposits of share certificates of the Company into CCASS. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tenwow International Holdings Limited

(in Provisional Liquidation)

Lin Qi

Director

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lin Qi and Mr. Yeung Yue Ming; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Zhao and Mr. Hu Hongwei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Tin Faat, Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence and Ms. Shen Congju.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Tenwow International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 04:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:16aTENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Delay in publication of interim results and despatch of i..
PU
08/18TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Monthly progress update on the possible whitewash transac..
PU
08/13TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly update on resumption progress
PU
07/30TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Update on winding up petition
PU
02/18TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Announcement in relation to (1) term sheet regarding rest..
PU
02/13TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Inside information update on views regarding forensic inv..
PU
01/02TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Inside information update on resumption proposal and pote..
PU
2019TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 ..
PU
2019TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 ..
PU
2019TENWOW INTERNATIONAL : Final report regarding forensic investigation, initial in..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 992 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2019 -137 M -20,1 M -20,1 M
Net Debt 2019 2 521 M 368 M 368 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 731 M 108 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 311
Free-Float 100%
Chart TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tenwow International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Ming Yeung Executive Director & Vice President
Zhao Liu Non-Executive Director
Qi Lin Executive Director
Tin Faat Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Wei Hu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENWOW INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%108
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED9.98%36 776
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.14.96%32 368
SYSCO CORPORATION-27.65%31 473
TESCO PLC-14.30%28 415
KROGER21.77%27 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group