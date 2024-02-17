Teqnion AB (publ) reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was SEK 399.8 million compared to SEK 388.1 million a year ago. Revenue was SEK 408.3 million compared to SEK 396.3 million a year ago.

Net income was SEK 33.1 million compared to SEK 33 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SEK 1.93 compared to SEK 2.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SEK 1.93 compared to SEK 2.03 a year ago.